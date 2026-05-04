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Prometheus

This tutorial explains how to export Cloudflare metrics to Prometheus using the Cloudflare Prometheus Exporter, an open-source tool built on Cloudflare Workers with Durable Objects.

Overview

Before setting up the Cloudflare Prometheus Exporter, note that this integration:

  • Is available to all Cloudflare customer plans (Free, Pro, Business, and Enterprise). Zones on the Free plan have limited metrics availability.
  • Is based on the Cloudflare GraphQL Analytics API and REST API.
  • Exports 90+ Prometheus metrics covering requests, bandwidth, threats, Workers, load balancers, SSL certificates, firewall events, health checks, Magic Transit, Stream, and more.
  • Runs as a Cloudflare Worker with Durable Objects for stateful counter accumulation and background refresh.
  • Supports multi-account setups, automatically discovering all accessible accounts and zones.

Prerequisites

Before deploying the exporter, make sure that you:

Task 1 - Deploy the exporter

You can deploy the exporter using one-click deploy or manually.

One-click deploy

Select the button below to deploy the exporter to your Cloudflare Workers account:

Deploy to Cloudflare Workers

After deployment, configure CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN as a secret. Optionally configure BASIC_AUTH_USER and BASIC_AUTH_PASSWORD to protect the exporter with HTTP Basic Auth.

Manual deployment

Terminal window
git clone https://github.com/cloudflare/cloudflare-prometheus-exporter.git
cd cloudflare-prometheus-exporter
bun install
wrangler secret put CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN
bun run deploy

Task 2 - Create an API token

Create a Cloudflare API token with the following permissions:

Create token with pre-filled permissions

PermissionAccessRequired
Zone > AnalyticsReadYes
Account > Account AnalyticsReadYes
Account > Workers ScriptsReadYes
Zone > SSL and CertificatesReadOptional
Zone > Firewall ServicesReadOptional
Zone > Load BalancersReadOptional
Account > LogsReadOptional
Account > Magic TransitReadOptional

Task 3 - Configure Prometheus

Add the exporter as a scrape target in your Prometheus configuration:

YAML
scrape_configs:
  - job_name: 'cloudflare'
    scrape_interval: 60s
    scrape_timeout: 30s
    static_configs:
      - targets: ['your-worker.your-subdomain.workers.dev']

With Basic Auth

If you configured Basic Auth on the exporter, update your Prometheus configuration:

YAML
scrape_configs:
  - job_name: 'cloudflare'
    scrape_interval: 60s
    scrape_timeout: 30s
    basic_auth:
      username: 'your-username'
      password: 'your-password'
    static_configs:
      - targets: ['your-worker.your-subdomain.workers.dev']

Configuration

Configuration is resolved in order: KV overrides > environment variables > defaults. You can use the runtime config API for dynamic changes without redeployment.

Set environment variables in wrangler.jsonc or via wrangler secret put:

VariableDefaultDescription
CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN-Cloudflare API token (secret)
SCRAPE_DELAY_SECONDS300Delay before fetching metrics (data propagation)
TIME_WINDOW_SECONDS60Query time window
METRIC_REFRESH_INTERVAL_SECONDS60Background refresh interval
CF_ACCOUNTS-Comma-separated account IDs to include (default: all)
CF_ZONES-Comma-separated zone IDs to include (default: all)
METRICS_DENYLIST-Comma-separated list of metrics to exclude
EXCLUDE_HOSTfalseExclude host labels from metrics
METRICS_PATH/metricsCustom path for metrics endpoint
BASIC_AUTH_USER-Username for Basic Auth (secret)
BASIC_AUTH_PASSWORD-Password for Basic Auth (secret)

For a full list of configuration options, refer to the exporter README.

Endpoints

PathMethodDescription
/GETLanding page
/metricsGETPrometheus metrics
/healthGETHealth check
/configGETGet all runtime config
/config/:keyPUTSet a config override (persisted in KV)
/config/:keyDELETEReset a config key to its default

Available metrics

The exporter provides 90+ metrics across the following categories:

  • Zone requests - Total requests, cached requests, requests by status code, country, content type, HTTP version, and more.
  • Zone bandwidth - Total bandwidth, cached bandwidth, bandwidth by content type and country.
  • Zone threats - Threat counts by country and type.
  • Firewall - Firewall events by action, source, and rule. Bot detection metrics.
  • Workers - Request counts, error counts, CPU time, and duration by script.
  • Load balancers - Pool health status, request counts, RTT, steering policy, and origin weights.
  • Health checks - Health check events, RTT, TTFB, TCP connection time, and TLS handshake time.
  • SSL certificates - Certificate validation status by type and issuer.
  • Cache - Cache hit ratio and cache miss origin duration.
  • Error rates - 4xx/5xx error counts, edge and origin error rates, origin response duration.
  • Logpush - Failed job counts at account and zone level.
  • Magic Transit - Tunnel health, SLO status, and per-tunnel traffic (bits and packets).
  • Magic Firewall - Per-rule sampled traffic (bits and packets).
  • Network Analytics - Traffic volume across Magic Transit, DDoS defense, IDPS, TCP protection, and DNS protection.
  • Stream - Video playback counts, time viewed, live input metrics.
  • Hostname metrics - Per-hostname request counts, latency averages, and percentiles (requires HOST_METRICS_ALLOWLIST).

For a complete list of metrics with types and labels, refer to the exporter README.

Free tier zone limitations

Zones on Cloudflare's Free plan do not have access to the GraphQL Analytics API. The exporter automatically detects and skips free tier zones for metrics that require this API.

Free tier zones still export:

  • cloudflare_zone_certificate_validation_status (SSL certificates)
  • cloudflare_zone_lb_origin_weight (Load balancer weights, if configured)

You can monitor skipped zones with the cloudflare_zones_skipped_free_tier metric.