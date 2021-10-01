Certificate Signing Requests (CSR)

Generate a Certificate Signing Request (CSR) to get a custom certificate from the Certificate Authority (CA) of your choice while maintaining control of the private key on Cloudflare.

A CSR contains information about your domain: your organization name and address, the common name (domain name), and Subject Alternative Names (SANs). The private key associated with the CSR will be generated by Cloudflare and will never leave our network.

At the moment, CSRs are only available to Enterprise customers who have purchased an account-level subscription for Advanced Certificate Manager.

​ Types of CSRs

You can create two types of CSRs:

Zone-level : Meant only for sign certificates associated with the current zone.

: Meant only for sign certificates associated with the current zone. Account-level: Meant for organizations that issue certificates across multiple domains.

​ Create and use a CSR

To create a CSR:

Log into the Cloudflare dashboard External link icon Open external link and select your account and an application. Navigate to SSL/TLS > Edge Certificates. On Certificate Signing Request (CSR), click Generate. Choose a Scope (only certain customers can choose Account. Enter relevant information on the form and click Create.

To use a CSR: