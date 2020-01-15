Authenticated origin pull
Authenticated origin pulls ensure requests to your origin server come from the Cloudflare network.
This authentication becomes particularly important with the Cloudflare Web Application Firewall (WAF). Together with the WAF, you can make sure that all traffic is evaluated before receiving a response from your origin server.
How authenticated origin pulls work
Simple explanation
When visitors request content from your domain, Cloudflare first attempts to serve content from the cache. Failing that, Cloudflare sends a request — or an
origin pull — back to your origin web server to get the content.
Authenticated origin pulls make sure that all of these
origin pulls come from Cloudflare. Put another way, authenticated origin pulls ensure that any HTTPS requests outside of Cloudflare will not receive a response from your origin.
Detailed explanation
Cloudflare enforces authenticated origin pulls by adding an extra layer of TLS client certificate authentication when connecting between Cloudflare and the origin web server.
Standard TLS handshake
TLS handshake with authenticated origin pulls
Set up authenticated origin pulls
Set up authenticated origin pulls via one of the following options:
- Zone-Level Authenticated Origin Pull using Cloudflare certificates
- Zone-Level Authenticated Origin Pull using customer certificates
- Per-Hostname Authenticated Origin Pull using customer certificates
Client certificates are not deleted from Cloudflare upon expiration unless a delete or replace request is sent to the Cloudflare API. However, requests are dropped at your origin if your origin only accepts a valid client certificate.
Authenticated Origin Pull does not work in SSL mode Off (not secure) or Flexible.
Zone-Level — Cloudflare certificate
Certificate value
Cloudflare uses the following CA to sign certificates for the Authenticated Origin Pull service:
-----BEGIN CERTIFICATE-----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-----END CERTIFICATE-----
Setup instructions
To enable Authenticated Origin Pull globally on a zone:
Install the above certificate at the origin web server to authenticate all connections.
For your SSL/TLS encryption mode, select Full.
Configure your origin web server to accept client certificates:
Apache example
For this example, you would have saved the certificate to
/path/to/origin-pull-ca.pem.
SSLVerifyClient requireSSLVerifyDepth 1SSLCACertificateFile /path/to/origin-pull-ca.pem
NGINX example
For this example, you would have saved the certificate to
/etc/nginx/certs/cloudflare.crt.
ssl_client_certificate /etc/nginx/certs/cloudflare.crt;ssl_verify_client on;
Enable Authenticated Origin Pulls:
In the dashboard, go to Authenticated Origin Pulls and select On.
For the API, change the TLS Client Auth setting:
curl -X PATCH https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/:zone/settings/tls_client_auth \-H "X-Auth-Email: {email}" -H "X-Auth-Key: {key}" \-H "Content-Type: application/json" \--data '{"value":"on"}' { "result": { "id": "tls_client_auth", "value": "on", "modified_on": "2020-01-15T17:57:27.363409Z", "editable": true }, "success": true, "errors": []}
Zone-Level — customer certificates
For your SSL/TLS encryption mode, select Full.
If using an ECC key generated by OpenSSL, first remove
-----BEGIN EC PARAMETERS-----...-----END EC PARAMETERS-----from the certificate file.
Ensure the certificate and key are in the following format before uploading to Cloudflare:
$ cat app_example_com.pem-----BEGIN CERTIFICATE-----MIIFJDCCBAygAwIBAgIQD0ifmj/Yi5NP/2gdUySbfzANBgkqhkiG9w0BAQsFADBNMQswCQYDVQQGEwJVUzEVMBMGA1UEChMMRGlnaUNlcnQgSW5jMScwJQYDVQQDEx5E...SzSHfXp5lnu/3V08I72q1QNzOCgY1XeL4GKVcj4or6cT6tX6oJH7ePPmfrBfqI/OOeH8gMJ+FuwtXYEPa4hBf38M5eU5xWG7-----END CERTIFICATE-----
Replace line endings with the string “\n”:
$ MYCERT="$(cat app_example_com.pem|perl -pe 's/\r?\n/\\n/'|sed -e 's/..$//')" $ MYKEY="$(cat app_example_com.key|perl -pe 's/\r?\n/\\n/'|sed -e's/..$//')" $ echo $MYCERT -----BEGIN CERTIFICATE-----\nMIIFJDCCBAygAwIBAgIQD0ifmj/Yi5NP/2gdUySbfzANBgkqhkiG9w0BAQsFADBN\nMQswCQYDVQQGEwJVUzEVMBMGA1UEChMMRGlnaUNlcnQgSW5jMScwJQYDVQQDEx5E...SzSHfXp5lnu/3V08I72q1QNzOCgY1XeL4GKVcj4or6cT6tX6oJH7ePPmfrBfqI/O\nOeH8gMJ+FuwtXYEPa4hBf38M5eU5xWG7\n-----END CERTIFICATE-----\n
Build the payload:
$ request_body=$(< <(cat <<EOF{"certificate": "$MYCERT","private_key": "$MYKEY"}EOF))
Upload the client certificate and private key via the Cloudflare API:
curl -X POST https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/:zone/origin_tls_client_auth \-H "X-Auth-Email: {email}" -H "X-Auth-Key: {key}" \-H Content-Type: application/json' \-d "$request_body" { "success": true, "errors": [], "messages": [], "result": { "id": "38bffaf9-6da7-4230-8bd4-a7b57136cf99", "status": "pending_deployment", "issuer": "CN=example ECC,OU=example,L=San Francisco,ST=California,C=US", "signature": "ECDSA-SHA256", "serial_number": "649698018354122709790786741470479045506643347777", "certificate": "-----BEGIN CERTIFICATE-----\nMIICd...-----END CERTIFICATE-----", "uploaded_on": "2020-04-06T14:12:50.186877Z", "updated_at": "2020-04-06T14:12:50.186877Z", "expires_on": "2030-04-04T13:31:00Z" }}
Enable Authenticated Origin Pulls:
In the dashboard, go to Authenticated Origin Pulls and select On.
For the API, set the enablement for a zone:
curl -X PUT https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/:zone/origin_tls_client_auth/settings \-H "X-Auth-Email: {email}" -H "X-Auth-Key: {key}" \-H "Content-Type: application/json" \--data '{"enabled":true}' { "success": true, "errors": [], "messages": [], "result": { "enabled": true }}
Per-Hostname — customer certificates
When enabling Authenticated Origin Pull per hostname, all proxied traffic to the specified hostname is authenticated at the origin web server. Customers can use client certificates from their Private PKI to authenticate connections from Cloudflare.
To upload a client certificate in Cloudflare:
If using an ECC key generated by OpenSSL, first remove
-----BEGIN EC PARAMETERS-----...-----END EC PARAMETERS-----from the certificate file.
Ensure certificate is in the following format before uploading to Cloudflare:
$ cat app_example_com.pem-----BEGIN CERTIFICATE-----MIIFJDCCBAygAwIBAgIQD0ifmj/Yi5NP/2gdUySbfzANBgkqhkiG9w0BAQsFADBNMQswCQYDVQQGEwJVUzEVMBMGA1UEChMMRGlnaUNlcnQgSW5jMScwJQYDVQQDEx5E...SzSHfXp5lnu/3V08I72q1QNzOCgY1XeL4GKVcj4or6cT6tX6oJH7ePPmfrBfqI/OOeH8gMJ+FuwtXYEPa4hBf38M5eU5xWG7-----END CERTIFICATE-----
Replace line endings with the string “\n”:
$ MYCERT="$(cat app_example_com.pem|perl -pe 's/\r?\n/\\n/'|sed -e 's/..$//')" $ MYKEY="$(cat app_example_com.key|perl -pe 's/\r?\n/\\n/'|sed -e's/..$//')" $ echo $MYCERT -----BEGIN CERTIFICATE-----\nMIIFJDCCBAygAwIBAgIQD0ifmj/Yi5NP/2gdUySbfzANBgkqhkiG9w0BAQsFADBN\nMQswCQYDVQQGEwJVUzEVMBMGA1UEChMMRGlnaUNlcnQgSW5jMScwJQYDVQQDEx5E...SzSHfXp5lnu/3V08I72q1QNzOCgY1XeL4GKVcj4or6cT6tX6oJH7ePPmfrBfqI/O\nOeH8gMJ+FuwtXYEPa4hBf38M5eU5xWG7\n-----END CERTIFICATE-----\n
Build the payload:
$ request_body=$(< <(cat <<EOF{"certificate": "$MYCERT","private_key": "$MYKEY"}EOF))
Upload the client certificate and private key via the Cloudflare API:
curl -sX POST https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/:zone/origin_tls_client_auth/hostnames/certificates \-H "X-Auth-Email: {email}" -H "X-Auth-Key: {key}" \-H Content-Type: application/json' \-d "$request_body" { "success": true, "errors": [], "messages": [], "result": { "id": "38bffaf9-6da7-4230-8bd4-a7b57136cf99", "status": "pending_deployment", "issuer": "CN=example ECC,OU=example,L=San Francisco,ST=California,C=US", "signature": "ECDSA-SHA256", "serial_number": "649698018354122709790786741470479045506643347777", "certificate": "-----BEGIN CERTIFICATE-----\nMIICd...-----END CERTIFICATE-----", "uploaded_on": "2020-04-06T14:12:50.186877Z", "updated_at": "2020-04-06T14:12:50.186877Z", "expires_on": "2030-04-04T13:31:00Z" }}
Enable Authenticated Origin Pull on specified hostname via Cloudflare API:
curl -sX PUT https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/:zone/origin_tls_client_auth/hostnames \-H "X-Auth-Email: {email}" -H "X-Auth-Key: {key}" \-H Content-Type: application/json' \-d '{"config":[{"hostname":"app.example.com","cert_id":"2458ce5a-0c35-4c7f-82c7-8e9487d3ff60","enabled":true}]}' { "success": true, "errors": [], "messages": [], "result": [ { "hostname": "app.example.com", "cert_id": "9b98f1cd-b844-4411-ac87-bf3f4de16e32", "enabled": true, "status": "pending_deployment", "created_at": "0001-01-01T00:00:00Z", "updated_at": "2020-04-23T19:23:57.402656Z", "cert_status": "active", "issuer": "CN=example ECC,OU=example,L=San Francisco,ST=California,C=US", "signature": "ECDSA-SHA256", "serial_number": "649698018354122709790786741470479045506643347777", "certificate": "-----BEGIN CERTIFICATE-----\nMIICd...-----END CERTIFICATE-----", "uploaded_on": "2020-04-06T14:12:50.186877Z", "updated_at": "2020-04-06T14:12:50.186877Z", "expires_on": "2030-04-04T13:31:00Z" } ]}
To replace a client cert without downtime
For hostname:
Link the new certificate id and hostname and enabled values using Cloudflare API.
For global:
Check that new certificate is in Active static using the Cloudflare API.
Once certificate is active, then delete the old certificate using the Cloudflare API.
To apply a different client certificate simultaneously at both the zone and hostname level
Upload a certificate following steps in Zone-Level Authenticated Origin Pull
Upload multiple certificates following the steps in Per-Hostname Authenticated Origin Pull