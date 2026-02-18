Querying Cloudflare Network Firewall Samples with GraphQL

In this example, we are going to use the GraphQL Analytics API to query for Cloudflare Network Firewall Samples over a specified time period.

The following API call will request Cloudflare Network Firewall Samples over a one hour period, and output the requested fields. Be sure to replace <CLOUDFLARE_ACCOUNT_TAG> and <API_TOKEN> 1 with your zone tag and API credentials, and adjust the datetime_geg and datetime_leq values to your liking.

API Call

Terminal window echo '{ "query": "query MFWActivity { viewer { accounts(filter: { accountTag: $accountTag }) { magicFirewallSamplesAdaptiveGroups( filter: $filter limit: 10 orderBy: [datetimeFiveMinute_DESC] ) { sum { bits packets } dimensions { datetimeFiveMinute ruleId } } } } }", "variables": { "accountTag": "<CLOUDFLARE_ACCOUNT_TAG>", "filter": { "datetime_geq": "2022-07-24T11:00:00Z", "datetime_leq": "2022-07-24T11:10:00Z" } } }' | tr -d '

' | curl --silent \ https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/graphql \ --header "Authorization: Bearer <API_TOKEN>" \ --header "Accept: application/json" \ --header "Content-Type: application/json" \ --data @-

The returned values represent the total number of packets and bits received during the five minute interval for a particular rule. The result will be in JSON (as requested), so piping the output to jq will make it easier to read, like in the following example: