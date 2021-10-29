Opportunistic Encryption

Opportunistic Encryption allows browsers to access HTTP URIs over an encrypted TLS channel. It's not a substitute for HTTPS, but provides additional security for otherwise vulnerable requests.

Use HTTPS when both strong encryption and authentication are required. HTTP Opportunistic Encryption provides a means of enabling TLS when needed for other protocols such as HTTP/2. It does not provide the same indications of security as HTTPS (the green lock icon in most browser address bars).

​ Enable Opportunistic Encryption

To set up Opportunistic Encryption:

Log into your Cloudflare account External link icon Open external link and go to a specific domain. Navigate to SSL/TLS > Edge Certificates. For Opportunistic Encryption, switch the toggle to On.