Build an API for your front end using Pages Functions
Introduction
In this tutorial, you will build a full stack Pages application. Your application will contain:
- A front end, built using Cloudflare Pages and the React framework.
- A JSON API, built with Pages Functions, that returns blog posts that can be retrieved and rendered in your front end.
If you prefer to work with a headless CMS rather than an API to render your blog content, refer to the headless CMS tutorial.
Build your front end
To begin, create a new Pages application using the React framework.
Create a new React project
In your terminal, create a new React project called
blog-frontend using the
create-react-app command. Go into the newly created
blog-frontend directory and start a local development server:
Create a new React application
$ npx create-react-app blog-frontend
$ cd blog-frontend
$ npm start
Set up your React project
To set up your React project:
- Install the React Router in the root of your
blog-frontenddirectory.
With
npm:
$ npm install [email protected]
With
yarn:
$ yarn add [email protected]
- Clear the contents of
src/App.js. Copy and paste the following code to import the React Router into
App.js, and set up a new router with two routes:
src/App.js
import { Routes, Route } from 'react-router-dom';
import Posts from './components/posts';
import Post from './components/post';
function App() { return ( <Routes> <Route path="/" element={<Posts />} /> <Route path="/posts/:id" element={<Post />} /> </Routes> );
}
export default App;
- In the
srcdirectory, create a new folder called
components.
- In the
componentsdirectory, create two files:
posts.js, and
post.js. These files will load the blog posts from your API, and render them.
- Populate
posts.jswith the following code:
src/components/posts.js
import React, { useEffect, useState } from 'react';
import { Link } from "react-router-dom";
const Posts = () => { const [posts, setPosts] = useState([]);
useEffect(() => { const getPosts = async () => { const resp = await fetch('/api/posts'); const postsResp = await resp.json(); setPosts(postsResp); };
getPosts(); }, []);
return ( <div> <h1>Posts</h1> {posts.map(post => ( <div key={post.id}> <h2> <Link to={`/posts/${post.id}`}>{post.title}</Link> </h2> </div> ))} </div> );
};
export default Posts;
- Populate
post.jswith the following code:
src/components/post.js
import React, { useEffect, useState } from 'react';
import { Link, useParams } from 'react-router-dom';
const Post = () => { const [post, setPost] = useState({}); const { id } = useParams();
useEffect(() => { const getPost = async () => { const resp = await fetch(`/api/post/${id}`); const postResp = await resp.json(); setPost(postResp); };
getPost(); }, [id]);
if (!Object.keys(post).length) return <div />;
return ( <div> <h1>{post.title}</h1> <p>{post.text}</p> <p> <em>Published {new Date(post.published_at).toLocaleString()}</em> </p> <p> <Link to="/">Go back</Link> </p> </div> );
};
export default Post;
Build your API
You will now create a Pages Functions that stores your blog content and retrieves it via a JSON API.
Write your Pages Function
To create the Pages Function that will act as your JSON API:
- Create a
functionsdirectory in your
blog-frontenddirectory.
- In
functions, create a directory named
api.
- In
api, create a
posts.jsfile in the
apidirectory.
- Populate
posts.jswith the following code:
functions/api/posts.js
import posts from './post/data'
export function onRequestGet() { return Response.json(posts)
}
This code gets blog data (from
data.js, which you will make in step 8) and returns it as a JSON response from the path
/api/posts.
- In the
apidirectory, create a directory named
post.
- In the
postdirectory, create a
data.jsfile.
- Populate
data.jswith the following code. This is where your blog content, blog title, and other information about your blog lives.
functions/api/post/data.js
const posts = [ { id: 1, title: 'My first blog post', text: 'Hello world! This is my first blog post on my new Cloudflare Workers + Pages blog.', published_at: new Date('2020-10-23'), }, { id: 2, title: 'Updating my blog', text: "It's my second blog post! I'm still writing and publishing using Cloudflare Workers + Pages :)", published_at: new Date('2020-10-26'), },
];
export default posts
- In the
postdirectory, create an
[[id]].jsfile.
- Populate
[[id]].jswith the following code:
[[id]].js
import posts from './data'
export function onRequestGet(context) { const id = context.params.id
if (!id) { return new Response('Not found', { status: 404 }) }
const post = posts.find(post => post.id === Number(id))
if (!post) { return new Response('Not found', { status: 404 }) }
return Response.json(post)
}
[[id]].js is a dynamic route which is used to accept a blog post
id.
Deploy
After you have configured your Pages application and Pages Function, deploy your project using the Wrangler or via the dashboard.
Deploy with Wrangler
In your
blog-frontend directory, run
wrangler pages deploy to deploy your project to the Cloudflare dashboard.
$ wrangler pages deploy blog-frontend
Deploy via the dashboard
To deploy via the Cloudflare dashboard, you will need to create a new Git repository for your Pages project and connect your Git repository to Cloudflare. This tutorial uses GitHub as its Git provider.
Create a new repository
Create a new GitHub repository by visiting repo.new. After creating a new repository, prepare and push your local application to GitHub by running the following commands in your terminal:
$ git init
$ git remote add origin https://github.com/<YOUR-GH-USERNAME>/<REPOSITORY-NAME>
$ git add .
$ git commit -m "Initial commit"
$ git branch -M main
$ git push -u origin main
Deploy with Cloudflare Pages
Deploy your application to Pages:
- Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard and select your account.
- In Account Home, select Workers & Pages > Create application > Pages > Connect to Git.
- Select the new GitHub repository that you created and, in the Set up builds and deployments section, provide the following information:
|Configuration option
|Value
|Production branch
main
|Build command
npm run build
|Build directory
build
After configuring your site, begin your first deploy. You should see Cloudflare Pages installing
blog-frontend, your project dependencies, and building your site.
By completing this tutorial, you have created a full stack Pages application.
