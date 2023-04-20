Account analytics (beta)

Cloudflare Docs
Analytics
Cloudflare account analytics lets you access a wide range of aggregated metrics from all the sites under a specific Cloudflare account.

​​ View your account analytics

To view metrics for your site:

  1. Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard.

  2. Select the appropriate Cloudflare account.

  3. Go to Analytics & Logs > Account Analytics.

Once it loads, the Account Analytics app displays a collection of categorized charts with aggregated metrics for your account. To understand the various metrics available, refer to Review your account metrics below.

​​ Review your account metrics

This section outlines the aggregated metrics under each category.  Before reviewing your metrics, let’s define a couple of concepts used in some panels:

  • Rate -  Reflects the ratio between the amount for a specific data category and the total.
  • Bandwidth - Refers to the number of bytes sent from the Cloudflare edge network to the requesting client.

Also, note that:

  • To filter metrics for a specific time period, use the dropdown in the top right.
  • Most metrics are grouped into panels representing different aspects of the underlying data.

​​ Summary of metrics

Below is a brief description of the major elements comprising the metrics available.

​​ HTTP Traffic

These charts aggregate data for HTTP traffic, and include:

Chart showing last week&rsquo;s data for HTTP traffic

  • Spark lines for Requests, Bandwidth, Page views, and Visitors (Unique IPs)
  • An interactive map that breaks down the number of requests by country
  • A table combining numerical and spark line data, sorted by total number of requests per country

​​ Security

Panel displaying lines highlighting encryption metrics: requests, requests rate, bandwidth, and bandwidth rate

This panel features spark lines highlighting various encryption metrics, including: requests, requests rate, bandwidth, and bandwidth rate.  These also include a comparative percentage change based on the previous period.

​​ Cache

Panel displaying lines for caching metrics: requests, requests rate, bandwidth, and bandwidth rate

This panel features spark lines for various caching metrics, including: requests, requests rate, bandwidth, and bandwidth rate.  These also include a comparative percentage change based on the previous equivalent period.  For example, if you selected Last week as your time period, the previous period refers to the week before.

​​ Errors

Panel displaying lines for 4xx and 5xx error rates

This panel displays spark lines for 4xx and 5xx error rates, respectively. Learn more about HTTP Status Codes

​​ Network

Statistics showing the percentage of requests that use a specific version of HTTP

​​ Client HTTP Version Used

These statistics show the percentage of requests that use a specific version of HTTP.

​​ Traffic Served Over SSL

These statistics show the percentage of traffic that is encrypted using a specific version of SSL or TLS.

​​ Content Type Breakdown

These statistics show the number of requests based on the resource content type.