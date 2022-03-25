httpRequests1mByColoGroups/httpRequests1dByColoGroups to
httpRequestsAdaptiveGroups
This guide shares considerations when migrating from the deprecated
httpRequests1mByColoGroups and
httpRequests1dByColoGroups GraphQL API nodes to the
httpRequestsAdaptiveGroups GraphQL API node.
For example, if you wanted to see which five data centers had the most number of requests, the total number of those requests, and the total amount of data transfer, in the past you used the
httpRequests1mByColoGroups GraphQL API node as in the following example:
{ viewer { zones(filter: {zoneTag: $zoneTag}) { series: httpRequests1mByColoGroups( limit: 5, orderBy: [ sum_requests_DESC ], filter: { datetime_geq: $start datetime_lt: $end } ) { sum { requests bytes } dimensions { coloCode } } } }
}
Response
{ "data": { "viewer": { "zones": [ { "series": [ { "dimensions": { "coloCode": "LHR" }, "sum": { "bytes": 18260055, "requests": 4404 } }, { "dimensions": { "coloCode": "AMS" }, "sum": { "bytes": 17563009, "requests": 4302 } }, { "dimensions": { "coloCode": "CDG" }, "sum": { "bytes": 17200434, "requests": 4032 } }, { "dimensions": { "coloCode": "PTY" }, "sum": { "bytes": 10400209, "requests": 2707 } }, { "dimensions": { "coloCode": "JIB" }, "sum": { "bytes": 9040105, "requests": 2601 } } ] } ] } }, "errors": null
}
httpRequestsAdaptiveGroups GraphQL API node
With the deprecation of the
httpRequests1mByColoGroups and
httpRequests1dByColoGroups GraphQL API nodes, use the
httpRequestsAdaptiveGroups GraphQL API node to access the same data (
count,
sum(edgeResponseBytes), and
visits).
Request
{ viewer { zones(filter: {zoneTag: $zoneTag}) { series: httpRequestsAdaptiveGroups( limit: 5, orderBy: [ count_DESC ], filter: { datetime_geq: $start datetime_lt: $end requestSource: 'eyeball' } ) { count avg { sampleInterval } sum { visits edgeResponseBytes } dimensions { coloCode } } } }
}
Response
{ "data": { "viewer": { "zones": [ { "series": [ { "avg": { "sampleInterval": 10 }, "count": 4350, "dimensions": { "coloCode": "LHR" }, "sum": { "edgeResponseBytes": 17860000, "visits": 4120 } }, { "avg": { "sampleInterval": 10 }, "count": 4210, "dimensions": { "coloCode": "AMS" }, "sum": { "edgeResponseBytes": 17110000, "visits": 3910 } }, { "avg": { "sampleInterval": 10 }, "count": 3890, "dimensions": { "coloCode": "CDG" }, "sum": { "edgeResponseBytes": 17050000, "visits": 3700 } }, { "avg": { "sampleInterval": 10 }, "count": 2550, "dimensions": { "coloCode": "PTY" }, "sum": { "edgeResponseBytes": 10286000, "visits": 2130 } }, { "avg": { "sampleInterval": 10 }, "count": 2410, "dimensions": { "coloCode": "JIB" }, "sum": { "edgeResponseBytes": 9029000, "visits": 2080 } } ] } ] } }, "errors": null
}
This query says:
- Given the indicated
zones,
limit, and
time range.
- Fetch the total number of requests (as
count), the total amount of data transfer (as
edgeResponseBytesof
sumobject), and the total number of
visitsper data center.
A few points to note:
- Adding the
requestSourcefilter for
eyeballreturns request, data transfer, and visit data about only the end users of your website.
- Instead of
requests, the
httpRequestsAdaptiveGroupsnode reports
count, which indicates the number of requests per data center.
- To measure data transfer, use
sum(edgeResponseBytes). Note that in the old API this was called
bandwidtheven though it actually measured data transfer.
unique visitors per colocationis not supported in
httpRequestsAdaptiveGroups, but the
httpRequestsAdaptiveGroupsAPI does support
visits. A visit is defined as a page view that originated from a different website or direct link. Cloudflare checks where the HTTP referer does not match the hostname. One visit can consist of multiple page views.