Querying Containers metrics with GraphQL

This example uses the GraphQL Analytics API to query metrics for your Containers. Two endpoints are available:

containersMetricsAdaptiveGroups returns metrics for the code running inside your container, including every process inside it. Use this endpoint to inspect CPU, memory, disk, network, and uptime behavior for your own workload.

returns metrics for the code running inside your container, including every process inside it. Use this endpoint to inspect CPU, memory, disk, network, and uptime behavior for your own workload. containersUsageAdaptiveGroups returns the resources consumed by your container together with the micro VM sandbox required to run it. These are the values that populate the usage estimates in the Cloudflare dashboard, and are the ones to use when estimating your billing costs.

Both endpoints share the same underlying dataset, but expose different slices of it.

Replace <CLOUDFLARE_ACCOUNT_TAG> and <API_TOKEN> 1 with your Account ID and API token, and adjust the datetimeStart and datetimeEnd values for the time range you want to query.

Query container workload metrics

Use containersMetricsAdaptiveGroups to understand how your container and its subprocesses are behaving. The numbers returned reflect resource usage of your own code and do not include any platform overhead.

Dimensions You can group results by any of the following dimensions: Dimension Description instanceId The container instance ID. This is the same ID shown in the Cloudflare dashboard and by Wrangler. placementId A single container instance can be placed in different locations over its lifetime (for example, when moved between data centers). Group by placementId to separate metrics across each placement. applicationId The Containers application the instance belongs to. location The Cloudflare data center where the container is running. region The region the container is running in. label(name: "...") The value of a specific container label. See Filter and group by labels. date , datetime , datetimeMinute , datetimeFiveMinutes , datetimeFifteenMinutes , datetimeHour , datetimeSixHours Time buckets of varying granularity.

Metrics The following metric groups are available. Each group exposes multiple fields — use GraphQL introspection or the GraphQL API Explorer to discover the full list. Group Examples Description count — Number of metric samples received. avg memory , cpuUtilization , rxBandwidthBps , txBandwidthBps , gpuMemory , containerUptime Average of the metric over the selected time range. sum cpuTimeSec , allocatedMemory , allocatedDisk , allocatedCpu , rxBytes , txBytes , containerUptime Total value of the metric over the selected time range. max memory , cpuUtilization , diskUsage , diskUsagePercentage , rxBandwidthBps , txBandwidthBps , containerUptime Maximum observed value of the metric. quantiles memory , cpuUtilization , rxBandwidthBps , txBandwidthBps , diskUsage , diskUsagePercentage , gpuMemory , containerUptime Weighted quantiles. Each metric is available with a P50 , P95 , or P99 suffix (for example, memoryP95 ).

API call

The following query returns CPU time and peak memory usage for a single container instance, bucketed by hour:

Terminal window echo '{ "query": "query ContainersMetrics($accountTag: String, $datetimeStart: Time, $datetimeEnd: Time, $instanceId: String) { viewer { accounts(filter: {accountTag: $accountTag}) { containersMetricsAdaptiveGroups( limit: 100 filter: { datetime_geq: $datetimeStart, datetime_leq: $datetimeEnd, instanceId: $instanceId } orderBy: [datetimeHour_ASC] ) { dimensions { datetimeHour instanceId } sum { cpuTimeSec } max { memory } quantiles { cpuUtilizationP95 memoryP95 } } } } }", "variables": { "accountTag": "<CLOUDFLARE_ACCOUNT_TAG>", "datetimeStart": "2026-04-15T00:00:00Z", "datetimeEnd": "2026-04-16T00:00:00Z", "instanceId": "4c9b1b3c-8e8d-4a2d-9a3f-7f2b1c0a0e55" } }' | tr -d '

' | curl --silent \ https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/graphql \ --header "Authorization: Bearer <API_TOKEN>" \ --header "Accept: application/json" \ --header "Content-Type: application/json" \ --data @- | jq . Explain Code

Response

{ " data " : { " viewer " : { " accounts " : [ { " containersMetricsAdaptiveGroups " : [ { " dimensions " : { " datetimeHour " : "2026-04-15T00:00:00Z" , " instanceId " : "4c9b1b3c-8e8d-4a2d-9a3f-7f2b1c0a0e55" }, " max " : { " memory " : 312475648 }, " quantiles " : { " cpuUtilizationP95 " : 0.4821 , " memoryP95 " : 298123264 }, " sum " : { " cpuTimeSec " : 128.47 } }, { " dimensions " : { " datetimeHour " : "2026-04-15T01:00:00Z" , " instanceId " : "4c9b1b3c-8e8d-4a2d-9a3f-7f2b1c0a0e55" }, " max " : { " memory " : 305135616 }, " quantiles " : { " cpuUtilizationP95 " : 0.3914 , " memoryP95 " : 291454976 }, " sum " : { " cpuTimeSec " : 104.91 } } ] } ] } }, " errors " : null } Explain Code

Query container billing usage

Use containersUsageAdaptiveGroups to estimate your billing costs. Results include both your container's resource usage and the micro VM sandbox required to run it, and match the usage values shown in the Cloudflare dashboard.

Dimensions You can group results by any of the following dimensions: Dimension Description instanceId The container instance ID. This is the same ID shown in the Cloudflare dashboard and by Wrangler. placementId A single container instance can be placed in different locations over its lifetime (for example, when moved between data centers). Group by placementId to separate metrics across each placement. applicationId The Containers application the instance belongs to. location The Cloudflare data center where the container is running. region The region the container is running in. label(name: "...") The value of a specific container label. See Filter and group by labels. date , datetime , datetimeMinute , datetimeFiveMinutes , datetimeFifteenMinutes , datetimeHour , datetimeSixHours Time buckets of varying granularity.

Metrics Only sum metrics are available: Field Description cpuTimeSec Total CPU time, in seconds. allocatedMemory Total allocated memory, in byte-seconds. allocatedDisk Total allocated disk, in byte-seconds. txBytes Total bytes transmitted.

API call

The following query returns daily CPU and memory usage for the last 30 days:

Terminal window echo '{ "query": "query ContainersUsage($accountTag: String, $datetimeStart: Time, $datetimeEnd: Time) { viewer { accounts(filter: {accountTag: $accountTag}) { containersUsageAdaptiveGroups( limit: 100 filter: { date_geq: $datetimeStart, date_leq: $datetimeEnd } orderBy: [date_ASC] ) { dimensions { date } sum { cpuTimeSec allocatedMemory allocatedDisk txBytes } } } } }", "variables": { "accountTag": "<CLOUDFLARE_ACCOUNT_TAG>", "datetimeStart": "2026-03-23", "datetimeEnd": "2026-04-22" } }' | tr -d '

' | curl --silent \ https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/graphql \ --header "Authorization: Bearer <API_TOKEN>" \ --header "Accept: application/json" \ --header "Content-Type: application/json" \ --data @- | jq . Explain Code

Response

{ " data " : { " viewer " : { " accounts " : [ { " containersUsageAdaptiveGroups " : [ { " dimensions " : { " date " : "2026-04-20" }, " sum " : { " allocatedDisk " : 172800000000000 , " allocatedMemory " : 22118400000000 , " cpuTimeSec " : 3742.18 , " txBytes " : 8471239 } }, { " dimensions " : { " date " : "2026-04-21" }, " sum " : { " allocatedDisk " : 172800000000000 , " allocatedMemory " : 22118400000000 , " cpuTimeSec " : 3955.02 , " txBytes " : 9023841 } } ] } ] } }, " errors " : null } Explain Code

Filter and group by labels

Both endpoints expose container labels through two fields:

labels is an array of key=value strings, and is designed for filtering. Use the _has operator to match a specific label.

is an array of strings, and is designed for filtering. Use the operator to match a specific label. label(name: "...") is a grouping dimension that returns the value of a named label. Alias it to a convenient field name in your response.

For example, the following query returns CPU time and memory usage for production containers, grouped by environment:

query ContainersByLabel ( $accountTag : String $datetimeStart : Time $datetimeEnd : Time ) { viewer { accounts( filter : { accountTag : $accountTag }) { containersMetricsAdaptiveGroups( limit : 100 filter : { datetime_geq : $datetimeStart datetime_leq : $datetimeEnd labels_has : "env=production" } ) { dimensions { env : label( name : "env" ) region : label( name : "region" ) } sum { cpuTimeSec } max { memory } } } } } Run in GraphQL API Explorer

The aliased dimensions appear directly on each result: