Nested Structures

Two kinds of nested structures that behave in special ways are supported: arrays and maps. Fields of either of these types are arrays; when they are part part of query result, which is already an array of objects, they become nested arrays.

Arrays behave as a special kind of single value. There is no way to paginate through, filter, filter by, group, or group by the array.

On the other hand, you can choose which fields of the underlying type you want fetched.

For example, given arrays like this:

type SubRequest { url : String ! status : Int } type Request { date : Date ! datetime : DateTime ! subRequests : [ SubRequest ! ] ! }

You can run a query to get the status by subrequest:

{ requests { date subRequests { # discard the url , only need the status status } } }

The results would be:

{ "requests" : [ { "date" : "2018-01-01" , "subRequests" : [ { "status" : 404 } , { "status" : 200 } , { "status" : 404 } ] } , { "date" : "2018-01-01" , "subRequests" : [ { "status" : 200 } ] } ] }

Maps behave like arrays, but can be grouped using the sum function. They are used in aggregated datasets, such as httpRequest1dGroups .

Example maps:

type URLStatsMapElem { url : String ! requests : Int bytes : Int } type Request { date : Date ! datetime : DateTime ! urlStatsMap : [ URLStatsMapElem ! ] ! }

Query:

{ requests { sum { urlStatsMap { url requests bytes } } dimensions { date } } }

Response:

{ "requests" : [ { "sum" : { "urlStatsMap" : [ { "url" : "hello-world.org/1" , "requests" : 123 , "bytes" : 1024 } , { "url" : "hello-world.org/10" , "requests" : 1230 , "bytes" : 10240 } ] } "dimensions" { "date" : "2018-10-19" } } , ... ] }

Query array fields in raw datasets:

query NestedFields ( $zoneTag : string , $dateStart : string , $dateEnd : string , $datetimeStart : string , $datetimeEnd : string ) { viewer { zones ( filter : { zoneTag : $zoneTag } ) { events ( limit : 2 , filter : { datetime_geq : $datetimeStart , datetime_leq : $datetimeEnd } ) { matches { ruleId action source } } } } }

Example response:

{ "data" : { "viewer" : { "zones" : [ { "events" : [ { "matches" : [ { "action" : "allow" , "ruleId" : "rule-id-one" , "source" : "asn" } , { "action" : "block" , "ruleId" : "rule-id-two" , "source" : "asn" } ] } ] } ] } } , "errors" : null }

Query maps fields in aggregated datasets:

query MapCapacity ( $zoneTag : string , $dateStart : string , $dateEnd : string , $datetimeStart : string , $datetimeEnd : string ) { viewer { zones ( filter : { zoneTag : $zoneTag } ) { httpRequests1mGroups ( limit : 10 , filter : { date_geq : $dateStart , date_leq : $dateEnd , datetime_geq : $datetimeStart , datetime_lt : $datetimeEnd } ) { sum { countryMap { clientCountryName requests bytes threats } } dimensions { datetimeHour } } } } }

Example response: