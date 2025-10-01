toDateTime converts an expression to a datetime. This function does not support ISO 8601-style timezones; if your time is not in UTC then you must provide the timezone using the second optional argument.
Examples:
now
Usage:
Returns the current time as a DateTime.
toUnixTimestamp
Usage:
toUnixTimestamp converts a datetime into an integer unix timestamp.
Examples:
formatDateTime
Usage:
formatDateTime prints a datetime as a string according to a provided format string. Refer to
ClickHouse's documentation ↗
for a list of supported formatting options.
Examples:
toStartOfInterval
Usage:
toStartOfInterval rounds down a datetime to the nearest offset of a provided interval. This can
be useful for grouping data into equal-sized time ranges.