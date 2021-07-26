How do I disable Universal SSL?

Some customers may need to manage their own SSL certificates or rely on specific Certificate Authorities.

If you disable your domain's Universal SSL certificate, we remove that certificate from our network and will not order or renew any additional Universal SSL certificates.

​ Potential errors

To avoid errors with your domain, either upload a custom certificate or purchase Advanced Certificate Manager before disabling Universal SSL.

If you disable Universal SSL, you may experience errors with the following scenarios:

​ Disable Universal SSL

To disable Universal SSL: