Browser Integrity Check

Cloudflare’s Browser Integrity Check (BIC) looks for common HTTP headers abused most commonly by spammers and denies access to your page.

It also challenges visitors without a user agent or with a non-standard user agent such as commonly used by abusive bots, crawlers, or visitors.

​​ Disable Browser Integrity Check

BIC is enabled by default.

​​ Disable globally

To disable BIC globally for your zone:

Log into the Cloudflare dashboard External link icon Open external link . Select your account and zone. Go to Security > Settings. For Browser Integrity Check, switch the toggle to Off.

​​ Disable selectively

To disable BIC selectively, you can set up a firewall skip rule.

Also, use a Configuration Rule to selectively enable or disable this feature for certain sections of your website using a filter expression (such as a matching hostname or request URL path).