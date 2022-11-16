API reference
The following APIs are used within Functions.
Methods
onRequests
onRequest(contextEventContext)
Response | Promise<Response>
- This function will be invoked on all requests no matter the request method
onRequestGet(contextEventContext)
Response | Promise<Response>
- This function will be invoked on all GET requests
onRequestPost(contextEventContext)
Response | Promise<Response>
- This function will be invoked on all POST requests
onRequestPatch(contextEventContext)
Response | Promise<Response>
- This function will be invoked on all PATCH requests
onRequestPut(contextEventContext)
Response | Promise<Response>
- This function will be invoked on all PUT requests
onRequestDelete(contextEventContext)
Response | Promise<Response>
- This function will be invoked on all DELETE requests
onRequestHead(contextEventContext)
Response | Promise<Response>
- This function will be invoked on all HEAD requests
onRequestOptions(contextEventContext)
Response | Promise<Response>
- This function will be invoked on all OPTIONS requests
env.ASSETS.fetch()
The env.ASSETS.fetch() function allows you to fetch a static asset. Requests to this will be to the pretty path not directly to the asset (i.e. if you had the path:
functions/users/index.html, you will request /users/ instead of /users/index.html). This will run the header and redirect rules, so they will modify the response that is returned.
Types
EventContext
The following are the properties on the context object which are passed through on the onRequest methods:
request
Request
This is the incoming Request.
functionPath
string
This is the path of the request.
waitUntil(promisePromise<any>)
void
Read here for more info on
waitUntil().
passThroughOnException()
void
Read here for more info on
passThroughOnException(). Note that this will not work on an advanced mode project
next(input?Request | string, init?RequestInit)
Promise<Response>
Passes the request through to the next Function or to the asset server if no other Function is available.
env
EnvWithFetch
param
Params<P>
data
Data
EnvWithFetch
Holds the environment variables, secrets, and bindings for this Function. This also holds the ASSETS binding which is how you can fallback to the asset server.
Params
Holds the values from the dynamic routes