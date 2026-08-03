JSON Web Tokens validation

Overview Process Add a token validation configuration Add a JWT validation rule Special cases Validate two JWTs with different identity providers on a single request Support a migration from one identity provider to another JSON Web Tokens with the Bearer prefix Rate limit by user (JWT claim) Rate limit by user tier Ignore OPTIONS pre-flight CORS requests Availability Limitations

JSON web tokens (JWT) are often used as part of an authentication component on many web applications. Since JWTs are crucial to identifying users and their access, ensuring the token’s integrity is important.

API Shield’s JWT validation stops JWT replay attacks and JWT tampering by cryptographically verifying incoming JWTs before they are passed to your API origin. JWT validation will also stop requests with expired tokens or tokens that are not yet valid.

Process

Endpoints must be added to Endpoint Management for JWT validation to protect them.

A JWT validation configuration has two parts: a token validation configuration that contains your JWT signer's public JSON Web Key Set (JWKS), and a JWT validation rule that specifies which hostnames and endpoints to validate.

Add a token validation configuration

In the Cloudflare dashboard, go to the Security Settings page. Go to Settings ↗ Filter by API abuse. On Token configurations, select Configure tokens. Add a name for your configuration. Choose where Cloudflare can locate the JWT for this configuration on incoming requests, such as a header or cookie and its name. Copy and paste your JWT issuer's public key(s) (JWKS).

Each JWT issuer typically publishes public keys (JWKS) for verification at a known URL on the Internet. If you do not know where to get them, contact your identity administrator.

To automatically keep your JWKS up to date when your identity provider refreshes them, you can use a Worker. Refer to Configure Workers to automatically update keys to learn more about setting up the Worker.

Add a JWT validation rule

In the Cloudflare dashboard, go to the Security rules page. Go to Security rules ↗ On API JWT validation rules, select Create rule. Add a name for your rule. Select a hostname to protect requests with saved endpoints using the rule. Deselect any endpoints that you want JWT validation to ignore (for example, an endpoint used to generate a JWT). Select the token validation configuration that corresponds to the incoming requests. Choose whether to strictly enforce token presence on these endpoints. You may not expect 100% of clients to send in JWTs with their requests. If this is the case, choose Ignore. JWT validation will still validate JWTs that are present.

You may otherwise expect all requests to the selected hostname and endpoints to contain JWTs. If this is the case, choose Mark as non-compliant. Choose an action to take for non-compliant requests. For example, JWTs that do not pass validation (expired, tampered with, or bad signature tokens) or requests with missing JWTs when Mark as non-compliant is selected in the previous step. Select Save.

Note Token configuration rules will automatically apply to new endpoints added to Endpoint Management if those endpoints also match the rule.

Special cases

If you expect that two different JWTs should be present in a request and you want to validate both, you must create two different token configurations. When selecting the two configurations in your validation rule, select Validate all configurations under Validation behavior for multiple configurations.

Support a migration from one identity provider to another

If you expect to migrate between two different identity providers, you must create two different token configurations and two different validation rules, each corresponding to its own configuration. With this setup, you can change the action for different validation rules depending on the state of your migration.

JSON Web Tokens with the Bearer prefix

API Shield will verify JSON Web Tokens regardless of whether they have the Bearer prefix.

Rate limit by user (JWT claim)

You can rate limit requests based on any claim inside of a JSON Web Token (JWT), such as:

Registered claims like aud or sub

or Custom claims like userEmail , including nested custom claims like user.email

Rate limiting based on JWT claim values will only work on valid JSON Web Tokens. If you do not block invalid JSON Web Tokens on your path, the JWT claims will all be counted and possibly blocked if high traffic is detected in the Point of Presence (PoP).

You must also count the JWT claim that uniquely identifies the user. If you select a claim that is the same for many of your users, their rate limits will all be counted together.

Rate limit by user tier

If you offer multiple tiers on your website or application and you want to enforce rate limiting based on the tiers, such as:

If "aud": "free-tier" , rate limit to five requests per minute.

, rate limit to five requests per minute. If "aud": "premium-tier" , rate limit to 50 requests per minute.

You can follow the rate limiting rule example below:

Example rule expression txt (http.request.method eq "GET" and http.host eq "<YOUR_DOMAIN>" and http.request.uri.path matches "</EXAMPLE_PATH>" and lookup_json_string(http.request.jwt.claims["<JWT_TOKEN_CONFIGURATION_ID>"][0], "aud") eq "free-tier"

Ignore OPTIONS pre-flight CORS requests

Due to cross-origin resource sharing (CORS) security, web browsers will send "pre-flight" requests using the OPTIONS verb to API endpoints before sending a GET (or other verb) request. By definition, OPTIONS preflight requests do not include credentials (authentication headers or cookies) and are anonymous.

If you expect web browsers to be valid clients of your API, and to prevent blocking OPTIONS requests from those browsers, Cloudflare recommends adding or http.request.method eq "OPTIONS" to your JWT validation rules.

Availability

JWT validation is available for all API Shield customers. Enterprise customers who have not purchased API Shield can preview API Shield as a non-contract service ↗ in the Cloudflare dashboard or by contacting your account team.

Limitations

Currently, the following known limitations exist: