Skip to content
Cloudflare Docs
SSL
Cloudflare Docs
SSL
Search icon (depiction of a magnifying glass)
GitHub icon
Visit SSL on GitHub
Set theme to dark (⇧+D)

How do I disable Universal SSL?

Some customers may need to manage their own SSL certificates or rely on specific Certificate Authorities.

If you disable your domain's Universal SSL certificate, we remove that certificate from our network and will not order or renew any additional Universal SSL certificates.

Potential errors

To avoid errors with your domain, either upload a custom certificate or purchase Advanced Certificate Manager before disabling Universal SSL.

If you disable Universal SSL, you may experience errors with the following scenarios:

Disable Universal SSL

To disable Universal SSL:

  1. Make sure you have uploaded a custom certificate or purchased Advanced Certificate Manager to protect your domain.
  2. Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard and select your account.
  3. Select your domain.
  4. Go to SSL/TLS > Edge Certificates.
  5. For Disable Universal SSL, select Disable Universal SSL.
  6. Read the warnings in the Acknowledgement.
  7. Select I Understand and click Confirm.