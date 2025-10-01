The following operators are supported:
|Operator
|Description
+
|addition
-
|subtraction
*
|multiplication
/
|division
%
|modulus
=
|equals
<
|less than
>
|greater than
<=
|less than or equal to
>=
|greater than or equal to
<> or
!=
|not equal
IN
|true if the preceding expression's value is in the list
column IN ('a', 'list', 'of', 'values')
NOT IN
|true if the preceding expression's value is not in the list
column NOT IN ('a', 'list', 'of', 'values')
We also support the
BETWEEN operator for checking a value is in an inclusive range:
a [NOT] BETWEEN b AND c.
AND
|boolean "AND" (true if both sides are true)
OR
|boolean "OR" (true if either side or both sides are true)
NOT
|boolean "NOT" (true if following expression is false and visa-versa)
-
|negation operator (for example,
-42)