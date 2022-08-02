Querying HTTP events by hostname with GraphQL
In this example, we are going to use the GraphQL Analytics API to to query aggregated metrics about HTTP events by hostname over a specific period of time.
The following API call will request the number of visits and edge response bytes for the custom hostname
hostname.example.com over a four day period. Be sure to replace
CLOUDFLARE_ZONE_ID AND
CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN with your zone ID and API credentials, and adjust the
datetime_geq and
datetime_leq values as needed.
API Call
curl 'https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/graphql' \-H 'Accept: application/json' \-H 'Authorization: Bearer CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN \--data-binary '{"query":"query RequestsAndDataTransferByHostname($zoneTag: string, $filter:filter) {\n viewer {\n zones(filter: {zoneTag: $zoneTag}) {\n httpRequestsAdaptiveGroups(limit: 10, filter: $filter)\n {\n sum {\n visits\n edgeResponseBytes\n }\n dimensions{\n datetimeHour\n }\n }\n }\n }\n }","variables":{"zoneTag":"CLOUDFLARE_ZONE_ID","filter":{"datetime_geq":"2022-07-20T11:00:00Z","datetime_lt":"2022-07-24T12:00:00Z","clientRequestHTTPHost":"hostname.example.com","requestSource":"eyeball"}}}' \--compressed | jq .
The returned results will be in JSON format (as requested), so piping the output to
jq will make them easier to read, like in the following example:
{ "data": { "viewer": { "zones": [ { "httpRequestsAdaptiveGroups": [ { "dimensions": { "datetimeHour": "2022-07-21T10:00:00Z" }, "sum": { "edgeResponseBytes": 19849385, "visits": 4383 } }, { "dimensions": { "datetimeHour": "2022-07-21T06:00:00Z" }, "sum": { "edgeResponseBytes": 20607204, "visits": 4375 } }, { "dimensions": { "datetimeHour": "2022-07-26T05:00:00Z" }, "sum": { "edgeResponseBytes": 20170839, "visits": 4519 } }, { "dimensions": { "datetimeHour": "2022-07-23T08:00:00Z" }, "sum": { "edgeResponseBytes": 20141860, "visits": 4448 } }, { "dimensions": { "datetimeHour": "2022-07-25T15:00:00Z" }, "sum": { "edgeResponseBytes": 21070367, "visits": 4469 } }, { "dimensions": { "datetimeHour": "2022-07-28T08:00:00Z" }, "sum": { "edgeResponseBytes": 19200774, "visits": 4345 } }, { "dimensions": { "datetimeHour": "2022-07-26T02:00:00Z" }, "sum": { "edgeResponseBytes": 20758067, "visits": 4502 } }, { "dimensions": { "datetimeHour": "2022-07-20T19:00:00Z" }, "sum": { "edgeResponseBytes": 22127811, "visits": 4443 } }, { "dimensions": { "datetimeHour": "2022-07-27T15:00:00Z" }, "sum": { "edgeResponseBytes": 20480644, "visits": 4268 } }, { "dimensions": { "datetimeHour": "2022-07-27T17:00:00Z" }, "sum": { "edgeResponseBytes": 19885704, "visits": 4287 } } ] } ] } }, "errors": null
}