Confidence intervals help assess accuracy and quantify uncertainty in results from sampled datasets. When querying sum or count fields on adaptive datasets, you can request a confidence interval to understand the possible range around an estimate. For example, specifying a confidence level of 0.95 returns the estimate, along with the range of values that likely contains the true value 95% of the time.

Availability

Supported datasets : Adaptive (sampled) datasets only.

: Adaptive (sampled) datasets only. Supported fields : All sum and count fields.

: All and fields. Usage : Confidence level must be provided as a decimal between 0 and 1 (for example, 0.90 , 0.95 , 0.99 ).

: Confidence must be provided as a decimal between 0 and 1 (for example, , , ). Default: If no confidence level is specified, intervals are not returned.

Usage example

The following example shows how to query a confidence interval and interpret the response.

Request

To request a confidence interval, use the confidence(level: X) argument in your query.

A GraphQL query query SingleDatasetWithConfidence ( $zoneTag : string , $start : Time , $end : Time ) { viewer { zones( filter : { zoneTag : $zoneTag}) { firewallEventsAdaptiveGroups( filter : { datetime_gt : $start, datetime_lt : $end} limit : 1000 ) { count avg { sampleInterval } confidence( level : 0.95 ) { count { estimate lower upper sampleSize } } } } } } Run in GraphQL API Explorer

Response

The response includes the following values:

estimate : The estimated value, based on sampled data.

: The estimated value, based on sampled data. lower : The lower bound of the confidence interval.

: The lower bound of the confidence interval. sampleSize : The number of sampled data points used to calculate the estimate.

: The number of sampled data points used to calculate the estimate. upper : The upper bound of the confidence interval.

In this example, the interpretation of the response is that, based on a sample of 40,054, the estimated number of events is 42,939, with 95% confidence that the true value lies between 42,673 and 43,204.