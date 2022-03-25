Localize a website with HTMLRewriter
Before you start
All of the tutorials assume you have already completed the Get started guide , which gets you set up with a Cloudflare Workers account, and the Workers CLI tool, Wrangler.
Overview
The
HTMLRewriter class built into the Cloudflare Workers runtime allows for parsing and rewriting of HTML at the Cloudflare edge. This gives developers the ability to efficiently and transparently customize their Workers applications.
In this tutorial, you will build an example internationalization and localization engine (commonly referred to as i18n and l10n) for your application, serve the content of your site, and automatically translate the content based your visitors’ location in the world.
Setup
This tutorial is designed to use an existing website. To simplify this process, you will use a free HTML5 template from HTML5 UP. With this website as the base, you will use the
HTMLRewriter functionality in the Workers platform to overlay an i18n layer, automatically translating the site based on the user’s language.
If you would like to deploy your own version of the site, you can find the source on GitHub. Instructions on how to deploy this application can be found in the project’s README.
Generate a project
To generate a new project, use
wrangler generate --site to create a new application, calling it
i18n-example:
~/ $ wrangler generate i18n-example --site
~/ $ cd i18n-example
~/i18n-example $
The
--site flag tells Wrangler that you want to build a Workers Sites project. This means that there will be both a Workers script and a static site component, which includes any HTML and page assets that you want to serve to the user. Inside the Worker, you can customize the HTML response using
HTMLRewriter.
The newly generated
i18n-example project will contain two folders:
public, which is your static HTML, and
workers-site:
$ ~/i18n-examplelspublic workers-site wrangler.toml
Inside of the
public directory, replace the default generated HTML code with the HTML5 UP template seen in the demo screenshot: download a release (ZIP file) of the code for this project and copy the
public folder to your own project to get started.
With the static HTML for this project updated, you can focus on the Workers script inside of the
workers-site folder, at
index.js.
Understanding
data-i18n-key
The
HTMLRewriter class provided in the Workers runtime allows developers to parse HTML and write simple JavaScript to query and transform every element of the page.
The example website in this tutorial is a basic single-page HTML project that lives in the
public directory. It includes an
h1 element with the text
Example Site and a number of
p elements with different text:
What is unique about this page is the addition of data attributes in the HTML – custom attributes defined on a number of elements on this page. The
data-i18n-key on the
h1 tag on this page, as well as many of the
p tags, indicates that there is a corresponding internationalization key, which should be used to look up a translation for this text:
public/index.html
<!-- source clipped from i18n-example site -->
<div class="inner"> <h1 data-i18n-key="headline">Example Site</h1> <p data-i18n-key="subtitle">This is my example site. Depending o...</p> <p data-i18n-key="disclaimer">Disclaimer: the initial translations...</p>
</div>
Using
HTMLRewriter, you will parse the HTML within the
./public/index.html page. When a
data-i18n-key attribute is found, you should use the attribute’s value to retrieve a matching translation from the
strings object. With
HTMLRewriter, it is easy to query elements to accomplish tasks like finding a data attribute. However, as the name suggests, you can also rewrite elements by taking a translated string and directly inserting it into the HTML.
Another feature of this project is based on the
Accept-Language header, which exists on incoming requests. You can set the translation language per request, allowing users from around the world to see a locally relevant and translated page.
Using the HTML Rewriter API
Begin with the
workers-site/index.js file. Your Workers application in this tutorial will live entirely in this file.
Inside of this file, the default code for running a Workers Site has been provided. The crucial part of the generated code lives in the
handleEvent function. The
getAssetFromKV function retrieves a website asset uploaded from your local
./public folder, makes it live on Workers KV, and returns it to the user. For now, ignore
getAssetFromKV (though if you would like to learn more, refer to the documentation
.
To implement translations on the site, take the HTML response retrieved from KV and pass it into a new instance of
HTMLRewriter. When instantiating
HTMLRewriter, you can attach handlers using the
on function. For this tutorial, you will use the
[data-i18n-key] selector (refer to the HTMLRewriter documentation for more advanced usage) to locate all elements with the
data-i18n-key attribute, which means that they must be translated. Any matching element will be passed to an instance of your
ElementHandler class, which will contain the translation logic. With the created instance of
HTMLRewriter, the
transform function takes a
response and can be returned to the client:
workers-site/index.js
async function handleEvent(event) { const response = await getAssetFromKV(event); return new HTMLRewriter().on('[data-i18n-key]', new ElementHandler()).transform(response);
}
Transforming HTML
Your
ElementHandler will receive every element parsed by the
HTMLRewriter instance, and due to the expressive API, it is easy to query each incoming element for information.
In How it works
, the documentation describes
data-i18n-key, a custom data attribute that could be used to find a corresponding translated string for the website’s user interface. In
ElementHandler, you can define an
element function, which will be called as each element is parsed. Inside of the
element function, you can query for the custom data attribute using
getAttribute:
workers-site/index.js
class ElementHandler { element(element) { const i18nKey = element.getAttribute('data-i18n-key'); }
}
With
i18nKey defined, you can use it to search for a corresponding translated string. You will now set up a
strings object with key-value pairs corresponding to the
data-i18n-key value. For now, you will define a single example string,
headline, with a German
string,
"Beispielseite" (
"Example Site"), and retrieve it in the
element function:
workers-site/index.js
const strings = { headline: 'Beispielseite',
};
class ElementHandler { element(element) { const i18nKey = element.getAttribute('data-i18n-key'); const string = strings[i18nKey]; }
}
Take your translated
string and insert it into the original element, using the
setInnerContent function:
workers-site/index.js
const strings = { headline: 'Beispielseite',
};
class ElementHandler { element(element) { const i18nKey = element.getAttribute('data-i18n-key'); const string = strings[i18nKey]; if (string) { element.setInnerContent(string); } }
}
To review that everything looks as expected, use the preview functionality built into Wrangler. Call
wrangler dev to open up a live preview of your project.
wrangler dev is refreshed after every code change that you make.
You can expand on this simple translation functionality to provide country-specific translations, based on the incoming request’s
Accept-Language header. By taking this header, parsing it, and passing the parsed language into your
ElementHandler, you can retrieve a translated string in your user’s home language, provided that it is defined in
strings.
To implement this:
- Update the
stringsobject, adding a second layer of key-value pairs and allowing strings to be looked up in the format
strings[country][key].
- Pass a
countryStringsobject into our
ElementHandler, so that it can be used during the parsing process.
- Grab the
Accept-Languageheader from an incoming request, parse it, and pass the parsed language to
ElementHandler.
To parse the
Accept-Language header, install the
accept-language-parser NPM package:
~/i18n-example $ npm i accept-language-parser
Once imported into your code, use the package to parse the most relevant language for a client based on
Accept-Language header, and pass it to
ElementHandler. Your final code for the project, with an included sample translation for Germany (using Google Translate) looks like this:
workers-site/index.js
import { getAssetFromKV, defaultKeyModifier } from '@cloudflare/kv-asset-handler';
import parser from 'accept-language-parser';
const DEBUG = false;
addEventListener('fetch', event => { event.respondWith(handleEvent(event));
});
const strings = { de: { title: 'Beispielseite', headline: 'Beispielseite', subtitle: 'Dies ist meine Beispielseite. Abhängig davon, wo auf der Welt Sie diese Site besuchen, wird dieser Text in die entsprechende Sprache übersetzt.', disclaimer: 'Haftungsausschluss: Die anfänglichen Übersetzungen stammen von Google Translate, daher sind sie möglicherweise nicht perfekt!', tutorial: 'Das Tutorial für dieses Projekt finden Sie in der Cloudflare Workers-Dokumentation.', copyright: 'Design von HTML5 UP.', },
};
class ElementHandler { constructor(countryStrings) { this.countryStrings = countryStrings; }
element(element) { const i18nKey = element.getAttribute('data-i18n-key'); if (i18nKey) { const translation = this.countryStrings[i18nKey]; if (translation) { element.setInnerContent(translation); } } }
}
async function handleEvent(event) { const url = new URL(event.request.url); try { let options = {}; if (DEBUG) { options = { cacheControl: { bypassCache: true, }, }; } const languageHeader = event.request.headers.get('Accept-Language'); const language = parser.pick(['de'], languageHeader); const countryStrings = strings[language] || {};
const response = await getAssetFromKV(event, options);
return new HTMLRewriter() .on('[data-i18n-key]', new ElementHandler(countryStrings)) .transform(response); } catch (e) { if (DEBUG) { return new Response(e.message || e.toString(), { status: 404, }); } else { return new Response(`"${defaultKeyModifier(url.pathname)}" not found`, { status: 404, }); } }
}
Publish
Your i18n tool built on Cloudflare Workers is complete and it is time to deploy it to your domain.
To deploy your
*.workers.dev subdomain, you need to configure the
wrangler.toml configuration file in your project. First, add your Cloudflare account ID
. Set this ID at the top part of your project’s
wrangler.toml file:
wrangler.toml
name = "i18n-example"
account_id = "6de123.."
workers_dot_dev = true
The
[site] section at the bottom of your
wrangler.toml file tells Wrangler how to deploy your Workers Site. The
bucket key tells Wrangler where to find your static assets: by default set to the
public folder, where you placed your HTML code at the beginning of this tutorial. The
entry-point key indicates where your Workers script is located and, like
bucket, the default of
workers-site should already be correctly configured for your application.
The final version of your project’s
wrangler.toml file should look like:
wrangler.toml
name = "i18n-example"
type = "webpack"
account_id = "6de123.."
workers_dot_dev = true
[site]
bucket = "./public"
entry-point = "workers-site"
Using
wrangler, publish to Cloudflare’s network, using the
publish command:
~/i18n-example $ wrangler publish
Related resources
In this tutorial, you built and published an i18n tool using
HTMLRewriter. To review the full source code for this application, refer to the repository on GitHub.
If you want to get started building your own projects, review the existing list of Quickstart templates .