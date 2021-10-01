Certificate Signing Requests (CSR)
Generate a Certificate Signing Request (CSR) to get a custom certificate from the Certificate Authority (CA) of your choice while maintaining control of the private key on Cloudflare.
A CSR contains information about your domain: your organization name and address, the common name (domain name), and Subject Alternative Names (SANs). The private key associated with the CSR will be generated by Cloudflare and will never leave our network.
Types of CSRs
You can create two types of CSRs:
- Zone-level: Meant only for sign certificates associated with the current zone.
- Account-level: Meant for organizations that issue certificates across multiple domains.
Create and use a CSR
To create a CSR:
- Log into the Cloudflare dashboard and select your account and an application.
- Navigate to SSL/TLS > Edge Certificates.
- On Certificate Signing Request (CSR), click Generate.
- Choose a Scope (only certain customers can choose Account.
- Enter relevant information on the form and click Create.
To use a CSR:
Navigate to SSL/TLS > Edge Certificates.
On Certificate Signing Request (CSR), select the record you just created.
Copy (or click Click to copy) the value for Certificate Signing Request.
Obtain a certificate from the Certificate Authority (CA) of your choice using your CSR.
When you upload the custom certificate to Cloudflare, select an Encoding mode of Certificate Signing Request (CSR) and enter the associated value.