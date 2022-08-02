Cloudflare Docs
Analytics
Querying HTTP events by hostname with GraphQL

In this example, we are going to use the GraphQL Analytics API to to query aggregated metrics about HTTP events by hostname over a specific period of time.

The following API call will request the number of visits and edge response bytes for the custom hostname hostname.example.com over a four day period. Be sure to replace CLOUDFLARE_ZONE_ID AND CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN with your zone ID and API credentials, and adjust the datetime_geq and datetime_leq values as needed.

​​ API Call

curl 'https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/graphql' \
-H 'Accept: application/json' \
-H 'Authorization: Bearer CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN \
--data-binary '{"query":"query RequestsAndDataTransferByHostname($zoneTag: string, $filter:filter) {\n      viewer {\n        zones(filter: {zoneTag: $zoneTag}) {\n          httpRequestsAdaptiveGroups(limit: 10, filter: $filter)\n           {\n            sum {\n              visits\n              edgeResponseBytes\n            }\n            dimensions{\n              datetimeHour\n            }\n          }\n        }\n      }\n    }","variables":{"zoneTag":"CLOUDFLARE_ZONE_ID","filter":{"datetime_geq":"2022-07-20T11:00:00Z","datetime_lt":"2022-07-24T12:00:00Z","clientRequestHTTPHost":"hostname.example.com","requestSource":"eyeball"}}}' \
--compressed | jq .

The returned results will be in JSON format (as requested), so piping the output to jq will make them easier to read, like in the following example:

{
  "data": {
    "viewer": {
      "zones": [
        {
          "httpRequestsAdaptiveGroups": [
            {
              "dimensions": {
                "datetimeHour": "2022-07-21T10:00:00Z"
              },
              "sum": {
                "edgeResponseBytes": 19849385,
                "visits": 4383
              }
            },
            {
              "dimensions": {
                "datetimeHour": "2022-07-21T06:00:00Z"
              },
              "sum": {
                "edgeResponseBytes": 20607204,
                "visits": 4375
              }
            },
            {
              "dimensions": {
                "datetimeHour": "2022-07-26T05:00:00Z"
              },
              "sum": {
                "edgeResponseBytes": 20170839,
                "visits": 4519
              }
            },
            {
              "dimensions": {
                "datetimeHour": "2022-07-23T08:00:00Z"
              },
              "sum": {
                "edgeResponseBytes": 20141860,
                "visits": 4448
              }
            },
            {
              "dimensions": {
                "datetimeHour": "2022-07-25T15:00:00Z"
              },
              "sum": {
                "edgeResponseBytes": 21070367,
                "visits": 4469
              }
            },
            {
              "dimensions": {
                "datetimeHour": "2022-07-28T08:00:00Z"
              },
              "sum": {
                "edgeResponseBytes": 19200774,
                "visits": 4345
              }
            },
            {
              "dimensions": {
                "datetimeHour": "2022-07-26T02:00:00Z"
              },
              "sum": {
                "edgeResponseBytes": 20758067,
                "visits": 4502
              }
            },
            {
              "dimensions": {
                "datetimeHour": "2022-07-20T19:00:00Z"
              },
              "sum": {
                "edgeResponseBytes": 22127811,
                "visits": 4443
              }
            },
            {
              "dimensions": {
                "datetimeHour": "2022-07-27T15:00:00Z"
              },
              "sum": {
                "edgeResponseBytes": 20480644,
                "visits": 4268
              }
            },
            {
              "dimensions": {
                "datetimeHour": "2022-07-27T17:00:00Z"
              },
              "sum": {
                "edgeResponseBytes": 19885704,
                "visits": 4287
              }
            }
          ]
        }
      ]
    }
  },
  "errors": null

}