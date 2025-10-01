Statements
SHOW TABLES can be used to list the tables on your account. The table name is the name you specified as
dataset when configuring the workers binding (refer to Get started with Workers Analytics Engine, for more information). The table is automatically created when you write event data in your worker.
Refer to FORMAT clause for the available
FORMAT options.
SHOW TIMEZONES can be used to list all of the timezones supported by the SQL API. Most common timezones are supported.
SHOW TIMEZONE responds with the current default timezone in use by SQL API. This should always be
Etc/UTC.
SELECT is used to query tables.
Usage:
Below you can find the syntax of each clause. Refer to the SQL API documentation for some example queries.
The
SELECT clause specifies the list of columns to be included in the result.
Columns can be aliased using the
AS keyword.
Usage:
Examples:
Additionally, expressions using supported functions and operators can be used in place of column names:
FROM is used to specify the source of the data for the query.
Usage:
Examples:
Note that queries can only operate on a single table.
UNION,
JOIN etc. are not currently supported.
WHERE is used to filter the rows returned by a query.
Usage:
<condition> can be any expression that evaluates to a boolean.
Comparison operators can be used to compare values and boolean operators can be used to combine conditions.
Expressions containing functions and operators are supported.
Examples:
When using aggregate functions,
GROUP BY specifies the groups over which the aggregation is run.
Usage:
For example, if you had a table of temperature readings:
In the usual case the
<expression> can just be a column name but it is also possible to supply a complex expression here. Multiple expressions or column names can be supplied separated by commas.
ORDER BY can be used to control the order in which rows are returned.
Usage:
<expression> can just be a column name.
ASC or
DESC determines if the ordering is ascending or descending.
ASC is the default, and can be omitted.
Examples:
LIMIT specifies a maximum number of rows to return.
Usage:
Supply the maximum number of rows to return or
ALL for no restriction.
For example:
OFFSET specifies a number of rows to skip in the query result.
Usage:
For example:
FORMAT controls how to the returned data is encoded.
Usage:
If no format clause is included then the default format of
JSON will be used.
Override the default by setting a format. For example:
The following formats are supported:
Data is returned as a single JSON object with schema data included:
Data is returned with a separate JSON object per row. Rows are newline separated and there is no header line or schema data:
Data is returned with newline separated rows. Columns are separated with tabs. There is no header.
Was this helpful?
