Querying Workers Analytics Engine from a Worker

If you want to access Analytics Engine data from within a Worker you can use fetch to access the SQL API. The API can return JSON data that is easy to interact with in JavaScript.

In order that your Worker can authenticate with the API you will need your account ID and an API token.

Your 32 character account ID can be obtained from the Cloudflare dashboard.

An API token can also be generated in the dashboard. Refer to the SQL API docs for more information on this.

We recommend storing the account ID as an environment variable and the API token as a secret in your worker. This can be done through the dashboard or through Wrangler. Refer to the Workers documentation for more details on this.

Use the JavaScript fetch API as follows to execute a query:

const query = 'SELECT * FROM my_dataset' const API = ` https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/ ${ env . ACCOUNT_ID } /analytics_engine/sql ` ; const response = await fetch ( API , { method : 'POST' , headers : { 'Authorization' : ` Bearer ${ env . API_TOKEN } ` , } , body : query , } ) ; const responseJSON = await response . json ( ) ;

The data will be returned in the format described in the FORMAT section of the API docs allowing you to extract meta information about the names and types of returned columns in addition to the data itself and a row count.

​​ Example Worker

The following is a sample Worker which executes a query against a dataset of weather readings and displays minimum and maximum values for each city.

​​ Environment variable setup

First the environment variables are set up with the account ID and API token.

The account ID is set in wrangler.toml :

[ vars ] ACCOUNT_ID = "<account_id>"

The API_TOKEN can be set as a secret, using the wrangler command line tool, by running the following and entering your token string:

$ npx wrangler secret put API_TOKEN

​​ Worker script

The worker script itself executes a query and formats the result: