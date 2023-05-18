Other FAQs

​​ Why do I see a large amount of traffic from CLOUDFLARENET ASN 13335 in Analytics? Does this indicate a DDoS attack?

There is a number of different types of traffic which may originate from CLOUDFLARENET ASN 13335; just because there is a lot of traffic from this AS, it likely does not indicate a DDoS attack.

Some sources of traffic from ASN13335 include: