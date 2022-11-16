Local development

You can run your entire application locally with our Wrangler Command Line Interface (CLI). To get started with Wrangler, you can install it with the following command:

$ npm install --global wrangler

The main command for local development on Pages is wrangler pages dev . This will let you run your Pages application locally which includes serving static assets and running your Functions. If you have a folder of static assets then you can run the following command to start local development:

$ wrangler pages dev <directory-of-assets>

This will then start serving your Pages project. You can press B to open the browser on your local site. If you’re using a framework, you can pass through the framework provided dev command (i.e. npm run dev) to run development and benefit from the framework hot-reloading and any special build process around it. You can do this with:

$ wrangler pages dev -- <command>

If you wish to attach a binding in your local development, you can simply pass through the relevant argument to the dev command. For example, if you want to bind KV, you would run:

$ wrangler pages dev <directory-of-assets> --kv KV