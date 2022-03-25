Cloudflare Docs
Network ports

Learn which network ports Cloudflare proxies by default and how to enable Cloudflare’s proxy for additional ports.

Network ports compatible with Cloudflare’s proxy

By default, Cloudflare proxies traffic destined for the HTTP/HTTPS ports listed below.

HTTP ports supported by Cloudflare
  • 80
  • 8080
  • 8880
  • 2052
  • 2082
  • 2086
  • 2095
HTTPS ports supported by Cloudflare
  • 443
  • 2053
  • 2083
  • 2087
  • 2096
  • 8443
Caching is disabled for the following ports
  • 2052
  • 2053
  • 2082
  • 2083
  • 2086
  • 2087
  • 2095
  • 2096
  • 8880
  • 8443

How to enable Cloudflare’s proxy for additional ports

If traffic for your domain is destined for a different port than listed above, either:

Block traffic on ports other than 80 and 443 in Cloudflare paid plans by doing one of the following:

Ports 80 and 443 are the only ports compatible with: