Querying Magic Transit endpoint health check results with GraphQL

Use the GraphQL Analytics API to query endpoint health check results for your account. The magicEndpointHealthCheckAdaptiveGroups dataset returns probe results aggregated by the dimensions and time interval you specify.

Send all GraphQL queries as HTTP POST requests to https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/graphql .

Prerequisites

You need the following to query endpoint health check data:

Query parameters

The following parameters are some of the most common ones in the filter object:

Parameter Description date_geq Start date for the query in YYYY-MM-DD format (for example, 2026-01-01 ). When used with a date-based truncation dimension, returns results from this date onward. You can also use a full ISO 8601 timestamp (for example, 2026-01-01T00:00:00Z ). date_leq (Optional) End date for the query. Uses the same format as date_geq . datetime_geq (Optional) Start timestamp in ISO 8601 format (for example, 2026-01-01T00:00:00Z ). Use instead of date_geq for time-based truncation dimensions. datetime_leq (Optional) End timestamp in ISO 8601 format. limit Maximum number of result groups to return.

You can also filter on any dimension listed in the Available dimensions table. Append an operator suffix to the dimension name to create a filter — for example, endpoint_in to filter by a list of endpoints, or checkType_neq to exclude a specific check type. Using a dimension name without a suffix filters for equality. For the full list of supported operators, refer to Filtering.

Available dimensions

You can query the following dimensions in the dimensions field:

Dimension Description checkId The unique ID of the configured health check. checkType The type of health check (for example, icmp ). endpoint The IP address of the endpoint being checked. name The name assigned to the health check when configured (may be empty if not set). date Event timestamp truncated to the day. datetime Full event timestamp. datetimeMinute Event timestamp truncated to the minute. datetimeFiveMinutes Event timestamp truncated to five-minute intervals. datetimeFifteenMinutes Event timestamp truncated to 15-minute intervals. datetimeHalfOfHour Event timestamp truncated to 30-minute intervals. datetimeHour Event timestamp truncated to the hour.

Available metrics

Metric Description count Total number of health check events in the group. sum.total Total number of health check probes sent. sum.failures Number of failed health check probes. avg.lossPercentage Average calculated loss percentage (0-100).

API call

The following example queries endpoint health check results for a specific account, returning probe counts aggregated in five-minute intervals. Replace <ACCOUNT_ID> with your account ID and <API_TOKEN> with your API token.

Terminal window echo '{ "query": "query GetEndpointHealthCheckResults($accountTag: string, $datetimeStart: string) { viewer { accounts(filter: {accountTag: $accountTag}) { magicEndpointHealthCheckAdaptiveGroups( filter: { datetime_geq: $datetimeStart } limit: 10 ) { count dimensions { checkId checkType endpoint datetimeFiveMinutes } sum { failures total } } } } }", "variables": { "accountTag": "<ACCOUNT_ID>", "datetimeStart": "2026-01-21T00:00:00Z" } }' | tr -d '

' | curl --silent \ https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/graphql \ --header "Authorization: Bearer <API_TOKEN>" \ --header "Accept: application/json" \ --header "Content-Type: application/json" \ --data @-

Pipe the output to jq to format the JSON response for easier reading:

Terminal window ... | curl --silent \ https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/graphql \ --header "Authorization: Bearer <API_TOKEN>" \ --header "Accept: application/json" \ --header "Content-Type: application/json" \ --data @- | jq .

Example response

{ " data " : { " viewer " : { " accounts " : [ { " magicEndpointHealthCheckAdaptiveGroups " : [ { " count " : 288 , " dimensions " : { " checkId " : "90b478c7-bb51-4640-b94b-2c3050e9fa00" , " checkType " : "icmp" , " datetimeFiveMinutes " : "2026-01-21T12:00:00Z" , " endpoint " : "103.21.244.100" }, " sum " : { " failures " : 0 , " total " : 288 } }, { " count " : 288 , " dimensions " : { " checkId " : "90b478c7-bb51-4640-b94b-2c3050e9fa00" , " checkType " : "icmp" , " datetimeFiveMinutes " : "2026-01-21T12:05:00Z" , " endpoint " : "103.21.244.100" }, " sum " : { " failures " : 2 , " total " : 288 } } ] } ] } }, " errors " : null }