Settings node

Cloudflare GraphQL API exposes more than 70 datasets to its customers. These datasets represent different Cloudflare products with very different data shapes; thus, each has its configuration of limits.

Although we allow access to ALL plans for the essential datasets (like httpRequestsAdaptiveGroups , firewallEventsAdaptive , etc), users on larger plans benefit from an extended set of datasets and wider query limits.

In addition to introspection, users can use the Settings node that is available for both zones and accounts scopes.

Settings node has all datasets from zones and accounts as fields.

Using a settings node on accounts nodes { viewer { accounts ( filter : { accountTag : $accountTag } ) { settings { } } zones ( filter : { zoneTag : $zoneTag } ) { settings { } } } }

Every subnode of settings node could consist of these fields:

enabled - shows whether the node is available for a requester or not;

- shows whether the node is available for a requester or not; availableFields - shows the list of fields available for a requester. If it’s a nested field, the path will be returned, like sum_requests ;

- shows the list of fields available for a requester. If it’s a nested field, the path will be returned, like ; maxPageSize - retrieves the maximum number of records that can be returned

- retrieves the maximum number of records that can be returned maxNumberOfFields - answers on how many fields could be used in a single query for that node;

- answers on how many fields could be used in a single query for that node; notOlderThan - returns a number of seconds on how far back in time a query can read;

- returns a number of seconds on how far back in time a query can read; maxDuration - shows how wide the requested time range could be.

​​ A sample query

Get boundaries of firewallEventsAdaptive node { viewer { zones ( filter : { zoneTag : $zoneTag } ) { settings { firewallEventsAdaptive { enabled maxDuration maxNumberOfFields maxPageSize notOlderThan } } } } }

firewallEventsAdaptive limits for a given user { "data" : { "viewer" : { "zones" : [ { "settings" : { "firewallEventsAdaptive" : { "enabled" : true , "maxDuration" : 259200 , "maxNumberOfFields" : 30 , "maxPageSize" : 10000 , "notOlderThan" : 2678400 } } } ] } } , "errors" : null }

To get more details on how to execute queries, please refer to our how to get started guides.