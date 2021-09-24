SSL/TLS Recommender (Beta)

The SSL/TLS Recommender helps you choose which Encryption mode is best for your application.

The SSL/TLS Recommender is currently in Beta testing. When it's available, your application will automatically receive the ability to opt in.

​ Enable SSL/TLS recommendations

To enable SSL/TLS recommendations:

Log into the Cloudflare dashboard External link icon Open external link and select your account and application. Navigate to SSL/TLS. For SSL/TLS Recommender, switch the toggle to On.

​ How it works

Once enabled, the SSL/TLS Recommender runs an origin scan using the user agent Cloudflare-SSLDetector .

Based on this initial scan, the Recommender may decide that you could use a stronger SSL encryption mode. It will never recommend a weaker option than what is currently configured.

If so, it will send the zone owner an email with the recommended option and add a Recommended by Cloudflare tag to that option on the SSL/TLS page. You are not required to use this recommendation.

Recommender will run future scans periodically and send notifications if new recommendations become available.

If you do not receive an email, keep your current SSL encryption mode.

The SSL/TLS Recommender is not intended to resolve issues with website or domain functionality. It will not be able to complete its scan and show the Recommended by Cloudflare tag if:

Your domain is not functional.

You block all bots.

You have any active, SSL-specific Page Rules.

If you have any questions or concerns related to SSL/TLS Recommender, contact ask-research@cloudflare.com.