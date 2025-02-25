Manage and sync state

Every Agent has built-in state management capabilities, including built-in storage and synchronization between the Agent and frontend applications. State within an Agent is:
Persisted across Agent restarts: data is permanently persisted within the Agent.
Automatically serialized/deserialized: you can store any JSON-serializable data.
Immediately consistent within the Agent: read your own writes.
Thread-safe for concurrent updates
Agent state is stored in a SQL database that is embedded within each individual Agent instance: you can interact with it using the higher-level this.setState API (recommended) or by directly querying the database with this.sql.
State API
Every Agent has built-in state management capabilities. You can set and update the Agent's state directly using this.setState:
Automatically syncs the Agent's state to all connected clients
Handles client disconnections and reconnections gracefully
Provides immediate local updates
Supports multiple simultaneous client connections
Common use cases:
Real-time collaborative features
Multi-window/tab synchronization
Live updates across multiple devices
Maintaining consistent UI state across clients
When new clients connect, they automatically receive the current state from the Agent, ensuring all clients start with the latest data.
SQL API
Every individual Agent instance has its own SQL (SQLite) database that runs within the same context as the Agent itself. This means that inserting or querying data within your Agent is effectively zero-latency: the Agent doesn't have to round-trip across a continent or the world to access its own data.
You can access the SQL API within any method on an Agent via this.sql. The SQL API accepts template literals, and
You do not need to specify an array type (User[] or Array<User>) as this.sql will always return an array of the specified type.
Providing a type parameter does not validate that the result matches your type definition. In TypeScript, properties (fields) that do not exist or conform to the type you provided will be dropped. If you need to validate incoming events, we recommend a library such as zod ↗ or your own validator logic.
The SQL API exposed to an Agent is similar to the one within Durable Objects: Durable Object SQL methods available on this.ctx.storage.sql. You can use the same SQL queries with the Agent's database, create tables, and query data, just as you would with Durable Objects or D1.
Use Agent state as model context
You can combine the state and SQL APIs in your Agent with its ability to call AI models to include historical context within your prompts to a model. Modern Large Language Models (LLMs) often have very large context windows (up to millions of tokens), which allows you to pull relevant context into your prompt directly.
For example, you can use an Agent's built-in SQL database to pull history, query a model with it, and append to that history ahead of the next call to the model:
This works because each instance of an Agent has its own database, the state stored in that database is private to that Agent: whether it's acting on behalf of a single user, a room or channel, or a deep research tool. By default, you don't have to manage contention or reach out over the network to a centralized database to retrieve and store state.