 Skip to content
Cloudflare Docs

Operators

The following operators are supported:

Arithmetic operators

OperatorDescription
+addition
-subtraction
*multiplication
/division
%modulus

Comparison operators

OperatorDescription
=equals
<less than
>greater than
<=less than or equal to
>=greater than or equal to
<> or !=not equal
INtrue if the preceding expression's value is in the list
column IN ('a', 'list', 'of', 'values')
NOT INtrue if the preceding expression's value is not in the list
column NOT IN ('a', 'list', 'of', 'values')

We also support the BETWEEN operator for checking a value is in an inclusive range: a [NOT] BETWEEN b AND c.

Boolean operators

OperatorDescription
ANDboolean "AND" (true if both sides are true)
ORboolean "OR" (true if either side or both sides are true)
NOTboolean "NOT" (true if following expression is false and visa-versa)

Unary operators

OperatorDescription
-negation operator (for example, -42)