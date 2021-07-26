Cipher suites

We publish a public repository of our SSL/TLS configurations External link icon Open external link on GitHub, and changes can be found in commit history. Please note that Cloudflare no longer supports RC4 cipher suites External link icon Open external link or SSLv3 External link icon Open external link.

​ Supported cipher suites by protocol

OpenSSL Name TLS 1.0 TLS 1.1 TLS 1.2 TLS 1.3 ECDHE-ECDSA-AES128-GCM-SHA256 ❌ ❌ ✅ ❌ ECDHE-ECDSA-CHACHA20-POLY1305 ❌ ❌ ✅ ❌ ECDHE-RSA-AES128-GCM-SHA256 ❌ ❌ ✅ ❌ ECDHE-RSA-CHACHA20-POLY1305 ❌ ❌ ✅ ❌ ECDHE-ECDSA-AES128-SHA256 ❌ ❌ ✅ ❌ ECDHE-ECDSA-AES128-SHA ✅ ✅ ✅ ❌ ECDHE-RSA-AES128-SHA256 ❌ ❌ ✅ ❌ ECDHE-RSA-AES128-SHA ✅ ✅ ✅ ❌ AES128-GCM-SHA256 ❌ ❌ ✅ ❌ AES128-SHA256 ❌ ❌ ✅ ❌ AES128-SHA ✅ ✅ ✅ ❌ ECDHE-ECDSA-AES256-GCM-SHA384 ❌ ❌ ✅ ❌ ECDHE-ECDSA-AES256-SHA384 ❌ ❌ ✅ ❌ ECDHE-RSA-AES256-GCM-SHA384 ❌ ❌ ✅ ❌ ECDHE-RSA-AES256-SHA384 ❌ ❌ ✅ ❌ ECDHE-RSA-AES256-SHA ✅ ✅ ✅ ❌ AES256-GCM-SHA384 ❌ ❌ ✅ ❌ AES256-SHA256 ❌ ❌ ✅ ❌ AES256-SHA ✅ ✅ ✅ ❌ DES-CBC3-SHA ✅ ❌ ❌ ❌ AEAD-AES128-GCM-SHA256 ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ AEAD-AES256-GCM-SHA384 ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ AEAD-CHACHA20-POLY1305-SHA256 ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅

​ Restricting at edge

With Advanced Certificate Manager (ACM), you can restrict connections to specific cipher suites.

Restrict these connections at the following levels:

​ Matching on origin

If you would like to support the same cipher suites on your origin that Cloudflare supports at our edge, the nginx configuration below can be used. If you are terminating TLS on your origin using something other than nginx, please refer to that application’s documentation.

ssl_protocols TLSv1 TLSv1.1 TLSv1.2 TLSv1.3; ssl_ecdh_curve X25519:P-256:P-384; ssl_ciphers '[ECDHE-ECDSA-AES128-GCM-SHA256|ECDHE-ECDSA-CHACHA20-POLY1305|ECDHE-RSA-AES128-GCM-SHA256|ECDHE-RSA-CHACHA20-POLY1305]:ECDHE+AES128:RSA+AES128:ECDHE+AES256:RSA+AES256:ECDHE+3DES:RSA+3DES'; ssl_prefer_server_ciphers on;

Note that this step is completely optional. Cloudflare will present the cipher suites to your origin, and your server will select whichever cipher suite it prefers.