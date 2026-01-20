Querying Email Routing events with GraphQL

This example uses the GraphQL Analytics API to query for Email Routing events over a specified time period.

Activiy Logs API Call

The following API call will request Email Routing activity logs over a one day period, and output the requested fields. Be sure to replace <CLOUDFLARE_ZONE_TAG> and <API_TOKEN> 1 with your zone tag and API credentials, and adjust the datetime_geg and datetime_leq values as required.

Terminal window echo '{ "query": "query EmailRoutingActivity($zoneTag: string, $filter: EmailRoutingAdaptiveFilter_InputObject) { viewer { zones(filter: { zoneTag: $zoneTag }) { emailRoutingAdaptive( filter: $filter limit: 3 orderBy: [datetime_DESC] ) { datetime id: sessionId messageId from to subject status action spf dkim dmarc arc errorDetail isNDR isSpam spamThreshold spamScore } } } }", "variables": { "zoneTag": "<CLOUDFLARE_ZONE_TAG>", "filter": { "datetime_geq": "2026-01-18T11:00:00Z", "datetime_leq": "2026-01-19T11:00:00Z" } } }' | tr -d '

' | curl --silent \ https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/graphql \ --header "Authorization: Bearer <API_TOKEN>" \ --header "Accept: application/json" \ --header "Content-Type: application/json" \ --data @- | jq .

The results returned will be in JSON (as requested):

{ " data " : { " viewer " : { " zones " : [ { " emailRoutingAdaptive " : [ { " action " : "forward" , " arc " : "none" , " datetime " : "2026-01-19T10:51:25Z" , " dkim " : "pass" , " dmarc " : "pass" , " errorDetail " : "" , " from " : "John <john@email.example.com>" , " id " : "AfWyaZ7V1TAH" , " isNDR " : 0 , " isSpam " : 0 , " messageId " : "<9e6574f1-97f8-4060-ad62-c54b6408ac3f@local>" , " spamScore " : 0 , " spamThreshold " : 5 , " spf " : "pass" , " status " : "delivered" , " subject " : "How are you doing?" , " to " : "me@example.com" }, { " action " : "forward" , " arc " : "none" , " datetime " : "2026-01-19T10:30:00Z" , " dkim " : "pass" , " dmarc " : "pass" , " errorDetail " : "" , " from " : "eBay <ebay@ebay.co.uk>" , " id " : "aYPegrIfLWia" , " isNDR " : 0 , " isSpam " : 0 , " messageId " : "<1A513C40-F2CD808A928-029BBE999993-0000000000FA8855@starship>" , " spamScore " : 0 , " spamThreshold " : 5 , " spf " : "pass" , " status " : "delivered" , " subject " : "New offers" , " to " : "me@example.com" }, { " action " : "forward" , " arc " : "none" , " datetime " : "2026-01-19T10:29:59Z" , " dkim " : "pass" , " dmarc " : "pass" , " errorDetail " : "" , " from " : "Notification <notifications@example.com>" , " id " : "nWIl9gs95mY3" , " isNDR " : 0 , " isSpam " : 0 , " messageId " : "<0AB8F1C3-3015EDF2980-019BBE9B58F2-0000000000FA7C4D@local>" , " spamScore " : 0 , " spamThreshold " : 5 , " spf " : "pass" , " status " : "delivered" , " subject " : "You're over quota" , " to " : "me@example.com" } ] } ] } }, " errors " : null }

Analytics API Call

The following API call will count the number of events grouped by hour.

Terminal window echo '{ "query": "query EmailRoutingActivity($zoneTag: string, $filter: EmailRoutingAdaptiveFilter_InputObject) { viewer { zones(filter: { zoneTag: $zoneTag }) { emailRoutingAdaptiveGroups( limit: 10000 filter: $filter orderBy: [datetimeHour_ASC] ) { count dimensions { datetimeHour } } } } }", "variables": { "zoneTag": "<CLOUDFLARE_ZONE_TAG>", "filter": { "datetimeHour_geq": "2026-01-18T11:00:00Z", "datetimeHour_leq": "2026-01-19T11:00:00Z" } } }' | tr -d '

' | curl --silent \ https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/graphql \ --header "Authorization: Bearer <API_TOKEN>" \ --header "Accept: application/json" \ --header "Content-Type: application/json" \ --data @- | jq .

The results returned will be in JSON (as requested):