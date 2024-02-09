Deploy a Next.js site

Next.js External link icon Open external link is an open-source React framework for creating websites and applications. In this guide, you will create a new Next.js application and deploy it using Cloudflare Pages.

This guide will instruct you how to deploy a full-stack Next.js project which uses the Edge Runtime External link icon Open external link .

​​ Create a new project using the create-cloudflare CLI (C3)

Open up your terminal and run the following command to create a new Next.js site. Your Next.js site is configured for Cloudflare Pages using the create-cloudflare CLI (C3).

$ npm create cloudflare@latest my-next-app -- --framework=next

C3 will install necessary dependencies, including the Wrangler CLI and the @cloudflare/next-on-pages adapter. C3 will also ask you a series of setup questions.

After creating your project, a new my-next-app directory will be generated using the default Next.js template, updated to be fully compatible with Cloudflare Pages.

Change to this directory to continue development.

$ cd my-next-app

If you chose to deploy, you will receive a unique subdomain for your project on *.pages.dev , and you can access it almost immediately.

To (re)deploy your application after having made changes, run the deployment command that C3 generates for you:

$ npm run pages:deploy

Git integration The initial deployment created via C3 is referred to as a Direct Upload. To set up a deployment via the Pages Git integration, refer to the Git Integration section below. Git integration cannot currently be added to existing Pages applications. If you have already deployed your application (using C3, for example), you need to create a new Pages application in order to add Git integration to it.

​​ Configure and deploy a project without C3

If you already have a Next.js project or wish to manually create and deploy one without using C3, Cloudflare recommends that you use @cloudflare/next-on-pages and refer to its README External link icon Open external link for instructions and additional information to help you develop and deploy your project.

​​ Use bindings in your Next.js application

A binding allows your application to interact with Cloudflare developer products, such as KV, Durable Objects, R2, and D1.

If you intend to use bindings in your project, you must set them up for local and remote development.

​​ Set up bindings for local development

Projects created with C3 have bindings for local development set up by default.

To set up bindings for use in local development, you will use the setupDevBindings function provided by @cloudflare/next-on-pages/next-dev External link icon Open external link . This function allows you to specify bindings that work locally, and are accessed the same way remote bindings are.

For example, to work with a KV binding locally, open the Next.js configuration file and add:

next.config.mjs

next.config.(js|cjs) next.config.mjs import { setupDevBindings } from '@cloudflare/next-on-pages/next-dev' const nextConfig = { } if ( process . env . NODE_ENV === 'development' ) { await setupDevBindings ( { bindings : { MY_KV : { type : "kv" , id : "MY_KV" , } , } , } ) } export default nextConfig next.config.js / next.config.cjs const nextConfig = { } if ( process . env . NODE_ENV === "development" ) { const { setupDevBindings } = require ( "@cloudflare/next-on-pages/next-dev" ) setupDevBindings ( { bindings : { MY_KV : { type : "kv" , id : "MY_KV" , } , } , } ) } module . exports = nextConfig

​​ Set up bindings for a deployed application

To access bindings in a deployed application, you will need to configure any necessary bindings and connect them to your project via your project’s settings page in the Cloudflare dashboard.

​​ Access bindings in the application

Local and remote bindings can be accessed directly from process.env . The following code example shows how to access them in a hello API route of an App Router application.

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript app/api/hello/route.js export async function GET ( request ) { const myKv = process . env . MY_KV ; const kvValue = await myKv . get ( ` kvTest ` ) || false ; return new Response ( ` The value of kvTest in MY_KV is: ${ kvValue } ` ) } app/api/hello/route.ts export async function GET ( request : NextRequest ) { const myKv = process . env . MY_KV ; const kvValue = await myKv . get ( ` kvTest ` ) || false ; return new Response ( ` The value of kvTest in MY_KV is: ${ kvValue } ` ) }

​​ Add bindings to Typescript projects

Projects created with C3 have a default env.d.ts file.

To get proper type support, you need to create a new env.d.ts file in your project and declare a binding.

The following is an example of adding a KVNamespace binding:

env.d.ts declare global { namespace NodeJS { interface ProcessEnv { MY_KV : KVNamespace ; } } } export { } ;

​​ Image component

The Cloudflare network does not provide the same image optimization support as the Vercel network does. Because of this, the Next.js’ <Image /> component behaves differently from how it would in the Vercel network.

If you build your application as a static site, the <Image /> component will not serve any images.

If you build your application using @cloudflare/next-on-pages , the component will work but it will not perform any image optimization (regardless of the props External link icon Open external link you pass to it).

Both cases can be improved by setting up proper loaders External link icon Open external link for the <Image /> component, which allow you to use any image optimization service you want. To use Cloudflare Images, refer to resize with Cloudflare Workers.

​​ Git integration

In addition to Direct Upload deployments, you can make use of the Pages Git integration, which allows you to connect a GitHub repository to your Pages application and have the application automatically built and deployed after each new commit is pushed to it.

This requires a basic understanding of Git External link icon Open external link . If you are new to Git, refer to GitHub’s summarized Git handbook External link icon Open external link on how to set up Git on your local machine.

​​ Create a new GitHub repository

Create a new GitHub repository by visiting repo.new External link icon Open external link . After creating a new repository, prepare and push your local application to GitHub by running the following commands in your terminal:

$ git init $ git add . $ git commit -m "Initial commit" $ git branch -M main $ git remote add origin https://github.com/<your-gh-username>/<repository-name> $ git push -u origin main

​​ Connect your application to the GitHub repository via the Cloudflare dashboard

Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard External link icon Open external link and select your account. In Account Home, select Workers & Pages > Create application > Pages > Connect to Git.

The Git integration cannot currently be added to existing Pages applications. If you have already deployed your application (using C3 for example), you need to create a new Pages application in order to add the Git integration to it.

You will be asked to authorize access to your GitHub account if you have not already done so. Cloudflare needs this so that it can monitor and deploy your projects from the source. You may narrow access to specific repositories if you prefer. However, you will have to manually update this list within your GitHub settings External link icon Open external link when you want to add more repositories to Cloudflare Pages.

Select the new GitHub repository that you created and, in the Set up builds and deployments section, provide the following information:

Configuration option Value Production branch main Build command npx @cloudflare/next-on-pages@1 Build directory .vercel/output/static

Optionally, you can customize the Project name field. It defaults to the GitHub repository’s name, but it does not need to match. The Project name value is assigned as your *.pages.dev subdomain.

After completing configuration, click the Save and Deploy button.

You will be able to review your first deploy pipeline in progress. Pages installs all dependencies and builds the project as specified. Cloudflare Pages will automatically rebuild your project and deploy it on every new pushed commit.

Additionally, you will have access to preview deployments, which repeat the build-and-deploy process for pull requests. With these, you can preview changes to your project with a real URL before deploying them to production.

​​ Recommended development workflow

When developing a next-on-pages application, this is the development workflow that Cloudflare recommends:

​​ Develop using the standard Next.js dev server

The standard development server provided by Next.js External link icon Open external link is the best available option for a fast and polished development experience. The next-dev submodule (as described in the local bindings section) makes it possible to use Next.js’ standard development server while still having access to your Cloudflare bindings.

​​ Build and preview your application locally

To ensure that your application is being built in a manner that is fully compatible with Cloudflare Pages, before deploying it, or whenever you are comfortable checking the correctness of the application during your development process, you will want to build and preview it locally using Cloudflare’s workerd JavaScript runtime.

If you have created your project with C3, do this by running:

$ npm run pages:build && npm run pages:dev

If you have created your project without C3, run:

$ npx @cloudflare/next-on-pages@1

And preview your project by running:

$ npx wrangler pages dev .vercel/output/static --compatibility-flag=nodejs_compat

​​ Deploy your application and iterate

After you have previewed your application locally, you can deploy it to Cloudflare Pages (both via Direct Uploads or Git integration) and iterate over the process to make new changes.

​​ Learn more

By completing this guide, you have successfully deployed your Next.js site to Cloudflare Pages. To get started with other frameworks, refer to the list of Framework guides.