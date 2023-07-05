Browser Integrity Check
Cloudflare’s Browser Integrity Check (BIC) looks for common HTTP headers abused most commonly by spammers and denies access to your page.
It also challenges visitors without a user agent or with a non-standard user agent such as commonly used by abusive bots, crawlers, or visitors.
Disable Browser Integrity Check
BIC is enabled by default.
Disable globally
To disable BIC globally for your zone:
- Log into the Cloudflare dashboard.
- Select your account and zone.
- Go to Security > Settings.
- For Browser Integrity Check, switch the toggle to Off.
Disable selectively
To disable BIC selectively, you can set up a firewall skip rule.
Also, use a Configuration Rule to selectively enable or disable this feature for certain sections of your website using a filter expression (such as a matching hostname or request URL path).