AWS cloud HSM

Note This example imports an existing key pair, but you may prefer to generate your key on the HSM External link icon Open external link.

​ Before you start

Make sure you have:

​ 1. Import the public and private key to the HSM

Before importing the public key, you’ll need to extract it from the certificate provided by your CA. Place the contents of your private key in privkey.pem and then run the following (replacing certificate.pem with your actual certificate) to populate pubkey.pm .

keyserver$ openssl x509 -pubkey -noout -in certificate.pem > pubkey.pem

Log in to the CloudHSM using a previously created crypto user External link icon Open external link (CU) account and generate a key encryption key that will be used to import your private key.

keyserver$ /opt/cloudhsm/bin/key_mgmt_util Command: loginHSM -u CU -s patrick -p donahue Command: genSymKey -t 31 -s 16 -sess -l import-wrapping-key ... Symmetric Key Created. Key Handle: 658 ...

Referencing the key handle returned above, import the private and public key, and then log out of the HSM:

Command: importPrivateKey -f privkey.pem -l mykey -id 1 -w 658 ... Cfm3WrapHostKey returned: 0x00 : HSM Return: SUCCESS Cfm3CreateUnwrapTemplate returned: 0x00 : HSM Return: SUCCESS Cfm3UnWrapKey returned: 0x00 : HSM Return: SUCCESS ... Private Key Unwrapped. Key Handle: 658 Command: importPubKey -f pubkey.pem -l mykey -id 1 Cfm3CreatePublicKey returned: 0x00 : HSM Return: SUCCESS ... Public Key Handle: 941 Command: logoutHSM Command: exit

​ 2. Modify the gokeyless config file and restart the service

Now that the keys are in place, we need to modify the configuration file that the key server will read on startup. Be sure to change the object=mykey and pin-value=username:password values to match the key label you provided and CU user you created.

Open /etc/keyless/gokeyless.yaml and immediately after:

private_key_stores : - dir : /etc/keyless/keys

add:

- uri : pkcs11 : token=cavium;object=mykey ? module - path=/opt/cloudhsm/lib/libcloudhsm_pkcs11_standard.so &pin - value=patrick : donahue &max - sessions=1

With the config file saved, restart gokeyless and verify it started successfully.