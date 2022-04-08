Cloudflare Docs
Protect your origin server — Free

Your origin server is a physical or virtual machine that is not owned by Cloudflare and hosts your application content (data, webpages, etc.).

Receiving too many requests can be bad for your origin. These requests might increase latency for visitors, incur higher costs — particularly for cloud-based machines — and could knock your application offline.

Select a plan to see how Cloudflare can help you protect your origin:

Free Pro Business Enterprise

Secure origin connections

When you secure origin connections, it prevents attackers from discovering and overloading your origin server with requests.

Monitor origin health

To receive an email when Cloudflare is unable to reach your origin, create a notification for Passive Origin Monitoring.

Reduce origin traffic

Block traffic

So long as your traffic is proxied by Cloudflare , Cloudflare automatically protects your application from DDoS attacks.

Additionally, adjust various settings in Security to restrict potentially malicious traffic:

Increase caching

The cache stores data from your application (webpages, etc.) at Cloudflare data centers around the world, which reduces the number of requests sent to your origin server.

Distribute traffic

To randomly distribute traffic across multiple servers, set up multiple DNS records .

For more fine-grained control over traffic distribution — including automatic failover, intelligent routing, and more — set up our add-on load balancing service .