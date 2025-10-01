 Skip to content
Cloudflare Docs

Date and Time functions

toDateTime

Usage:

toDateTime(<expression>[, 'timezone string'])

toDateTime converts an expression to a datetime. This function does not support ISO 8601-style timezones; if your time is not in UTC then you must provide the timezone using the second optional argument.

Examples:

-- double1 contains a unix timestamp in seconds
toDateTime(double1)


-- blob1 contains an datetime in the format 'YYYY-MM-DD hh:mm:ss'
toDateTime(blob1)


-- literal values:
toDateTime(355924804) -- unix timestamp
toDateTime('355924804') -- string containing unix timestamp
toDateTime('1981-04-12 12:00:04') -- string with datetime in 'YYYY-MM-DD hh:mm:ss' format


-- interpret a date relative to New York time
toDateTime('2022-12-01 16:17:00', 'America/New_York')

now

Usage:

now()

Returns the current time as a DateTime.

toUnixTimestamp

Usage:

toUnixTimestamp(<datetime>)

toUnixTimestamp converts a datetime into an integer unix timestamp.

Examples:

-- get the current unix timestamp
toUnixTimestamp(now())

formatDateTime

Usage:

formatDateTime(<datetime expression>, <format string>[, <timezone string>])

formatDateTime prints a datetime as a string according to a provided format string. Refer to ClickHouse's documentation for a list of supported formatting options.

Examples:

-- prints the current YYYY-MM-DD in UTC
formatDateTime(now(), '%Y-%m-%d')


-- prints YYYY-MM-DD in the datetime's timezone
formatDateTime(<a datetime with a timezone>, '%Y-%m-%d')
formatDateTime(toDateTime('2022-12-01 16:17:00', 'America/New_York'), '%Y-%m-%d')


-- prints YYYY-MM-DD in UTC
formatDateTime(<a datetime with a timezone>, '%Y-%m-%d', 'Etc/UTC')
formatDateTime(toDateTime('2022-12-01 16:17:00', 'America/New_York'), '%Y-%m-%d', 'Etc/UTC')

toStartOfInterval

Usage:

toStartOfInterval(<datetime>, INTERVAL '<n>' <unit>[, <timezone string>])

toStartOfInterval rounds down a datetime to the nearest offset of a provided interval. This can be useful for grouping data into equal-sized time ranges.

Examples:

-- round the current time down to the nearest 15 minutes
toStartOfInterval(now(), INTERVAL '15' MINUTE)


-- round a timestamp down to the day
toStartOfInterval(timestamp, INTERVAL '1' DAY)


-- count the number of datapoints filed in each hourly window
SELECT
  toStartOfInterval(timestamp, INTERVAL '1' HOUR) AS hour,
  sum(_sample_interval) AS count
FROM your_dataset
GROUP BY hour
ORDER BY hour ASC