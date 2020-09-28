Configure your mobile app or IoT device

To configure your Internet-of-things (IoT) device and mobile application to use client certificates with API Shield™ External link icon Open external link, follow this workflow:

This walkthrough uses the example of a device that captures temperature readings and transmits them by sending a POST request to a Cloudflare-protected API. A mobile application built in Swift for iOS retrieves those readings and displays them.

To keep this example simple, the API is implemented as a Cloudflare Worker (borrowing code from the To-Do List tutorial on building a jamstack app External link icon Open external link).

Temperatures are stored in Workers KV External link icon Open external link using the source IP address as a key, but you can easily use a value from the client certificate External link icon Open external link, such as the fingerprint.

The example API code below saves a temperature and timestamp into KV when a POST is made, and returns the most recent 5 temperatures when a GET request is made.

const defaultData = { temperatures : [ ] } const getCache = key => TEMPERATURES . get ( key ) const setCache = ( key , data ) => TEMPERATURES . put ( key , data ) async function addTemperature ( request ) { const ip = request . headers . get ( 'CF-Connecting-IP' ) const cacheKey = ` data- ${ ip } ` let data const cache = await getCache ( cacheKey ) if ( ! cache ) { await setCache ( cacheKey , JSON . stringify ( defaultData ) ) data = defaultData } else { data = JSON . parse ( cache ) } try { const body = await request . text ( ) const val = JSON . parse ( body ) if ( val . temperature && val . time ) { data . temperatures . push ( val ) await setCache ( cacheKey , JSON . stringify ( data ) ) return new Response ( "" , { status : 201 } ) } else { return new Response ( "Unable to parse temperature and/or timestamp from JSON POST body" , { status : 400 } ) } } catch ( err ) { return new Response ( err , { status : 500 } ) } } function compareTimestamps ( a , b ) { return - 1 * ( Date . parse ( a . time ) - Date . parse ( b . time ) ) } async function getTemperatures ( request ) { const ip = request . headers . get ( 'CF-Connecting-IP' ) const cacheKey = ` data- ${ ip } ` const cache = await getCache ( cacheKey ) if ( ! cache ) { return new Response ( JSON . stringify ( defaultData ) , { status : 200 , headers : { 'content-type' : 'application/json' } } ) } else { data = JSON . parse ( cache ) const retval = JSON . stringify ( data . temperatures . sort ( compareTimestamps ) . splice ( 0 , 5 ) ) return new Response ( retval , { status : 200 , headers : { 'content-type' : 'application/json' } } ) } } async function handleRequest ( request ) { if ( request . method === 'POST' ) { return addTemperature ( request ) } else { return getTemperatures ( request ) } } addEventListener ( 'fetch' , event => { event . respondWith ( handleRequest ( event . request ) ) } )

​ POST sample data to API

To validate the API before adding mTLS authentication, POST a random temperature reading:

$ TEMPERATURE = $( echo $(( 361 + RANDOM %11 ) ) | awk '{printf("%.2f", $1 /10.0)}' ) $ TIMESTAMP = $( date -u + "%Y-%m-%dT%H:%M:%SZ" ) $ echo -e " $TEMPERATURE

$TIMESTAMP " 36.70 2020 -09-28T02:54:56Z $ curl -v -H "Content-Type: application/json" -d '{"temperature":' '' $TEMPERATURE '' ', "time": "' '' $TIMESTAMP '' '"}' https://shield.upinatoms.com/temps 2 > &1 | grep "< HTTP/2" < HTTP/2 201

​ GET sample data from API

A GET request to the temps endpoint returns the most recent readings, including the one submitted in the example above:

$ curl -s https : [ { "temperature" : 36.3 , "time" : "2020-09-28T02:57:49Z" } , { "temperature" : 36.7 , "time" : "2020-09-28T02:54:56Z" } , { "temperature" : 36.2 , "time" : "2020-09-28T02:33:08Z" } ]

​ Create Cloudflare-issued certificates

Before you can use API Shield to protect your API or web application, you must create Cloudflare-issued client certificates.

You can create a client certificate in the Cloudflare dashboard.

However, since most developers working at scale generate their own private keys and certificate signing requests via API, this example uses the Cloudflare API to create client certificates.

Important You can only use API Shield with a certificate authority (CA) that is fully managed by Cloudflare. Cloudflare generates a unique CA for each zone. If you need to use a different CA, contact a Cloudflare customer success manager.

To create a bootstrap certificate for the iOS application and the IoT device, this example uses Cloudflare’s public key infrastructure toolkit, CFSSL External link icon Open external link:

$ cat << 'EOF' | tee -a csr.json { "hosts" : [ "ios-bootstrap.devices.upinatoms.com" ] , "CN" : "ios-bootstrap.devices.upinatoms.com" , "key" : { "algo" : "rsa" , "size" : 2048 } , "names" : [ { "C" : "US" , "L" : "Austin" , "O" : "Temperature Testers, Inc." , "OU" : "Tech Operations" , "ST" : "Texas" } ] } EOF $ cfssl genkey csr.json | cfssljson -bare certificate 2020 /09/27 21 :28:46 [ INFO ] generate received request 2020 /09/27 21 :28:46 [ INFO ] received CSR 2020 /09/27 21 :28:46 [ INFO ] generating key: rsa-2048 2020 /09/27 21 :28:47 [ INFO ] encoded CSR $ mv certificate-key.pem ios-key.pem $ mv certificate.csr ios.csr $ sed -i.bak 's/ios-bootstrap/sensor-001/g' csr.json $ cfssl genkey csr.json | cfssljson -bare certificate .. . $ mv certificate-key.pem sensor-key.pem $ mv certificate.csr sensor.csr // now ask that these CSRs be signed by the private CA issued for your zone // we need to replace actual newlines in the CSR with ‘ \ n’ before POST’ing $ CSR = $( cat ios.csr | perl -pe 's/

/ \\ n/g' ) $ request_body = $( < < ( cat << EOF { "validity_days": 3650, "csr":" $CSR " } EOF ) ) // save the response so we can view it and then extra the certificate $ curl -H 'X-Auth-Email: YOUR_EMAIL' -H 'X-Auth-Key: YOUR_API_KEY' -H 'Content-Type: application/json' -d “ $request_body ” https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/YOUR_ZONE_ID/client_certificates > response.json $ cat response.json | jq . { "success" : true, "errors" : [ ] , "messages" : [ ] , "result" : { "id" : "7bf7f70c-7600-42e1-81c4-e4c0da9aa515" , "certificate_authority" : { "id" : "8f5606d9-5133-4e53-b062-a2e5da51be5e" , "name" : "Cloudflare Managed CA for account 11cbe197c050c9e422aaa103cfe30ed8" } , "certificate" : "-----BEGIN CERTIFICATE-----

MIIEkzCCA...

-----END CERTIFICATE-----

" , "csr" : "-----BEGIN CERTIFICATE REQUEST-----

MIIDITCCA...

-----END CERTIFICATE REQUEST-----

" , "ski" : "eb2a48a19802a705c0e8a39489a71bd586638fdf" , "serial_number" : "133270673305904147240315902291726509220894288063" , "signature" : "SHA256WithRSA" , "common_name" : "ios-bootstrap.devices.upinatoms.com" , "organization" : "Temperature Testers, Inc." , "organizational_unit" : "Tech Operations" , "country" : "US" , "state" : "Texas" , "location" : "Austin" , "expires_on" : "2030-09-26T02:41:00Z" , "issued_on" : "2020-09-28T02:41:00Z" , "fingerprint_sha256" : "84b045d498f53a59bef53358441a3957de81261211fc9b6d46b0bf5880bdaf25" , "validity_days" : 3650 } } $ cat response.json | jq .result.certificate | perl -npe 's/ \\ n/

/g; s/"//g' > ios.pem $ CSR = $( cat sensor.csr | perl -pe 's/

/ \\ n/g' ) $ request_body = $( < < ( cat << EOF { "validity_days": 3650, "csr":" $CSR " } EOF ) ) $ curl -H 'X-Auth-Email: YOUR_EMAIL' -H 'X-Auth-Key: YOUR_API_KEY' -H 'Content-Type: application/json' -d " $request_body " https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/YOUR_ZONE_ID/client_certificates | perl -npe 's/ \\ n/

/g; s/"//g' > sensor.pem

​ Embed the client certificate in your mobile app

To configure the mobile app to securely request temperature data submitted by the IoT device, embed the client certificate in the mobile app.

For simplicity, this example embeds a “bootstrap” certificate and key in the application bundle as a PKCS#12-formatted file:

$ openssl pkcs12 -export -out bootstrap-cert.pfx -inkey ios-key.pem -in ios.pem Enter Export Password: Verifying - Enter Export Password:

In a real-world deployment, a bootstrap certificate should only be used in conjunction with users’ credentials to authenticate with an API endpoint that can return a unique user certificate. Corporate users will want to use mobile device management (MDM) to distribute certificates.

​ Embed the client certificate in an Android app

The following is an example of how you may use a client certificate in an Android app to make HTTP calls. You need to add the following permission in AndroidManifest.xml to allow an Internet connection.

< uses-permission android: name = " android.permission.INTERNET " />

For demonstration purposes, the certificate in this example is stored in app/src/main/res/raw/cert.pem and the private key is stored in app/src/main/res/raw/key.pem . You may also store these files in other secure manners.

The following example uses an OkHttpClient , but you may also use other clients such as HttpURLConnection in similar ways. The key is to use the SSLSocketFactory .

private OkHttpClient setUpClient ( ) { try { final String SECRET = "secret" ; CertificateFactory certificateFactory = CertificateFactory . getInstance ( "X.509" ) ; InputStream privateKeyInputStream = getResources ( ) . openRawResource ( R . raw . key ) ; byte [ ] privateKeyByteArray = new byte [ privateKeyInputStream . available ( ) ] ; privateKeyInputStream . read ( privateKeyByteArray ) ; String privateKeyContent = new String ( privateKeyByteArray , Charset . defaultCharset ( ) ) . replace ( "-----BEGIN PRIVATE KEY-----" , "" ) . replaceAll ( System . lineSeparator ( ) , "" ) . replace ( "-----END PRIVATE KEY-----" , "" ) ; byte [ ] rawPrivateKeyByteArray = Base64 . getDecoder ( ) . decode ( privateKeyContent ) ; KeyFactory keyFactory = KeyFactory . getInstance ( "RSA" ) ; PKCS8EncodedKeySpec keySpec = new PKCS8EncodedKeySpec ( rawPrivateKeyByteArray ) ; InputStream certificateInputStream = getResources ( ) . openRawResource ( R . raw . cert ) ; Certificate certificate = certificateFactory . generateCertificate ( certificateInputStream ) ; KeyStore keyStore = KeyStore . getInstance ( KeyStore . getDefaultType ( ) ) ; keyStore . load ( null , SECRET . toCharArray ( ) ) ; keyStore . setKeyEntry ( "client" , keyFactory . generatePrivate ( keySpec ) , SECRET . toCharArray ( ) , new Certificate [ ] { certificate } ) ; certificateInputStream . close ( ) ; TrustManagerFactory trustManagerFactory = TrustManagerFactory . getInstance ( TrustManagerFactory . getDefaultAlgorithm ( ) ) ; trustManagerFactory . init ( ( KeyStore ) null ) ; TrustManager [ ] trustManagers = trustManagerFactory . getTrustManagers ( ) ; KeyManagerFactory keyManagerFactory = KeyManagerFactory . getInstance ( KeyManagerFactory . getDefaultAlgorithm ( ) ) ; keyManagerFactory . init ( keyStore , SECRET . toCharArray ( ) ) ; KeyManager [ ] keyManagers = keyManagerFactory . getKeyManagers ( ) ; SSLContext sslContext = SSLContext . getInstance ( "TLS" ) ; sslContext . init ( keyManagers , trustManagers , new SecureRandom ( ) ) ; SSLSocketFactory sslSocketFactory = sslContext . getSocketFactory ( ) ; OkHttpClient client = new OkHttpClient . Builder ( ) . sslSocketFactory ( sslSocketFactory ) . build ( ) ; return client ; } catch ( CertificateException | IOException | NoSuchAlgorithmException | KeyStoreException | UnrecoverableKeyException | KeyManagementException | InvalidKeySpecException e ) { e . printStackTrace ( ) ; return null ; } }

The above function returns an OkHttpClient embedded with the client certificate. You can now use this client to make HTTP requests to your API endpoint protected with mTLS.

​ Embed the client certificate on your IoT device

To prepare the IoT device for secure communication with the API endpoint, embed the certificate on the device and configure the device to use the certificate when making POST requests.

This example assumes the certificate and the private key are securely copied to /etc/ssl/private/sensor-key.pem and /etc/ssl/certs/sensor.pem .

The sample script is modified to point to these files:

import requests import json from datetime import datetime def readSensor ( ) : dateTimeObj = datetime . now ( ) timestampStr = dateTimeObj . strftime ( ‘ % Y - % m - % dT % H : % M : % SZ’ ) measurement = { 'temperature' : str ( temp_measurement ) , 'time' : timestampStr } return measurement def main ( ) : print ( "Cloudflare API Shield [IoT device demonstration]" ) temperature = readSensor ( ) payload = json . dumps ( temperature ) url = 'https://shield.upinatoms.com/temps' json_headers = { 'Content-Type' : 'application/json' } cert_file = ( '/etc/ssl/certs/sensor.pem' , '/etc/ssl/private/sensor-key.pem' ) r = requests . post ( url , headers = json_headers , data = payload , cert = cert_file ) print ( "Request body: " , r . request . body ) print ( "Response status code: %d" % r . status_code )

When the script attempts to connect to https://shield.upinatoms.com/temps , Cloudflare requests that a client certificate is sent, and the script sends the contents of /etc/ssl/certs/sensor.pem and then, as required to complete the SSL/TLS handshake, demonstrates it has possession of /etc/ssl/private/sensor-key.pem .

Without the client certificate, the Cloudflare rejects the request:

Cloudflare API Shield [ IoT device demonstration ] Request body: { "temperature" : "36.5" , "time" : "2020-09-28T15:52:19Z" } Response status code: 403

When the IoT device presents a valid client certificate, the POST request succeeds and the temperature reading is recorded:

Cloudflare API Shield [ IoT device demonstration ] Request body: { "temperature" : "36.5" , "time" : "2020-09-28T15:56:45Z" } Response status code: 201

​ Enable mTLS

After creating Cloudflare-issued certificates, the next step is to enable mTLS for the hosts you want to protect with API Shield.

For instructions, see Enable mutual Transport Layer Security.

​ Configure API Shield to require client certificates