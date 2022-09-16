Customize cipher suites — Edge certificates
With Advanced Certificate Manager or within SSL for SaaS, you can restrict connections to specific cipher suites. Currently, this functionality is only available when using the API:
Cipher suite values
To specify certain cipher suites, include an array of applicable cipher suites used for TLS 1.2 or lower in the
value field. Cloudflare offers a list of recommended ciphers by security requirements, but you can also refer to the full list of supported ciphers.
Reset to default values
To reset to the default cipher suites, send an empty array in the
value field.