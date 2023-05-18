Other FAQs
Why do I see a large amount of traffic from CLOUDFLARENET ASN 13335 in Analytics? Does this indicate a DDoS attack?
There is a number of different types of traffic which may originate from CLOUDFLARENET ASN 13335; just because there is a lot of traffic from this AS, it likely does not indicate a DDoS attack.
Some sources of traffic from ASN13335 include:
- Workers subrequests
- WARP
- iCloud Private Relay (For reference, iCloud Private Relay’s egress IP addresses are available in this CSV form)
- Cloudflare Privacy Proxy
- Other Cloudflare features like Health Checks