SSL
SSL/TLS Recommender (Beta)

The SSL/TLS Recommender helps you choose which Encryption mode is best for your application.

Enable SSL/TLS recommendations

To enable SSL/TLS recommendations:

  1. Log into the Cloudflare dashboard and select your account and application.
  2. Navigate to SSL/TLS.
  3. For SSL/TLS Recommender, switch the toggle to On.

How it works

Once enabled, the SSL/TLS Recommender runs an origin scan using the user agent Cloudflare-SSLDetector.

Based on this initial scan, the Recommender may decide that you could use a stronger SSL encryption mode. It will never recommend a weaker option than what is currently configured.

If so, it will send the zone owner an email with the recommended option and add a Recommended by Cloudflare tag to that option on the SSL/TLS page. You are not required to use this recommendation.

Recommender will run future scans periodically and send notifications if new recommendations become available.

Limitations

The SSL/TLS Recommender is not intended to resolve issues with website or domain functionality. It will not be able to complete its scan and show the Recommended by Cloudflare tag if:

  • Your domain is not functional.
  • You block all bots.
  • You have any active, SSL-specific Page Rules.

If you have any questions or concerns related to SSL/TLS Recommender, contact ask-research@cloudflare.com.