Querying Magic Transit endpoint health check results with GraphQL
Use the GraphQL Analytics API to query endpoint health check results for your account. The
magicEndpointHealthCheckAdaptiveGroups dataset returns probe results aggregated by the dimensions and time interval you specify.
Send all GraphQL queries as HTTP
POST requests to
https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/graphql.
You need the following to query endpoint health check data:
- Your account ID.
- An API token with
Account > Account Analytics > Readpermissions. For details, refer to Configure an Analytics API token.
The following parameters are some of the most common ones in the
filter object:
|Parameter
|Description
date_geq
|Start date for the query in
YYYY-MM-DD format (for example,
2026-01-01). When used with a date-based truncation dimension, returns results from this date onward. You can also use a full ISO 8601 timestamp (for example,
2026-01-01T00:00:00Z).
date_leq
|(Optional) End date for the query. Uses the same format as
date_geq.
datetime_geq
|(Optional) Start timestamp in ISO 8601 format (for example,
2026-01-01T00:00:00Z). Use instead of
date_geq for time-based truncation dimensions.
datetime_leq
|(Optional) End timestamp in ISO 8601 format.
limit
|Maximum number of result groups to return.
You can also filter on any dimension listed in the Available dimensions table. Append an operator suffix to the dimension name to create a filter — for example,
endpoint_in to filter by a list of endpoints, or
checkType_neq to exclude a specific check type. Using a dimension name without a suffix filters for equality. For the full list of supported operators, refer to Filtering.
You can query the following dimensions in the
dimensions field:
|Dimension
|Description
checkId
|The unique ID of the configured health check.
checkType
|The type of health check (for example,
icmp).
endpoint
|The IP address of the endpoint being checked.
name
|The name assigned to the health check when configured (may be empty if not set).
date
|Event timestamp truncated to the day.
datetime
|Full event timestamp.
datetimeMinute
|Event timestamp truncated to the minute.
datetimeFiveMinutes
|Event timestamp truncated to five-minute intervals.
datetimeFifteenMinutes
|Event timestamp truncated to 15-minute intervals.
datetimeHalfOfHour
|Event timestamp truncated to 30-minute intervals.
datetimeHour
|Event timestamp truncated to the hour.
|Metric
|Description
count
|Total number of health check events in the group.
sum.total
|Total number of health check probes sent.
sum.failures
|Number of failed health check probes.
avg.lossPercentage
|Average calculated loss percentage (0-100).
The following example queries endpoint health check results for a specific account, returning probe counts aggregated in five-minute intervals. Replace
<ACCOUNT_ID> with your account ID and
<API_TOKEN> with your API token.
Pipe the output to
jq to format the JSON response for easier reading:
In this response,
sum.total is the number of probes sent during the interval and
sum.failures is the number that did not receive a reply. A
failures value of
0 indicates the endpoint was fully reachable during that period.