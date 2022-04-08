Protect your origin server — Enterprise

Your origin server External link icon Open external link is a physical or virtual machine that is not owned by Cloudflare and hosts your application content (data, webpages, etc.).

Receiving too many requests can be bad for your origin. These requests might increase latency for visitors, incur higher costs — particularly for cloud-based machines — and could knock your application offline.

Select a plan to see how Cloudflare can help you protect your origin:

​​ Secure origin connections

When you secure origin connections, it prevents attackers from discovering and overloading your origin server with requests.

​​ Monitor origin health

For passive monitoring, create notifications for Origin Error Rate Alerts to receive alerts when your origin returns 5xx codes above a configurable threshold and Passive Origin Monitoring to see when Cloudflare is unable to reach your origin for a few minutes.

For more active monitoring, set up standalone health checks External link icon Open external link for your origin. If you have multiple servers and want to proactively prevent origin problems, set up load balancing as an add-on service.

​​ Zero Downtime Failover

If you have another A or AAAA record in your Cloudflare DNS or your Cloudflare Load Balancer provides another origin in the same pool, Zero-Downtime Failover automatically retries requests to your origin even before a Load Balancing decision is made.

Cloudflare currently retries only once for HTTP 521 External link icon Open external link , 522 External link icon Open external link , and 523 External link icon Open external link response codes.

​​ Reduce origin traffic

​​ Block traffic

So long as your traffic is proxied by Cloudflare , Cloudflare automatically protects your application from DDoS attacks External link icon Open external link .

Additionally, adjust various settings in Security to restrict potentially malicious traffic:

​​ Increase caching

cache

​​ Distribute traffic

To randomly distribute traffic across multiple servers, set up multiple DNS records .

For more fine-grained control over traffic distribution — including automatic failover, intelligent routing, and more — set up our add-on load balancing service .



To protect specific endpoints from being overwhelmed by traffic spikes, set up a waiting room .