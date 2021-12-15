Certificate statuses

Certificates move through the following stages as they progress to Cloudflare’s edge:

Initializing Pending Validation Pending Issuance Pending Deployment Active

Once you issue a certificate, it should be in Pending Validation, but change to Active within five minutes. If you see any errors, you or your customer may need to take additional actions to validate the certificate.

Monitor a certificate's status in the dashboard at SSL/TLS > Edge Certificates or by using the API External link icon Open external link.

For more details on certificate validation, refer to Changing DCV method.

​ SSL for SaaS

Monitor a certificate's status in the dashboard at SSL/TLS > Custom Hostnames or by using the API External link icon Open external link.

For more details on certificate validation, refer to Changing DCV method.