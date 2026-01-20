Querying Email Routing events with GraphQL
This example uses the GraphQL Analytics API to query for Email Routing events over a specified time period.
The following API call will request Email Routing activity logs over a one day period, and output the requested fields. Be sure to replace
<CLOUDFLARE_ZONE_TAG> and
<API_TOKEN>1 with your zone tag and API credentials, and adjust the
datetime_geg and
datetime_leq values as required.
The results returned will be in JSON (as requested):
The following API call will count the number of events grouped by hour.
The results returned will be in JSON (as requested):
-
Refer to Configure an Analytics API token for more information on configuration and permissions. ↩
