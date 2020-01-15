Authenticated origin pull

Authenticated origin pulls ensure requests to your origin server come from the Cloudflare network.

This authentication becomes particularly important with the Cloudflare Web Application Firewall (WAF). Together with the WAF, you can make sure that all traffic is evaluated before receiving a response from your origin server.

Important Authenticated Origin Pull is incompatible with Railgun.

​ How authenticated origin pulls work

​ Simple explanation

When visitors request content from your domain, Cloudflare first attempts to serve content from the cache. Failing that, Cloudflare sends a request — or an origin pull — back to your origin web server to get the content.

Authenticated origin pulls make sure that all of these origin pulls come from Cloudflare. Put another way, authenticated origin pulls ensure that any HTTPS requests outside of Cloudflare will not receive a response from your origin.

Note Requests to gray-clouded records within Cloudflare DNS are also blocked.

​ Detailed explanation

Cloudflare enforces authenticated origin pulls by adding an extra layer of TLS client certificate authentication when connecting between Cloudflare and the origin web server.

Standard TLS handshake

TLS handshake with authenticated origin pulls

​ Set up authenticated origin pulls

Set up authenticated origin pulls via one of the following options:

Client certificates are not deleted from Cloudflare upon expiration unless a delete External link icon Open external link or replace External link icon Open external link request is sent to the Cloudflare API. However, requests are dropped at your origin if your origin only accepts a valid client certificate.

Authenticated Origin Pull does not work in SSL mode Off (not secure) or Flexible.

​ Zone-Level — Cloudflare certificate

​ Certificate value

Cloudflare uses the following CA to sign certificates for the Authenticated Origin Pull service:

Certificate value -----BEGIN CERTIFICATE----- MIIGCjCCA/KgAwIBAgIIV5G6lVbCLmEwDQYJKoZIhvcNAQENBQAwgZAxCzAJBgNV BAYTAlVTMRkwFwYDVQQKExBDbG91ZEZsYXJlLCBJbmMuMRQwEgYDVQQLEwtPcmln aW4gUHVsbDEWMBQGA1UEBxMNU2FuIEZyYW5jaXNjbzETMBEGA1UECBMKQ2FsaWZv cm5pYTEjMCEGA1UEAxMab3JpZ2luLXB1bGwuY2xvdWRmbGFyZS5uZXQwHhcNMTkx MDEwMTg0NTAwWhcNMjkxMTAxMTcwMDAwWjCBkDELMAkGA1UEBhMCVVMxGTAXBgNV BAoTEENsb3VkRmxhcmUsIEluYy4xFDASBgNVBAsTC09yaWdpbiBQdWxsMRYwFAYD VQQHEw1TYW4gRnJhbmNpc2NvMRMwEQYDVQQIEwpDYWxpZm9ybmlhMSMwIQYDVQQD ExpvcmlnaW4tcHVsbC5jbG91ZGZsYXJlLm5ldDCCAiIwDQYJKoZIhvcNAQEBBQAD ggIPADCCAgoCggIBAN2y2zojYfl0bKfhp0AJBFeV+jQqbCw3sHmvEPwLmqDLqynI 42tZXR5y914ZB9ZrwbL/K5O46exd/LujJnV2b3dzcx5rtiQzso0xzljqbnbQT20e ihx/WrF4OkZKydZzsdaJsWAPuplDH5P7J82q3re88jQdgE5hqjqFZ3clCG7lxoBw hLaazm3NJJlUfzdk97ouRvnFGAuXd5cQVx8jYOOeU60sWqmMe4QHdOvpqB91bJoY QSKVFjUgHeTpN8tNpKJfb9LIn3pun3bC9NKNHtRKMNX3Kl/sAPq7q/AlndvA2Kw3 Dkum2mHQUGdzVHqcOgea9BGjLK2h7SuX93zTWL02u799dr6Xkrad/WShHchfjjRn aL35niJUDr02YJtPgxWObsrfOU63B8juLUphW/4BOjjJyAG5l9j1//aUGEi/sEe5 lqVv0P78QrxoxR+MMXiJwQab5FB8TG/ac6mRHgF9CmkX90uaRh+OC07XjTdfSKGR PpM9hB2ZhLol/nf8qmoLdoD5HvODZuKu2+muKeVHXgw2/A6wM7OwrinxZiyBk5Hh CvaADH7PZpU6z/zv5NU5HSvXiKtCzFuDu4/Zfi34RfHXeCUfHAb4KfNRXJwMsxUa +4ZpSAX2G6RnGU5meuXpU5/V+DQJp/e69XyyY6RXDoMywaEFlIlXBqjRRA2pAgMB AAGjZjBkMA4GA1UdDwEB/wQEAwIBBjASBgNVHRMBAf8ECDAGAQH/AgECMB0GA1Ud DgQWBBRDWUsraYuA4REzalfNVzjann3F6zAfBgNVHSMEGDAWgBRDWUsraYuA4REz alfNVzjann3F6zANBgkqhkiG9w0BAQ0FAAOCAgEAkQ+T9nqcSlAuW/90DeYmQOW1 QhqOor5psBEGvxbNGV2hdLJY8h6QUq48BCevcMChg/L1CkznBNI40i3/6heDn3IS zVEwXKf34pPFCACWVMZxbQjkNRTiH8iRur9EsaNQ5oXCPJkhwg2+IFyoPAAYURoX VcI9SCDUa45clmYHJ/XYwV1icGVI8/9b2JUqklnOTa5tugwIUi5sTfipNcJXHhgz 6BKYDl0/UP0lLKbsUETXeTGDiDpxZYIgbcFrRDDkHC6BSvdWVEiH5b9mH2BON60z 0O0j8EEKTwi9jnafVtZQXP/D8yoVowdFDjXcKkOPF/1gIh9qrFR6GdoPVgB3SkLc 5ulBqZaCHm563jsvWb/kXJnlFxW+1bsO9BDD6DweBcGdNurgmH625wBXksSdD7y/ fakk8DagjbjKShYlPEFOAqEcliwjF45eabL0t27MJV61O/jHzHL3dknXeE4BDa2j bA+JbyJeUMtU7KMsxvx82RmhqBEJJDBCJ3scVptvhDMRrtqDBW5JShxoAOcpFQGm iYWicn46nPDjgTU0bX1ZPpTpryXbvciVL5RkVBuyX2ntcOLDPlZWgxZCBp96x07F AnOzKgZk4RzZPNAxCXERVxajn/FLcOhglVAKo5H0ac+AitlQ0ip55D2/mf8o72tM fVQ6VpyjEXdiIXWUq/o= -----END CERTIFICATE-----

​ Setup instructions

To enable Authenticated Origin Pull globally on a zone:

​ Zone-Level — customer certificates

​ Per-Hostname — customer certificates

When enabling Authenticated Origin Pull per hostname, all proxied traffic to the specified hostname is authenticated at the origin web server. Customers can use client certificates from their Private PKI to authenticate connections from Cloudflare.

To upload a client certificate in Cloudflare:

If using an ECC key generated by OpenSSL, first remove -----BEGIN EC PARAMETERS-----...-----END EC PARAMETERS----- from the certificate file. Ensure certificate is in the following format before uploading to Cloudflare: $ cat app_example_com.pem -----BEGIN CERTIFICATE----- MIIFJDCCBAygAwIBAgIQD0ifmj/Yi5NP/2gdUySbfzANBgkqhkiG9w0BAQsFADBN MQswCQYDVQQGEwJVUzEVMBMGA1UEChMMRGlnaUNlcnQgSW5jMScwJQYDVQQDEx5E .. . SzSHfXp5lnu/3V08I72q1QNzOCgY1XeL4GKVcj4or6cT6tX6oJH7ePPmfrBfqI/O OeH8gMJ+FuwtXYEPa4hBf38M5eU5xWG7 -----END CERTIFICATE----- Replace line endings with the string “

”: $ MYCERT = " $( cat app_example_com.pem | perl -pe 's/ \r ?

/ \\ n/' | sed -e 's/..$//' ) " $ MYKEY = " $( cat app_example_com.key | perl -pe 's/ \r ?

/ \\ n/' | sed -e 's/..$//' ) " $ echo $MYCERT -----BEGIN CERTIFICATE----- \ nMIIFJDCCBAygAwIBAgIQD0ifmj/Yi5NP/2gdUySbfzANBgkqhkiG9w0BAQsFADBN \ nMQswCQYDVQQGEwJVUzEVMBMGA1UEChMMRGlnaUNlcnQgSW5jMScwJQYDVQQDEx5E .. .SzSHfXp5lnu/3V08I72q1QNzOCgY1XeL4GKVcj4or6cT6tX6oJH7ePPmfrBfqI/O \ nOeH8gMJ+FuwtXYEPa4hBf38M5eU5xWG7 \ n-----END CERTIFICATE----- \ n Build the payload: $ request_body = $( < < ( cat << EOF { "certificate": " $MYCERT ", "private_key": " $MYKEY " } EOF ) ) Upload the client certificate and private key via the Cloudflare API External link icon Open external link: curl -sX POST https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/:zone/origin_tls_client_auth/hostnames/certificates \ -H "X-Auth-Email: {email}" -H "X-Auth-Key: {key}" \ -H Content-Type: application/json' \ -d " $request_body " { "success" : true, "errors" : [ ] , "messages" : [ ] , "result" : { "id" : "38bffaf9-6da7-4230-8bd4-a7b57136cf99" , "status" : "pending_deployment" , "issuer" : "CN=example ECC,OU=example,L=San Francisco,ST=California,C=US" , "signature" : "ECDSA-SHA256" , "serial_number" : "649698018354122709790786741470479045506643347777" , "certificate" : "-----BEGIN CERTIFICATE-----

MIICd...-----END CERTIFICATE-----" , "uploaded_on" : "2020-04-06T14:12:50.186877Z" , "updated_at" : "2020-04-06T14:12:50.186877Z" , "expires_on" : "2030-04-04T13:31:00Z" } } Note Save the certificate ID id since it is required for the next step. Enable Authenticated Origin Pull on specified hostname via Cloudflare API External link icon Open external link: curl -sX PUT https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/:zone/origin_tls_client_auth/hostnames \ -H "X-Auth-Email: {email}" -H "X-Auth-Key: {key}" \ -H Content-Type: application/json ' \ -d ' { "config" : [ { "hostname" : "app.example.com" , "cert_id" : "2458ce5a-0c35-4c7f-82c7-8e9487d3ff60" , "enabled" :true } ] } ' { "success" : true, "errors" : [ ] , "messages" : [ ] , "result" : [ { "hostname" : "app.example.com" , "cert_id" : "9b98f1cd-b844-4411-ac87-bf3f4de16e32" , "enabled" : true, "status" : "pending_deployment" , "created_at" : "0001-01-01T00:00:00Z" , "updated_at" : "2020-04-23T19:23:57.402656Z" , "cert_status" : "active" , "issuer" : "CN=example ECC,OU=example,L=San Francisco,ST=California,C=US" , "signature" : "ECDSA-SHA256" , "serial_number" : "649698018354122709790786741470479045506643347777" , "certificate" : "-----BEGIN CERTIFICATE-----

MIICd...-----END CERTIFICATE-----" , "uploaded_on" : "2020-04-06T14:12:50.186877Z" , "updated_at" : "2020-04-06T14:12:50.186877Z" , "expires_on" : "2030-04-04T13:31:00Z" } ] }

​ To replace a client cert without downtime

For hostname:

For global:

​ To apply a different client certificate simultaneously at both the zone and hostname level