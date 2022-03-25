Cloudflare Docs
Analytics
Cloudflare Docs
Analytics
Search icon (depiction of a magnifying glass)
GitHub icon
Visit Analytics on GitHub
Set theme to dark (⇧+D)

Querying Workers Metrics with GraphQL

In this example, we are going to use the GraphQL Analytics API to query for Workers Metrics over a specified time period. We can query up to one week of data for dates up to three months ago.

The following API call will request a Worker script’s metrics over a one day period, and output the requested fields. Be sure to replace CLOUDFLARE_EMAIL and CLOUDFLARE_API_KEY with your email and API credentials, and adjust the datetimeStart, datetimeEnd, accountTag, and scriptName variables as needed.

API Call

CLOUDFLARE_EMAIL=<CLOUDFLARE_EMAIL>

CLOUDFLARE_API_KEY=<CLOUDFLARE_API_KEY>

PAYLOAD='{ "query":
  "query GetWorkersAnalytics($accountTag: string, $datetimeStart: string, $datetimeEnd: string, $scriptName: string) {
      viewer {
        accounts(filter: {accountTag: $accountTag}) {
          workersInvocationsAdaptive(limit: 100, filter: {
            scriptName: $scriptName,
            datetime_geq: $datetimeStart,
            datetime_leq: $datetimeEnd
          }) {
            sum {
              subrequests
              requests
              errors
            }
            quantiles {
              cpuTimeP50
              cpuTimeP99
            }
            dimensions{
              datetime
              scriptName
              status
            }
          }
        }
      }
    }",
    "variables": {
      "accountTag": "90f518ca7113dc0a91513972ba243ba5",
      "datetimeStart": "2020-05-04T00:00:00.000Z",
      "datetimeEnd": "2020-05-04T00:00:00.000Z",
      "scriptName": "worker-subrequest-test-client"
    }
  }'



curl \
  -X POST \
  -H "Content-Type: application/json" \
  -H "X-Auth-Email: CLOUDFLARE_EMAIL" \
  -H "X-Auth-key: CLOUDFLARE_API_KEY" \
  --data "$(echo $PAYLOAD)" \
  https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/graphql/

The results returned will be in JSON (as requested), so piping the output to jq will make them easier to read, like in the following example:

curl \
  -X POST \
  -H "Content-Type: application/json" \
  -H "X-Auth-Email: CLOUDFLARE_EMAIL" \
  -H "X-Auth-key: CLOUDFLARE_API_KEY" \
  --data "$(echo $PAYLOAD)" \
  https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/graphql/ | jq .

#=> {

#=>   "data": {

#=>     "viewer": {

#=>       "accounts": [

#=>         {

#=>           "workersInvocationsAdaptive": [

#=>             {

#=>               "dimensions": {

#=>                 "datetime": "2020-05-04T18:10:35Z",

#=>                 "scriptName": "worker-subrequest-test-client",

#=>                 "status": "success"

#=>               },

#=>               "quantiles": {

#=>                 "cpuTimeP50": 206,

#=>                 "cpuTimeP99": 206

#=>               },

#=>               "sum": {

#=>                 "errors": 0,

#=>                 "requests": 1,

#=>                 "subrequests": 0

#=>               }

#=>             },

#=>             {

#=>               "dimensions": {

#=>                 "datetime": "2020-05-04T18:10:34Z",

#=>                 "scriptName": "worker-subrequest-test-client",

#=>                 "status": "success"

#=>               },

#=>               "quantiles": {

#=>                 "cpuTimeP50": 291,

#=>                 "cpuTimeP99": 291

#=>               },

#=>               "sum": {

#=>                 "errors": 0,

#=>                 "requests": 1,

#=>                 "subrequests": 0

#=>               }

#=>             },

#=>             {

#=>               "dimensions": {

#=>                 "datetime": "2020-05-04T18:10:49Z",

#=>                 "scriptName": "worker-subrequest-test-client",

#=>                 "status": "success"

#=>               },

#=>               "quantiles": {

#=>                 "cpuTimeP50": 212.5,

#=>                 "cpuTimeP99": 261.19

#=>               },

#=>               "sum": {

#=>                 "errors": 0,

#=>                 "requests": 4,

#=>                 "subrequests": 0

#=>               }

#=>             }

#=>           ]

#=>         }

#=>       ]

#=>     }

#=>   },

#=>   "errors": null

#=> }