Protect your origin server

Your origin server External link icon Open external link is a physical or virtual machine that is not owned by Cloudflare and hosts your application content (data, webpages, etc.).

Receiving too many requests can be bad for your origin. These requests might increase latency for visitors, incur higher costs — particularly for cloud-based machines — and could knock your application offline.

Select a plan to see how Cloudflare can help you protect your origin:

FreeProBusinessEnterprise