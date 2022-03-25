Use curl to query the Analytics API

You can submit a query built with the GraphiQL client as the payload in the data field of a POST request to the Analytics API.

The advantage of executing a request with curl External link icon Open external link is that you can redirect the response to a file and execute other post processing methods.

The GraphQL endpoint requires valid JSON, so you must pass the query as the value part of a JSON key:value pair with a key named query .

Pass the list of variables in another JSON key:value pair with a key named variables .

The script below returns the firewall events in one zone over the last 24 hours: