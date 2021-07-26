Skip to content
SSL
SSL
Cipher suites

We publish a public repository of our SSL/TLS configurations on GitHub, and changes can be found in commit history. Please note that Cloudflare no longer supports RC4 cipher suites or SSLv3.

Supported cipher suites by protocol

OpenSSL NameTLS 1.0TLS 1.1TLS 1.2TLS 1.3
ECDHE-ECDSA-AES128-GCM-SHA256
ECDHE-ECDSA-CHACHA20-POLY1305
ECDHE-RSA-AES128-GCM-SHA256
ECDHE-RSA-CHACHA20-POLY1305
ECDHE-ECDSA-AES128-SHA256
ECDHE-ECDSA-AES128-SHA
ECDHE-RSA-AES128-SHA256
ECDHE-RSA-AES128-SHA
AES128-GCM-SHA256
AES128-SHA256
AES128-SHA
ECDHE-ECDSA-AES256-GCM-SHA384
ECDHE-ECDSA-AES256-SHA384
ECDHE-RSA-AES256-GCM-SHA384
ECDHE-RSA-AES256-SHA384
ECDHE-RSA-AES256-SHA
AES256-GCM-SHA384
AES256-SHA256
AES256-SHA
DES-CBC3-SHA
AEAD-AES128-GCM-SHA256 1
AEAD-AES256-GCM-SHA384 1
AEAD-CHACHA20-POLY1305-SHA256 1

Restricting at edge

With Advanced Certificate Manager (ACM), you can restrict connections to specific cipher suites.

Restrict these connections at the following levels:

For more guidance on using ACM, see Common API Calls.

Matching on origin

If you would like to support the same cipher suites on your origin that Cloudflare supports at our edge, the nginx configuration below can be used. If you are terminating TLS on your origin using something other than nginx, please refer to that application’s documentation.

ssl_protocols TLSv1 TLSv1.1 TLSv1.2 TLSv1.3;ssl_ecdh_curve X25519:P-256:P-384;ssl_ciphers '[ECDHE-ECDSA-AES128-GCM-SHA256|ECDHE-ECDSA-CHACHA20-POLY1305|ECDHE-RSA-AES128-GCM-SHA256|ECDHE-RSA-CHACHA20-POLY1305]:ECDHE+AES128:RSA+AES128:ECDHE+AES256:RSA+AES256:ECDHE+3DES:RSA+3DES';ssl_prefer_server_ciphers on;

Note that this step is completely optional. Cloudflare will present the cipher suites to your origin, and your server will select whichever cipher suite it prefers.

  1. Although TLS 1.3 uses the same cipher suite space as previous versions of TLS, TLS 1.3 cipher suites are defined differently, only specifying the symmetric ciphers, and cannot be used for TLS 1.2. Similarly, TLS 1.2 and lower cipher suites cannot be used with TLS 1.3 (IETF TLS 1.3 draft 21). BoringSSL also hard-codes cipher preferences in this order for TLS 1.3.