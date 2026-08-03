JSON Web Tokens Validation

JSON web tokens (JWT) are often used as part of an authentication component on many web applications. Since JWTs are crucial to identifying users and their access, ensuring the token’s integrity is important.
API Shield’s JWT validation stops JWT replay attacks and JWT tampering by cryptographically verifying incoming JWTs before they are passed to your API origin. JWT validation will also stop requests with expired tokens or tokens that are not yet valid.
Endpoints must be added to Endpoint Management for JWT validation to protect them.
A JWT validation configuration has two parts: a token validation configuration that contains your JWT signer's public JSON Web Key Set (JWKS), and a JWT validation rule that specifies which hostnames and endpoints to validate.
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In the Cloudflare dashboard, go to the Security Settings page.Go to Settings ↗
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Filter by API abuse.
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On Token configurations, select Configure tokens.
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Add a name for your configuration.
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Choose where Cloudflare can locate the JWT for this configuration on incoming requests, such as a header or cookie and its name.
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Copy and paste your JWT issuer's public key(s) (JWKS).
Each JWT issuer typically publishes public keys (JWKS) for verification at a known URL on the Internet. If you do not know where to get them, contact your identity administrator.
To automatically keep your JWKS up to date when your identity provider refreshes them, you can use a Worker. Refer to Configure Workers to automatically update keys to learn more about setting up the Worker.
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In the Cloudflare dashboard, go to the Security rules page.Go to Security rules ↗
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On API JWT validation rules, select Create rule.
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Add a name for your rule.
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Select a hostname to protect requests with saved endpoints using the rule.
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Deselect any endpoints that you want JWT validation to ignore (for example, an endpoint used to generate a JWT).
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Select the token validation configuration that corresponds to the incoming requests.
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Choose whether to strictly enforce token presence on these endpoints.
- You may not expect 100% of clients to send in JWTs with their requests. If this is the case, choose Ignore. JWT validation will still validate JWTs that are present.
- You may otherwise expect all requests to the selected hostname and endpoints to contain JWTs. If this is the case, choose Mark as non-compliant.
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Choose an action to take for non-compliant requests. For example, JWTs that do not pass validation (expired, tampered with, or bad signature tokens) or requests with missing JWTs when Mark as non-compliant is selected in the previous step.
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Select Save.
If you expect that two different JWTs should be present in a request and you want to validate both, you must create two different token configurations. When selecting the two configurations in your validation rule, select Validate all configurations under Validation behavior for multiple configurations.
If you expect to migrate between two different identity providers, you must create two different token configurations and two different validation rules, each corresponding to its own configuration. With this setup, you can change the action for different validation rules depending on the state of your migration.
API Shield will verify JSON Web Tokens regardless of whether they have the
Bearer prefix.
You can rate limit requests based on any claim inside of a JSON Web Token (JWT), such as:
- Registered claims like
audor
sub
- Custom claims like
userEmail, including nested custom claims like
user.email
Rate limiting based on JWT claim values will only work on valid JSON Web Tokens. If you do not block invalid JSON Web Tokens on your path, the JWT claims will all be counted and possibly blocked if high traffic is detected in the Point of Presence (PoP).
You must also count the JWT claim that uniquely identifies the user. If you select a claim that is the same for many of your users, their rate limits will all be counted together.
If you offer multiple tiers on your website or application and you want to enforce rate limiting based on the tiers, such as:
- If
"aud": "free-tier", rate limit to five requests per minute.
- If
"aud": "premium-tier", rate limit to 50 requests per minute.
You can follow the rate limiting rule example below:
Due to cross-origin resource sharing (CORS) security, web browsers will send "pre-flight" requests using the
OPTIONS verb to API endpoints before sending a
GET (or other verb) request. By definition,
OPTIONS preflight requests do not include credentials (authentication headers or cookies) and are anonymous.
If you expect web browsers to be valid clients of your API, and to prevent blocking
OPTIONS requests from those browsers, Cloudflare recommends adding
or http.request.method eq "OPTIONS" to your JWT validation rules.
JWT validation is available for all API Shield customers. Enterprise customers who have not purchased API Shield can preview API Shield as a non-contract service ↗ in the Cloudflare dashboard or by contacting your account team.
Currently, the following known limitations exist:
- JWT validation only operates on JWTs sent in client request headers or cookies. If your clients send in JWTs in a
POSTbody, direct that feedback to your account team.
- JWT validation only operates for endpoints (host, method, and path) added to Endpoint Management. You can add all of your endpoints to endpoint management through API Discovery, Schema validation, manually via the Cloudflare dashboard, or via the API.