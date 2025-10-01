Usage:

toDateTime( < expression > [, 'timezone string'])

toDateTime converts an expression to a datetime. This function does not support ISO 8601-style timezones; if your time is not in UTC then you must provide the timezone using the second optional argument.

Examples:

-- double1 contains a unix timestamp in seconds toDateTime(double1) -- blob1 contains an datetime in the format 'YYYY-MM-DD hh:mm:ss' toDateTime(blob1) -- literal values: toDateTime( 355924804 ) -- unix timestamp toDateTime( '355924804' ) -- string containing unix timestamp toDateTime( '1981-04-12 12:00:04' ) -- string with datetime in 'YYYY-MM-DD hh:mm:ss' format -- interpret a date relative to New York time toDateTime( '2022-12-01 16:17:00' , 'America/New_York' )

now

Usage:

now ()

Returns the current time as a DateTime.

Usage:

toUnixTimestamp( < datetime > )

toUnixTimestamp converts a datetime into an integer unix timestamp.

Examples:

-- get the current unix timestamp toUnixTimestamp( now () )

Usage:

formatDateTime( < datetime expression > , < format string > [, <timezone string>])

formatDateTime prints a datetime as a string according to a provided format string. Refer to ClickHouse's documentation ↗ for a list of supported formatting options.

Examples:

-- prints the current YYYY-MM-DD in UTC formatDateTime( now () , '%Y-%m-%d' ) -- prints YYYY-MM-DD in the datetime's timezone formatDateTime( < a datetime with a timezone > , '%Y-%m-%d' ) formatDateTime(toDateTime( '2022-12-01 16:17:00' , 'America/New_York' ), '%Y-%m-%d' ) -- prints YYYY-MM-DD in UTC formatDateTime( < a datetime with a timezone > , '%Y-%m-%d' , 'Etc/UTC' ) formatDateTime(toDateTime( '2022-12-01 16:17:00' , 'America/New_York' ), '%Y-%m-%d' , 'Etc/UTC' )

toStartOfInterval

Usage:

toStartOfInterval( < datetime > , INTERVAL '<n>' < unit > [, <timezone string>])

toStartOfInterval rounds down a datetime to the nearest offset of a provided interval. This can be useful for grouping data into equal-sized time ranges.

Examples: