Cloudflare Docs
Analytics
Cloudflare Docs
Analytics
Search icon (depiction of a magnifying glass)
GitHub icon
Visit Analytics on GitHub
Set theme to dark (⇧+D)

Pagination

Pagination – breaking up your query results into smaller parts – can be done using limit, orderBy, and filtering parameters. The GraphQL Analytics API does not support cursors for pagination.

  • limit (integer) defines how many records to return.
  • orderBy (string) defines the sort order for the data.

Query pages without cursors

Our examples assume that the date and clientCountryName relationships are unique.

Get the first n results of a query

To limit results, add the limit parameter as an integer. For example, query the first two records:



firewallEventsAdaptive (limit: 2, orderBy: [datetime_ASC, clientCountryName_ASC]) {
    datetime
    clientCountryName
}

Response



{
  "firewallEventsAdaptive" : [
    {
      "datetime": "2018-11-12T00:00:00Z",
      "clientCountryName": "UM"
    },
    {
      "datetime": "2018-11-12T00:00:00Z",
      "clientCountryName": "US"
    }
  ]

}

Query for the next page using filters

To get the next n results, specify a filter to exclude the last result from the previous query. Taking the previous example, you can do this by appending the greater-than operator (_gt) to the clientCountryName field and the greater-or-equal operator (_geq) to the datetime field. This is where being specific about sort order comes into play. You are less likely to miss results using a more granular sort order.



firewallEventsAdaptive (limit: 2, orderBy: [datetime_ASC, clientCountryName_ASC], filter: {date_geq: "2018-11-12T00:00:00Z", clientCounterName_gt: "US"}) {
    date
    clientCountryName
}

Response



{
  "firewallEventsAdaptive" : [
    {
      "datetime": "2018-11-12T00:00:00Z",
      "clientCountryName": "UY"
    },
    {
      "datetime": "2018-11-12T00:00:00Z",
      "clientCountryName": "UZ"
    }
  ]

}

Query the previous page

To get the previous n results, reverse the filters and sort order.



firewallEventsAdaptive (limit: 2, orderBy: [datetime_DESC, clientCountryName_DESC, filter: {date_leq: "2018-11-12T00:00:00Z", clientCountryName_lt: "UY"}]) {
  datetime
  clientCountryName
}

Response



{
  "firewallEventsAdaptive" : [
    {
      "datetime": "2018-11-12T00:00:00Z",
      "clientCountryName": "US"
    },
    {
      "datetime": "2018-11-12T00:00:00Z",
      "clientCountryName": "UM"
    }
  ]

}