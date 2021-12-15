Skip to content
Certificate statuses

Certificates move through the following stages as they progress to Cloudflare’s edge:

  1. Initializing
  2. Pending Validation
  3. Pending Issuance
  4. Pending Deployment
  5. Active

Once you issue a certificate, it should be in Pending Validation, but change to Active within five minutes. If you see any errors, you or your customer may need to take additional actions to validate the certificate.

SSL/TLS

Monitor a certificate's status in the dashboard at SSL/TLS > Edge Certificates or by using the API.

For more details on certificate validation, refer to Changing DCV method.

SSL for SaaS

Monitor a certificate's status in the dashboard at SSL/TLS > Custom Hostnames or by using the API.

For more details on certificate validation, refer to Changing DCV method.