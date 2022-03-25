httpRequests1mByColoGroups/httpRequests1dByColoGroups to httpRequestsAdaptiveGroups

This guide shares considerations when migrating from the deprecated httpRequests1mByColoGroups and httpRequests1dByColoGroups GraphQL API nodes to the httpRequestsAdaptiveGroups GraphQL API node.

For example, if you wanted to see which five data centers had the most number of requests, the total number of those requests, and the total amount of data transfer, in the past you used the httpRequests1mByColoGroups GraphQL API node as in the following example:

{ viewer { zones ( filter : { zoneTag : $zoneTag } ) { series : httpRequests1mByColoGroups ( limit : 5 , orderBy : [ sum_requests_DESC ] , filter : { datetime_geq : $start datetime_lt : $end } ) { sum { requests bytes } dimensions { coloCode } } } } }

Response { "data" : { "viewer" : { "zones" : [ { "series" : [ { "dimensions" : { "coloCode" : "LHR" } , "sum" : { "bytes" : 18260055 , "requests" : 4404 } } , { "dimensions" : { "coloCode" : "AMS" } , "sum" : { "bytes" : 17563009 , "requests" : 4302 } } , { "dimensions" : { "coloCode" : "CDG" } , "sum" : { "bytes" : 17200434 , "requests" : 4032 } } , { "dimensions" : { "coloCode" : "PTY" } , "sum" : { "bytes" : 10400209 , "requests" : 2707 } } , { "dimensions" : { "coloCode" : "JIB" } , "sum" : { "bytes" : 9040105 , "requests" : 2601 } } ] } ] } } , "errors" : null }

​​ httpRequestsAdaptiveGroups GraphQL API node

With the deprecation of the httpRequests1mByColoGroups and httpRequests1dByColoGroups GraphQL API nodes, use the httpRequestsAdaptiveGroups GraphQL API node to access the same data ( count , sum(edgeResponseBytes) , and visits ).

Request

{ viewer { zones ( filter : { zoneTag : $zoneTag } ) { series : httpRequestsAdaptiveGroups ( limit : 5 , orderBy : [ count_DESC ] , filter : { datetime_geq : $start datetime_lt : $end requestSource : ' eyeball ' } ) { count avg { sampleInterval } sum { visits edgeResponseBytes } dimensions { coloCode } } } } }

Response { "data" : { "viewer" : { "zones" : [ { "series" : [ { "avg" : { "sampleInterval" : 10 } , "count" : 4350 , "dimensions" : { "coloCode" : "LHR" } , "sum" : { "edgeResponseBytes" : 17860000 , "visits" : 4120 } } , { "avg" : { "sampleInterval" : 10 } , "count" : 4210 , "dimensions" : { "coloCode" : "AMS" } , "sum" : { "edgeResponseBytes" : 17110000 , "visits" : 3910 } } , { "avg" : { "sampleInterval" : 10 } , "count" : 3890 , "dimensions" : { "coloCode" : "CDG" } , "sum" : { "edgeResponseBytes" : 17050000 , "visits" : 3700 } } , { "avg" : { "sampleInterval" : 10 } , "count" : 2550 , "dimensions" : { "coloCode" : "PTY" } , "sum" : { "edgeResponseBytes" : 10286000 , "visits" : 2130 } } , { "avg" : { "sampleInterval" : 10 } , "count" : 2410 , "dimensions" : { "coloCode" : "JIB" } , "sum" : { "edgeResponseBytes" : 9029000 , "visits" : 2080 } } ] } ] } } , "errors" : null }

This query says:

Given the indicated zones , limit , and time range .

, , and . Fetch the total number of requests (as count ), the total amount of data transfer (as edgeResponseBytes of sum object), and the total number of visits per data center.

A few points to note: