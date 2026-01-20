 Skip to content
Querying Email Routing events with GraphQL

This example uses the GraphQL Analytics API to query for Email Routing events over a specified time period.

Activiy Logs API Call

The following API call will request Email Routing activity logs over a one day period, and output the requested fields. Be sure to replace <CLOUDFLARE_ZONE_TAG> and <API_TOKEN>1 with your zone tag and API credentials, and adjust the datetime_geg and datetime_leq values as required.

Terminal window
echo '{ "query":
  "query EmailRoutingActivity($zoneTag: string, $filter: EmailRoutingAdaptiveFilter_InputObject) {
    viewer {
      zones(filter: { zoneTag: $zoneTag }) {
        emailRoutingAdaptive(
          filter: $filter
          limit: 3
          orderBy: [datetime_DESC]
        ) {
          datetime
          id: sessionId
          messageId
          from
          to
          subject
          status
          action
          spf
          dkim
          dmarc
          arc
          errorDetail
          isNDR
          isSpam
          spamThreshold
          spamScore
        }
      }
    }
  }",
  "variables": {
    "zoneTag": "<CLOUDFLARE_ZONE_TAG>",
    "filter": {
      "datetime_geq": "2026-01-18T11:00:00Z",
      "datetime_leq": "2026-01-19T11:00:00Z"
    }
  }
}' | tr -d '\n' | curl --silent \
https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/graphql \
--header "Authorization: Bearer <API_TOKEN>" \
--header "Accept: application/json" \
--header "Content-Type: application/json" \
--data @- | jq .

The results returned will be in JSON (as requested):

{
  "data": {
    "viewer": {
      "zones": [
        {
          "emailRoutingAdaptive": [
            {
              "action": "forward",
              "arc": "none",
              "datetime": "2026-01-19T10:51:25Z",
              "dkim": "pass",
              "dmarc": "pass",
              "errorDetail": "",
              "from": "John <john@email.example.com>",
              "id": "AfWyaZ7V1TAH",
              "isNDR": 0,
              "isSpam": 0,
              "messageId": "<9e6574f1-97f8-4060-ad62-c54b6408ac3f@local>",
              "spamScore": 0,
              "spamThreshold": 5,
              "spf": "pass",
              "status": "delivered",
              "subject": "How are you doing?",
              "to": "me@example.com"
            },
            {
              "action": "forward",
              "arc": "none",
              "datetime": "2026-01-19T10:30:00Z",
              "dkim": "pass",
              "dmarc": "pass",
              "errorDetail": "",
              "from": "eBay <ebay@ebay.co.uk>",
              "id": "aYPegrIfLWia",
              "isNDR": 0,
              "isSpam": 0,
              "messageId": "<1A513C40-F2CD808A928-029BBE999993-0000000000FA8855@starship>",
              "spamScore": 0,
              "spamThreshold": 5,
              "spf": "pass",
              "status": "delivered",
              "subject": "New offers",
              "to": "me@example.com"
            },
            {
              "action": "forward",
              "arc": "none",
              "datetime": "2026-01-19T10:29:59Z",
              "dkim": "pass",
              "dmarc": "pass",
              "errorDetail": "",
              "from": "Notification <notifications@example.com>",
              "id": "nWIl9gs95mY3",
              "isNDR": 0,
              "isSpam": 0,
              "messageId": "<0AB8F1C3-3015EDF2980-019BBE9B58F2-0000000000FA7C4D@local>",
              "spamScore": 0,
              "spamThreshold": 5,
              "spf": "pass",
              "status": "delivered",
              "subject": "You're over quota",
              "to": "me@example.com"
            }
          ]
        }
      ]
    }
  },
  "errors": null
}

Analytics API Call

The following API call will count the number of events grouped by hour.

Terminal window
echo '{ "query":
  "query EmailRoutingActivity($zoneTag: string, $filter: EmailRoutingAdaptiveFilter_InputObject) {
     viewer {
       zones(filter: { zoneTag: $zoneTag }) {
         emailRoutingAdaptiveGroups(
           limit: 10000
           filter: $filter
           orderBy: [datetimeHour_ASC]
         ) { count
               dimensions {
                 datetimeHour
               }
             }
           }
     }
  }",
  "variables": {
    "zoneTag": "<CLOUDFLARE_ZONE_TAG>",
    "filter": {
      "datetimeHour_geq": "2026-01-18T11:00:00Z",
      "datetimeHour_leq": "2026-01-19T11:00:00Z"
    }
  }
}' | tr -d '\n' | curl --silent \
https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/graphql \
--header "Authorization: Bearer <API_TOKEN>" \
--header "Accept: application/json" \
--header "Content-Type: application/json" \
--data @- | jq .

The results returned will be in JSON (as requested):

{
  "data": {
    "viewer": {
      "zones": [
        {
          "emailRoutingAdaptiveGroups": [
            {
              "count": 2,
              "dimensions": {
                "datetimeHour": "2026-01-18T11:00:00Z"
              }
            },
            {
              "count": 1,
              "dimensions": {
                "datetimeHour": "2026-01-18T12:00:00Z"
              }
            },
            {
              "count": 1,
              "dimensions": {
                "datetimeHour": "2026-01-18T13:00:00Z"
              }
            },
            {
              "count": 2,
              "dimensions": {
                "datetimeHour": "2026-01-18T14:00:00Z"
              }
            },
            {
              "count": 1,
              "dimensions": {
                "datetimeHour": "2026-01-18T15:00:00Z"
              }
            },
            {
              "count": 1,
              "dimensions": {
                "datetimeHour": "2026-01-18T16:00:00Z"
              }
            },
            {
              "count": 2,
              "dimensions": {
                "datetimeHour": "2026-01-18T17:00:00Z"
              }
            },
            {
              "count": 3,
              "dimensions": {
                "datetimeHour": "2026-01-18T18:00:00Z"
              }
            },
            {
              "count": 1,
              "dimensions": {
                "datetimeHour": "2026-01-18T22:00:00Z"
              }
            },
            {
              "count": 2,
              "dimensions": {
                "datetimeHour": "2026-01-19T01:00:00Z"
              }
            },
            {
              "count": 1,
              "dimensions": {
                "datetimeHour": "2026-01-19T02:00:00Z"
              }
            },
            {
              "count": 4,
              "dimensions": {
                "datetimeHour": "2026-01-19T05:00:00Z"
              }
            },
            {
              "count": 1,
              "dimensions": {
                "datetimeHour": "2026-01-19T08:00:00Z"
              }
            },
            {
              "count": 5,
              "dimensions": {
                "datetimeHour": "2026-01-19T09:00:00Z"
              }
            },
            {
              "count": 6,
              "dimensions": {
                "datetimeHour": "2026-01-19T10:00:00Z"
              }
            },
            {
              "count": 2,
              "dimensions": {
                "datetimeHour": "2026-01-19T11:00:00Z"
              }
            }
          ]
        }
      ]
    }
  },
  "errors": null
}

Footnotes

  1. Refer to Configure an Analytics API token for more information on configuration and permissions.