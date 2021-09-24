Additional options
Once you set up SSL/TLS on your application, you can adjust the following settings in SSL/TLS > Edge Certificates:
- Always Use HTTPS:
Always Use HTTPS redirects all
httprequests to
httpsfor all subdomain and hosts in your application.
- HTTP Strict Transport Security (HSTS):
HSTS protects HTTPS web servers from downgrade attacks. These attacks redirect web browsers from an HTTPS web server to an attacker-controlled server, allowing bad actors to compromise user data and cookies.
- Minimum TLS Version:
Minimum TLS Version only allows HTTPS connections from visitors that support the selected TLS protocol version or newer.
- Opportunistic Encryption:
Opportunistic Encryption allows browsers to access HTTP URIs over an encrypted TLS channel. It's not a substitute for HTTPS, but provides additional security for otherwise vulnerable requests.
- TLS 1.3:
TLS 1.3 enables the latest version of the TLS protocol (when supported) for improved security and performance.
- Automatic HTTPS Rewrites:
Automatic HTTPS Rewrites prevents end users from seeing "mixed content" errors by rewriting URLs from
httpto
httpsfor resources or links on your web site that can be served with HTTPS.
- Certificate Transparency Monitoring:
Certificate Transparency Monitoring sends you emails when certificates are issued for your domain. This feature is in public beta and is opt-in.