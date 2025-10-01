Literals
The following literals are supported:
|Type
|Syntax
|integer
42,
-42
|double
4.2,
-4.2
|string
'so long and thanks for all the fish'
|boolean
true or
false
|time interval
INTERVAL '42' DAY
Intervals of
YEAR,
MONTH,
DAY,
HOUR,
MINUTE and
SECOND are supported
