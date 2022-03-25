Querying Workers Metrics with GraphQL

In this example, we are going to use the GraphQL Analytics API to query for Workers Metrics over a specified time period. We can query up to one week of data for dates up to three months ago.

The following API call will request a Worker script’s metrics over a one day period, and output the requested fields. Be sure to replace CLOUDFLARE_EMAIL and CLOUDFLARE_API_KEY with your email and API credentials, and adjust the datetimeStart , datetimeEnd , accountTag , and scriptName variables as needed.

​​ API Call

CLOUDFLARE_EMAIL = < CLOUDFLARE_EMAIL > CLOUDFLARE_API_KEY = < CLOUDFLARE_API_KEY > PAYLOAD = '{ "query": "query GetWorkersAnalytics($accountTag: string, $datetimeStart: string, $datetimeEnd: string, $scriptName: string) { viewer { accounts(filter: {accountTag: $accountTag}) { workersInvocationsAdaptive(limit: 100, filter: { scriptName: $scriptName, datetime_geq: $datetimeStart, datetime_leq: $datetimeEnd }) { sum { subrequests requests errors } quantiles { cpuTimeP50 cpuTimeP99 } dimensions{ datetime scriptName status } } } } }", "variables": { "accountTag": "90f518ca7113dc0a91513972ba243ba5", "datetimeStart": "2020-05-04T00:00:00.000Z", "datetimeEnd": "2020-05-04T00:00:00.000Z", "scriptName": "worker-subrequest-test-client" } }' curl \ -X POST \ -H "Content-Type: application/json" \ -H "X-Auth-Email: CLOUDFLARE_EMAIL" \ -H "X-Auth-key: CLOUDFLARE_API_KEY" \ --data " $( echo $PAYLOAD ) " \ https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/graphql/

The results returned will be in JSON (as requested), so piping the output to jq will make them easier to read, like in the following example: