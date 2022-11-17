Cloudflare Docs
Analytics
Cloudflare Docs
Analytics
Search icon (depiction of a magnifying glass)
GitHub icon
Visit Analytics on GitHub
Set theme to dark (⇧+D)

Settings node

Cloudflare GraphQL API exposes more than 70 datasets to its customers. These datasets represent different Cloudflare products with very different data shapes; thus, each has its configuration of limits.

Although we allow access to ALL plans for the essential datasets (like httpRequestsAdaptiveGroups, firewallEventsAdaptive, etc), users on larger plans benefit from an extended set of datasets and wider query limits.

In addition to introspection, users can use the Settings node that is available for both zones and accounts scopes.

​​ Format

Settings node has all datasets from zones and accounts as fields.

Using a settings node on accounts nodes
{
  viewer {
    accounts(filter: { accountTag : $accountTag }) {
      settings {
        # any dataset(s) from accounts
      }
    }
    zones(filter: { zoneTag : $zoneTag }) {
      settings {
        # any dataset(s) from zones
      }
    }
  }

}

Every subnode of settings node could consist of these fields:

  • enabled - shows whether the node is available for a requester or not;
  • availableFields - shows the list of fields available for a requester. If it’s a nested field, the path will be returned, like sum_requests;
  • maxPageSize - retrieves the maximum number of records that can be returned
  • maxNumberOfFields - answers on how many fields could be used in a single query for that node;
  • notOlderThan - returns a number of seconds on how far back in time a query can read;
  • maxDuration - shows how wide the requested time range could be.

​​ A sample query

Get boundaries of firewallEventsAdaptive node
{
  viewer {
    zones(filter: { zoneTag: $zoneTag }) {
      settings {
        firewallEventsAdaptive {
          enabled
          maxDuration
          maxNumberOfFields
          maxPageSize
          notOlderThan
        }
      }
    }
  }

}

firewallEventsAdaptive limits for a given user
{
  "data": {
    "viewer": {
      "zones": [
        {
          "settings": {
            "firewallEventsAdaptive": {
              "enabled": true,
              "maxDuration": 259200,
              "maxNumberOfFields": 30,
              "maxPageSize": 10000,
              "notOlderThan": 2678400
            }
          }
        }
      ]
    }
  },
  "errors": null

}

To get more details on how to execute queries, please refer to our how to get started guides.