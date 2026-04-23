Querying Containers metrics with GraphQL
This example uses the GraphQL Analytics API to query metrics for your Containers. Two endpoints are available:
containersMetricsAdaptiveGroupsreturns metrics for the code running inside your container, including every process inside it. Use this endpoint to inspect CPU, memory, disk, network, and uptime behavior for your own workload.
containersUsageAdaptiveGroupsreturns the resources consumed by your container together with the micro VM sandbox required to run it. These are the values that populate the usage estimates in the Cloudflare dashboard, and are the ones to use when estimating your billing costs.
Both endpoints share the same underlying dataset, but expose different slices of it.
Replace
<CLOUDFLARE_ACCOUNT_TAG> and
<API_TOKEN>1 with your Account ID and API token, and adjust the
datetimeStart and
datetimeEnd values for the time range you want to query.
Use
containersMetricsAdaptiveGroups to understand how your container and its subprocesses are behaving. The numbers returned reflect resource usage of your own code and do not include any platform overhead.
Dimensions
You can group results by any of the following dimensions:
|Dimension
|Description
instanceId
|The container instance ID. This is the same ID shown in the Cloudflare dashboard and by Wrangler.
placementId
|A single container instance can be placed in different locations over its lifetime (for example, when moved between data centers). Group by
placementId to separate metrics across each placement.
applicationId
|The Containers application the instance belongs to.
location
|The Cloudflare data center where the container is running.
region
|The region the container is running in.
label(name: "...")
|The value of a specific container label. See Filter and group by labels.
date,
datetime,
datetimeMinute,
datetimeFiveMinutes,
datetimeFifteenMinutes,
datetimeHour,
datetimeSixHours
|Time buckets of varying granularity.
Metrics
The following metric groups are available. Each group exposes multiple fields — use GraphQL introspection or the GraphQL API Explorer to discover the full list.
|Group
|Examples
|Description
count
|—
|Number of metric samples received.
avg
memory,
cpuUtilization,
rxBandwidthBps,
txBandwidthBps,
gpuMemory,
containerUptime
|Average of the metric over the selected time range.
sum
cpuTimeSec,
allocatedMemory,
allocatedDisk,
allocatedCpu,
rxBytes,
txBytes,
containerUptime
|Total value of the metric over the selected time range.
max
memory,
cpuUtilization,
diskUsage,
diskUsagePercentage,
rxBandwidthBps,
txBandwidthBps,
containerUptime
|Maximum observed value of the metric.
quantiles
memory,
cpuUtilization,
rxBandwidthBps,
txBandwidthBps,
diskUsage,
diskUsagePercentage,
gpuMemory,
containerUptime
|Weighted quantiles. Each metric is available with a
P50,
P95, or
P99 suffix (for example,
memoryP95).
The following query returns CPU time and peak memory usage for a single container instance, bucketed by hour:
Use
containersUsageAdaptiveGroups to estimate your billing costs. Results include both your container's resource usage and the micro VM sandbox required to run it, and match the usage values shown in the Cloudflare dashboard.
Dimensions
You can group results by any of the following dimensions:
|Dimension
|Description
instanceId
|The container instance ID. This is the same ID shown in the Cloudflare dashboard and by Wrangler.
placementId
|A single container instance can be placed in different locations over its lifetime (for example, when moved between data centers). Group by
placementId to separate metrics across each placement.
applicationId
|The Containers application the instance belongs to.
location
|The Cloudflare data center where the container is running.
region
|The region the container is running in.
label(name: "...")
|The value of a specific container label. See Filter and group by labels.
date,
datetime,
datetimeMinute,
datetimeFiveMinutes,
datetimeFifteenMinutes,
datetimeHour,
datetimeSixHours
|Time buckets of varying granularity.
Metrics
Only
sum metrics are available:
|Field
|Description
cpuTimeSec
|Total CPU time, in seconds.
allocatedMemory
|Total allocated memory, in byte-seconds.
allocatedDisk
|Total allocated disk, in byte-seconds.
txBytes
|Total bytes transmitted.
The following query returns daily CPU and memory usage for the last 30 days:
Both endpoints expose container labels through two fields:
labelsis an array of
key=valuestrings, and is designed for filtering. Use the
_hasoperator to match a specific label.
label(name: "...")is a grouping dimension that returns the value of a named label. Alias it to a convenient field name in your response.
For example, the following query returns CPU time and memory usage for production containers, grouped by environment:
The aliased dimensions appear directly on each result:
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Refer to Configure an Analytics API token for more information on configuration and permissions. ↩