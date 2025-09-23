import { Hono } from "hono";
import { Agent, getAgentByName } from "agents";
import { wrapFetchWithPayment } from "x402-fetch";
import { paymentMiddleware } from "x402-hono";
// This allows us to derive an account from just the private key
import { privateKeyToAccount } from "viem/accounts";
// The code below creates an Agent that can fetch the protected route and automatically pay.
// The agent's account must not be empty! You can get test credits
// for base-sepolia here: https://faucet.circle.com/
export class PayAgent extends Agent<Env> {
fetchWithPay!: ReturnType<typeof wrapFetchWithPayment>;
// We derive the account from which the agent will pay
const privateKey = process.env.CLIENT_TEST_PK as `0x${string}`;
const account = privateKeyToAccount(privateKey);
console.log("Agent will pay from this address:", account.address);
this.fetchWithPay = wrapFetchWithPayment(fetch, account);
async onRequest(req: Request) {
const url = new URL(req.url);
console.log("Trying to fetch paid API");
// Use the x402 compatible fetch (fetchWithPay) to access the paid endpoint
// Note: this could be any paid endpoint, on any server
const paidUrl = new URL("/protected-route", url.origin).toString();
return this.fetchWithPay(paidUrl, {});
const app = new Hono<{ Bindings: Env }>();
// Configure the middleware.
// Only gate the `protected-route` endpoint, everything else we keep free.
process.env.SERVER_ADDRESS as `0x${string}`, // our server's public address
description: "Access to premium content",
{ url: "https://x402.org/facilitator" }, // Payment facilitator URL
// To learn more about facilitators https://x402.gitbook.io/x402/core-concepts/facilitator
// Our paid endpoint will return some premium content.
app.get("/protected-route", (c) => {
message: "This content is behind a paywall. Thanks for paying!",
// The agent will fetch our own protected route and automatically pay.
app.get("/agent", async (c) => {
const agent = await getAgentByName(c.env.PAY_AGENT, "1234");
return agent.fetch(c.req.raw);