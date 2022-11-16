API reference

The following APIs are used within Functions.

onRequest(context EventContext ) Response | Promise<Response> This function will be invoked on all requests no matter the request method

onRequestGet(context EventContext ) Response | Promise<Response> This function will be invoked on all GET requests

onRequestPost(context EventContext ) Response | Promise<Response> This function will be invoked on all POST requests

onRequestPatch(context EventContext ) Response | Promise<Response> This function will be invoked on all PATCH requests

onRequestPut(context EventContext ) Response | Promise<Response> This function will be invoked on all PUT requests

onRequestDelete(context EventContext ) Response | Promise<Response> This function will be invoked on all DELETE requests

onRequestHead(context EventContext ) Response | Promise<Response> This function will be invoked on all HEAD requests

onRequestOptions(context EventContext ) Response | Promise<Response> This function will be invoked on all OPTIONS requests



The env.ASSETS.fetch() function allows you to fetch a static asset. Requests to this will be to the pretty path not directly to the asset (i.e. if you had the path: functions/users/index.html , you will request /users/ instead of /users/index.html). This will run the header and redirect rules, so they will modify the response that is returned.

The following are the properties on the context object which are passed through on the onRequest methods: request Request This is the incoming Request.

functionPath string This is the path of the request.

waitUntil(promisePromise<any>) void Read here for more info on waitUntil() .

passThroughOnException() void Read here for more info on passThroughOnException() . Note that this will not work on an advanced mode project

next(input?Request | string, init?RequestInit) Promise<Response> Passes the request through to the next Function or to the asset server if no other Function is available.

env EnvWithFetch

param Params<P>

data Data

Holds the environment variables, secrets, and bindings for this Function. This also holds the ASSETS binding which is how you can fallback to the asset server.

Holds the values from the dynamic routes