How do I disable Universal SSL?
Some customers may need to manage their own SSL certificates or rely on specific Certificate Authorities.
If you disable your domain's Universal SSL certificate, we remove that certificate from our network and will not order or renew any additional Universal SSL certificates.
Potential errors
To avoid errors with your domain, either upload a custom certificate or purchase Advanced Certificate Manager before disabling Universal SSL.
If you disable Universal SSL, you may experience errors with the following scenarios:
- Enabled features:
- HTTP Strict Transport Security (HSTS)
- Always Use HTTPS
- Opportunistic Encryption
- Other setups:
- Page rules that redirect traffic to HTTPS
- HTTP to HTTPS redirects at your origin web server
Disable Universal SSL
To disable Universal SSL:
- Make sure you have uploaded a custom certificate or purchased Advanced Certificate Manager to protect your domain.
- Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard and select your account.
- Select your domain.
- Go to SSL/TLS > Edge Certificates.
- For Disable Universal SSL, select Disable Universal SSL.
- Read the warnings in the Acknowledgement.
- Select I Understand and click Confirm.