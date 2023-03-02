PCI compliance and Cloudflare SSL/TLS

Both TLS 1.0 and TLS 1.1 are insufficient for protecting information due to known vulnerabilities. Specifically for Cloudflare customers, the primary impact of PCI is that TLS 1.0 and TLS 1.1 are insufficient to secure payment card related traffic.

PCI standards recommend using TLS 1.2 or higher.

Also refer to mitigations Cloudflare implements against vulnerabilities External link icon Open external link for TLS 1.0 and 1.1.

​​ Set Minimum TLS Version to 1.2

To configure your Cloudflare domain to only allow connections using TLS 1.2 or newer protocols:

1. Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard.

2. Click the appropriate Cloudflare account and application.

4. Navigate to SSL/TLS > Edge Certificates.

5. For Minimum TLS Version, select TLS 1.2 or higher.

​​ Cloudflare mitigations against known TLS vulnerabilities

There are several mitigations Cloudflare performs against known vulnerabilities for TLS versions prior to 1.2. For example, Cloudflare does not support:

Header compression in TLS Header compression in SPDY 3.1 RC4 SSL 3.0 Renegotiation with clients DHE ciphersuites Export-grade ciphers

Cloudflare mitigations protect against several attacks:

CRIME

BREACH

POODLE

RC4 Cryptographic Weaknesses

SSL Renegotiation Attack

Protocol Downgrade Attacks

FREAK

LogJam

3DES is disabled entirely for TLS 1.1 and 1.2 and Cloudflare implements mitigations for TLS 1.0

Cloudflare provides additional mitigations for:

Heartbleed

Lucky Thirteen

CCS injection vulnerability

Cloudflare has patched all servers against these vulnerabilities. Also, the Cloudflare WAF has managed rules to mitigate several of these vulnerabilities including Heartbleed and ShellShock.

​​ Return of Bleichenbacher’s Oracle Threat (ROBOT)

Security scans that note the presence of ROBOT while on Cloudflare are a false positive. Cloudflare checks padding in real time and swaps to a random session key if the padding is incorrect.

A vulnerability in the use of the Triple DES (3DES) encryption algorithm in the Transport Layer Security (TLS) protocol. Sweet32 is currently a proof of concept attack, there are no known examples of this in the wild. Cloudflare has manually mitigated the vulnerability for TLS 1.0 in the following manner: