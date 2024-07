Cloudflare Aegis

Leverage dedicated IPs to improve your origin security and implement Zero Trust.

Enterprise-only

Cloudflare Aegis provides dedicated egress IPs (from Cloudflare to your origin) for your layer 7 WAF and CDN services. The egress IPs are reserved exclusively for your account so that you can increase your origin security by only allowing traffic from a small list of IP addresses.

