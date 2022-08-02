Querying HTTP events by hostname with GraphQL

In this example, we are going to use the GraphQL Analytics API to to query aggregated metrics about HTTP events by hostname over a specific period of time.

The following API call will request the number of visits and edge response bytes for the custom hostname hostname.example.com over a four day period. Be sure to replace CLOUDFLARE_ZONE_ID AND CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN with your zone ID and API credentials, and adjust the datetime_geq and datetime_leq values as needed.

​​ API Call

curl 'https : -H 'Accept : application/json' \ -H 'Authorization : Bearer CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN \ --data-binary ' { "query" : "query RequestsAndDataTransferByHostname($zoneTag: string, $filter:filter) {

viewer {

zones(filter: {zoneTag: $zoneTag}) {

httpRequestsAdaptiveGroups(limit: 10, filter: $filter)

{

sum {

visits

edgeResponseBytes

}

dimensions{

datetimeHour

}

}

}

}

}" , "variables" : { "zoneTag" : "CLOUDFLARE_ZONE_ID" , "filter" : { "datetime_geq" : "2022-07-20T11:00:00Z" , "datetime_lt" : "2022-07-24T12:00:00Z" , "clientRequestHTTPHost" : "hostname.example.com" , "requestSource" : "eyeball" } } } ' \ --compressed | jq .

The returned results will be in JSON format (as requested), so piping the output to jq will make them easier to read, like in the following example: