Customize cipher suites — Edge certificates

With Advanced Certificate Manager or within SSL for SaaS, you can restrict connections to specific cipher suites. Currently, this functionality is only available when using the API:

​​ Cipher suite values

To specify certain cipher suites, include an array of applicable cipher suites used for TLS 1.2 or lower in the value field. Cloudflare offers a list of recommended ciphers by security requirements, but you can also refer to the full list of supported ciphers.

​​ Reset to default values