Confidence Intervals
Confidence intervals help assess accuracy and quantify uncertainty in results from sampled datasets. When querying sum or count fields on adaptive datasets, you can request a confidence interval to understand the possible range around an estimate. For example, specifying a confidence level of
0.95 returns the estimate, along with the range of values that likely contains the true value 95% of the time.
- Supported datasets: Adaptive (sampled) datasets only.
- Supported fields: All
sumand
countfields.
- Usage: Confidence
levelmust be provided as a decimal between 0 and 1 (for example,
0.90,
0.95,
0.99).
- Default: If no confidence level is specified, intervals are not returned.
The following example shows how to query a confidence interval and interpret the response.
To request a confidence interval, use the
confidence(level: X) argument in your query.
The response includes the following values:
estimate: The estimated value, based on sampled data.
lower: The lower bound of the confidence interval.
sampleSize: The number of sampled data points used to calculate the estimate.
upper: The upper bound of the confidence interval.
In this example, the interpretation of the response is that, based on a sample of 40,054, the estimated number of events is 42,939, with 95% confidence that the true value lies between 42,673 and 43,204.
Was this helpful?
- Resources
- API
- New to Cloudflare?
- Directory
- Sponsorships
- Open Source
- Support
- Help Center
- System Status
- Compliance
- GDPR
- Company
- cloudflare.com
- Our team
- Careers
- © 2025 Cloudflare, Inc.
- Privacy Policy
- Terms of Use
- Report Security Issues
- Trademark
-