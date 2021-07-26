Azure Managed HSM

This tutorial uses Microsoft Azure’s Managed HSM External link icon Open external link — a FIPS 140-2 Level 3 certified implementation — to deploy a VM with the Keyless SSL daemon.

​ Before you start

Make sure you have:

Followed Microsoft's tutorial External link icon Open external link for provisioning and activating the managed HSM

for provisioning and activating the managed HSM Set up a VM for your key server

​ 1. Create a VM

Create a VM where you will deploy the keyless daemon.

​ 2. Deploy the keyless server

Follow these instructions to deploy your keyless server.

​ 3. Set up the Azure CLI

Set up the Azure CLI (used to access the private key).

For example, if you were using MacOS:

brew install azure - cli

​ 4. Set up the Managed HSM

Log in through the Azure CLI and create a resource group for the Managed HSM in one of the supported regions: $ az login $ az group create -- name HSMgroup -- location southcentralus Note: For a list of supported regions, see the Microsoft documentation External link icon Open external link. Create, provision, and activate External link icon Open external link the HSM. Add your private key to the keyvault , which returns the URI you need for Step 4: $ az keyvault key import -- hsm - name "KeylessHSM" -- name "hsm-pub-keyless" -- pem - file server . key If the key server is running in an Azure VM in the same account, use Managed services for authorization: Enable managed services on the VM in the UI. Give your service user (associated with your VM) HSM sign permissions $ az keyvault role assignment create -- hsm - name KeylessHSM -- assignee $ ( az vm identity show -- name "hsmtestvm" -- resource - group "HSMgroup" -- query principalId - o tsv ) -- scope / -- role "Managed HSM Crypto User" In the gokeyless YAML file, add the URI from Step 2 under private_key_stores . See our README External link icon Open external link for an example.

​ 5. Restart gokeyless

Once you save the config file, restart gokeyless and verify that it started successfully: