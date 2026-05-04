This tutorial explains how to export Cloudflare metrics to Prometheus ↗ using the Cloudflare Prometheus Exporter ↗, an open-source tool built on Cloudflare Workers with Durable Objects.

Overview

Before setting up the Cloudflare Prometheus Exporter, note that this integration:

Is available to all Cloudflare customer plans (Free, Pro, Business, and Enterprise). Zones on the Free plan have limited metrics availability.

Is based on the Cloudflare GraphQL Analytics API and REST API.

Exports 90+ Prometheus metrics covering requests, bandwidth, threats, Workers, load balancers, SSL certificates, firewall events, health checks, Magic Transit, Stream, and more.

Runs as a Cloudflare Worker with Durable Objects for stateful counter accumulation and background refresh.

Supports multi-account setups, automatically discovering all accessible accounts and zones.

Prerequisites

Before deploying the exporter, make sure that you:

Have a Cloudflare account.

Have a Cloudflare API token with the required permissions (see Create an API token below).

Have a Prometheus instance to scrape the exporter.

Task 1 - Deploy the exporter

You can deploy the exporter using one-click deploy or manually.

One-click deploy

Select the button below to deploy the exporter to your Cloudflare Workers account:

After deployment, configure CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN as a secret. Optionally configure BASIC_AUTH_USER and BASIC_AUTH_PASSWORD to protect the exporter with HTTP Basic Auth.

Manual deployment

Terminal window git clone https://github.com/cloudflare/cloudflare-prometheus-exporter.git cd cloudflare-prometheus-exporter bun install wrangler secret put CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN bun run deploy

Task 2 - Create an API token

Create a Cloudflare API token with the following permissions:

Create token with pre-filled permissions ↗

Permission Access Required Zone > Analytics Read Yes Account > Account Analytics Read Yes Account > Workers Scripts Read Yes Zone > SSL and Certificates Read Optional Zone > Firewall Services Read Optional Zone > Load Balancers Read Optional Account > Logs Read Optional Account > Magic Transit Read Optional

Task 3 - Configure Prometheus

Add the exporter as a scrape target in your Prometheus configuration:

YAML scrape_configs : - job_name : 'cloudflare' scrape_interval : 60s scrape_timeout : 30s static_configs : - targets : [ 'your-worker.your-subdomain.workers.dev' ]

With Basic Auth

If you configured Basic Auth on the exporter, update your Prometheus configuration:

YAML scrape_configs : - job_name : 'cloudflare' scrape_interval : 60s scrape_timeout : 30s basic_auth : username : 'your-username' password : 'your-password' static_configs : - targets : [ 'your-worker.your-subdomain.workers.dev' ]

Configuration

Configuration is resolved in order: KV overrides > environment variables > defaults. You can use the runtime config API for dynamic changes without redeployment.

Set environment variables in wrangler.jsonc or via wrangler secret put :

Variable Default Description CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN - Cloudflare API token (secret) SCRAPE_DELAY_SECONDS 300 Delay before fetching metrics (data propagation) TIME_WINDOW_SECONDS 60 Query time window METRIC_REFRESH_INTERVAL_SECONDS 60 Background refresh interval CF_ACCOUNTS - Comma-separated account IDs to include (default: all) CF_ZONES - Comma-separated zone IDs to include (default: all) METRICS_DENYLIST - Comma-separated list of metrics to exclude EXCLUDE_HOST false Exclude host labels from metrics METRICS_PATH /metrics Custom path for metrics endpoint BASIC_AUTH_USER - Username for Basic Auth (secret) BASIC_AUTH_PASSWORD - Password for Basic Auth (secret)

For a full list of configuration options, refer to the exporter README ↗.

Endpoints

Path Method Description / GET Landing page /metrics GET Prometheus metrics /health GET Health check /config GET Get all runtime config /config/:key PUT Set a config override (persisted in KV) /config/:key DELETE Reset a config key to its default

Available metrics

The exporter provides 90+ metrics across the following categories:

Zone requests - Total requests, cached requests, requests by status code, country, content type, HTTP version, and more.

- Total requests, cached requests, requests by status code, country, content type, HTTP version, and more. Zone bandwidth - Total bandwidth, cached bandwidth, bandwidth by content type and country.

- Total bandwidth, cached bandwidth, bandwidth by content type and country. Zone threats - Threat counts by country and type.

- Threat counts by country and type. Firewall - Firewall events by action, source, and rule. Bot detection metrics.

- Firewall events by action, source, and rule. Bot detection metrics. Workers - Request counts, error counts, CPU time, and duration by script.

- Request counts, error counts, CPU time, and duration by script. Load balancers - Pool health status, request counts, RTT, steering policy, and origin weights.

- Pool health status, request counts, RTT, steering policy, and origin weights. Health checks - Health check events, RTT, TTFB, TCP connection time, and TLS handshake time.

- Health check events, RTT, TTFB, TCP connection time, and TLS handshake time. SSL certificates - Certificate validation status by type and issuer.

- Certificate validation status by type and issuer. Cache - Cache hit ratio and cache miss origin duration.

- Cache hit ratio and cache miss origin duration. Error rates - 4xx/5xx error counts, edge and origin error rates, origin response duration.

- 4xx/5xx error counts, edge and origin error rates, origin response duration. Logpush - Failed job counts at account and zone level.

- Failed job counts at account and zone level. Magic Transit - Tunnel health, SLO status, and per-tunnel traffic (bits and packets).

- Tunnel health, SLO status, and per-tunnel traffic (bits and packets). Magic Firewall - Per-rule sampled traffic (bits and packets).

- Per-rule sampled traffic (bits and packets). Network Analytics - Traffic volume across Magic Transit, DDoS defense, IDPS, TCP protection, and DNS protection.

- Traffic volume across Magic Transit, DDoS defense, IDPS, TCP protection, and DNS protection. Stream - Video playback counts, time viewed, live input metrics.

- Video playback counts, time viewed, live input metrics. Hostname metrics - Per-hostname request counts, latency averages, and percentiles (requires HOST_METRICS_ALLOWLIST ).

For a complete list of metrics with types and labels, refer to the exporter README ↗.

Free tier zone limitations

Zones on Cloudflare's Free plan do not have access to the GraphQL Analytics API. The exporter automatically detects and skips free tier zones for metrics that require this API.

Free tier zones still export:

cloudflare_zone_certificate_validation_status (SSL certificates)

(SSL certificates) cloudflare_zone_lb_origin_weight (Load balancer weights, if configured)