Certificate statuses
Certificates move through the following stages as they progress to Cloudflare’s edge:
- Initializing
- Pending Validation
- Pending Issuance
- Pending Deployment
- Active
Once you issue a certificate, it should be in Pending Validation, but change to Active within five minutes. If you see any errors, you or your customer may need to take additional actions to validate the certificate.
SSL/TLS
Monitor a certificate's status in the dashboard at SSL/TLS > Edge Certificates or by using the API.
For more details on certificate validation, refer to Changing DCV method.
SSL for SaaS
Monitor a certificate's status in the dashboard at SSL/TLS > Custom Hostnames or by using the API.
For more details on certificate validation, refer to Changing DCV method.