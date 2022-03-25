Migration guides

​​ GraphQL migrations

If you are currently using the deprecated httpRequests1mByColoGroups or httpRequests1dByColoGroups GraphQL API nodes, the HTTP Requests by Colo Groups to HTTP Requests by Adaptive Groups guide will help you migrate your queries to use the httpRequestsAdaptiveGroups node.

​​ Zone Analytics migrations

If you are currently using the Zone Analytics API External link icon Open external link , the following guide will help you migrate your queries to the new GraphQL Analytics API:

​​ Network Analytics migrations

If you are currently using the Network Analytics v1 (NAv1) GraphQL nodes, the Network Analytics v1 to Network Analytics v2 guide will help you migrate your queries to the new Network Analytics v2.