Build an API for your front end using Pages Functions

In this tutorial, you will build a full stack Pages application. Your application will contain:

A front end, built using Cloudflare Pages and the React framework .

. A JSON API, built with Pages Functions , that returns blog posts that can be retrieved and rendered in your front end.

If you prefer to work with a headless CMS rather than an API to render your blog content, refer to the headless CMS tutorial.

​​ Build your front end

To begin, create a new Pages application using the React framework.

​​ Create a new React project

In your terminal, create a new React project called blog-frontend using the create-react-app command. Go into the newly created blog-frontend directory and start a local development server:

Create a new React application $ npx create-react-app blog-frontend $ cd blog-frontend $ npm start

​​ Set up your React project

To set up your React project:

Install the React Router External link icon Open external link in the root of your blog-frontend directory.

With npm :

With yarn :

Clear the contents of src/App.js . Copy and paste the following code to import the React Router into App.js , and set up a new router with two routes:

src/App.js import { Routes , Route } from 'react-router-dom' ; import Posts from './components/posts' ; import Post from './components/post' ; function App ( ) { return ( < Routes > < Route path = "/" element = { < Posts / > } / > < Route path = "/posts/:id" element = { < Post / > } / > < / Routes > ) ; } export default App ;

In the src directory, create a new folder called components . In the components directory, create two files: posts.js , and post.js . These files will load the blog posts from your API, and render them. Populate posts.js with the following code:

src/components/posts.js import React , { useEffect , useState } from 'react' ; import { Link } from "react-router-dom" ; const Posts = ( ) => { const [ posts , setPosts ] = useState ( [ ] ) ; useEffect ( ( ) => { const getPosts = async ( ) => { const resp = await fetch ( '/api/posts' ) ; const postsResp = await resp . json ( ) ; setPosts ( postsResp ) ; } ; getPosts ( ) ; } , [ ] ) ; return ( < div > < h1 > Posts < / h1 > { posts . map ( post => ( < div key = { post . id } > < h2 > < Link to = { ` /posts/ ${ post . id } ` } > { post . title } < / Link > < / h2 > < / div > ) ) } < / div > ) ; } ; export default Posts ;

Populate post.js with the following code:

src/components/post.js import React , { useEffect , useState } from 'react' ; import { Link , useParams } from 'react-router-dom' ; const Post = ( ) => { const [ post , setPost ] = useState ( { } ) ; const { id } = useParams ( ) ; useEffect ( ( ) => { const getPost = async ( ) => { const resp = await fetch ( ` /api/post/ ${ id } ` ) ; const postResp = await resp . json ( ) ; setPost ( postResp ) ; } ; getPost ( ) ; } , [ id ] ) ; if ( ! Object . keys ( post ) . length ) return < div / > ; return ( < div > < h1 > { post . title } < / h1 > < p > { post . text } < / p > < p > < em > Published { new Date ( post . published_at ) . toLocaleString ( ) } < / em > < / p > < p > < Link to = "/" > Go back < / Link > < / p > < / div > ) ; } ; export default Post ;

​​ Build your API

You will now create a Pages Functions that stores your blog content and retrieves it via a JSON API.

​​ Write your Pages Function

To create the Pages Function that will act as your JSON API:

Create a functions directory in your blog-frontend directory. In functions , create a directory named api . In api , create a posts.js file in the api directory. Populate posts.js with the following code:

functions/api/posts.js import posts from './post/data' export function onRequestGet ( ) { return Response . json ( posts ) }

This code gets blog data (from data.js , which you will make in step 8) and returns it as a JSON response from the path /api/posts .

In the api directory, create a directory named post . In the post directory, create a data.js file. Populate data.js with the following code. This is where your blog content, blog title, and other information about your blog lives.

functions/api/post/data.js const posts = [ { id : 1 , title : 'My first blog post' , text : 'Hello world! This is my first blog post on my new Cloudflare Workers + Pages blog.' , published_at : new Date ( '2020-10-23' ) , } , { id : 2 , title : 'Updating my blog' , text : "It's my second blog post! I'm still writing and publishing using Cloudflare Workers + Pages :)" , published_at : new Date ( '2020-10-26' ) , } , ] ; export default posts

In the post directory, create an [[id]].js file. Populate [[id]].js with the following code:

[[id]].js import posts from './data' export function onRequestGet ( context ) { const id = context . params . id if ( ! id ) { return new Response ( 'Not found' , { status : 404 } ) } const post = posts . find ( post => post . id === Number ( id ) ) if ( ! post ) { return new Response ( 'Not found' , { status : 404 } ) } return Response . json ( post ) }

[[id]].js is a dynamic route which is used to accept a blog post id .

After you have configured your Pages application and Pages Function, deploy your project using the Wrangler or via the dashboard.

​​ Deploy with Wrangler

In your blog-frontend directory, run wrangler pages deploy to deploy your project to the Cloudflare dashboard.

$ wrangler pages deploy blog-frontend

​​ Deploy via the dashboard

To deploy via the Cloudflare dashboard, you will need to create a new Git repository for your Pages project and connect your Git repository to Cloudflare. This tutorial uses GitHub as its Git provider.

​​ Create a new repository

Create a new GitHub repository by visiting repo.new External link icon Open external link . After creating a new repository, prepare and push your local application to GitHub by running the following commands in your terminal:

$ git init $ git remote add origin https://github.com/<YOUR-GH-USERNAME>/<REPOSITORY-NAME> $ git add . $ git commit -m "Initial commit" $ git branch -M main $ git push -u origin main

​​ Deploy with Cloudflare Pages

Deploy your application to Pages:

Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard External link icon Open external link and select your account. In Account Home, select Workers & Pages > Create application > Pages > Connect to Git. Select the new GitHub repository that you created and, in the Set up builds and deployments section, provide the following information:

Configuration option Value Production branch main Build command npm run build Build directory build

After configuring your site, begin your first deploy. You should see Cloudflare Pages installing blog-frontend , your project dependencies, and building your site.

By completing this tutorial, you have created a full stack Pages application.

​​ Related resources