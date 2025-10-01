The following operators are supported:

Arithmetic operators

Operator Description + addition - subtraction * multiplication / division % modulus

Comparison operators

Operator Description = equals < less than > greater than <= less than or equal to >= greater than or equal to <> or != not equal IN true if the preceding expression's value is in the list

column IN ('a', 'list', 'of', 'values') NOT IN true if the preceding expression's value is not in the list

column NOT IN ('a', 'list', 'of', 'values')

We also support the BETWEEN operator for checking a value is in an inclusive range: a [NOT] BETWEEN b AND c .

Boolean operators

Operator Description AND boolean "AND" (true if both sides are true) OR boolean "OR" (true if either side or both sides are true) NOT boolean "NOT" (true if following expression is false and visa-versa)

Unary operators