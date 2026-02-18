Querying Cloudflare Network Firewall Samples with GraphQL
In this example, we are going to use the GraphQL Analytics API to query for Cloudflare Network Firewall Samples over a specified time period.
The following API call will request Cloudflare Network Firewall Samples over a one hour period, and output the requested fields. Be sure to replace
<CLOUDFLARE_ACCOUNT_TAG> and
<API_TOKEN>1 with your zone tag and API credentials, and adjust the
datetime_geg and
datetime_leq values to your liking.
The returned values represent the total number of packets and bits received during the five minute interval for a particular rule. The result will be in JSON (as requested), so piping the output to
jq will make it easier to read, like in the following example:
-
Refer to Configure an Analytics API token for more information on configuration and permissions. ↩