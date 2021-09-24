Troubleshooting
Resolve a timed out state
If a certificate issuance times out, Cloudflare tells you where in the chain of issuance the timeout occurred: Initializing, Validation, Issuance, Deployment, or Deletion.
To resolve timeout issues, try one or more of the following options:
- Change the Proxy status of related DNS records to DNS only (gray-clouded) and wait at least a minute. Then, change the Proxy status back to Proxied (orange-clouded).
- Disable Universal SSL and wait at least a minute. Then, re-enable Universal SSL.
- Send a PATCH request to the validation endpoint using the same DCV method (API only).
- Follow the APEX validation method.