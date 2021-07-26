Troubleshooting

If your query returns an error even after configuring and embedding a client SSL certificate, check the following settings.

On your terminal, use the following command to check whether an SSL/TLS connection can be established successfully between the client and the API endpoint.

curl -v --cert /path/to/certificate.pem --key /path/to/key.pem https://your-api-endpoint.com

If the SSL/TLS handshake cannot be completed, check whether the certificate and the private key are correct.

​ mTLS host enablement

On your dashboard, click SSL/TLS > Client Certificates. Check whether mTLS has been enabled for the correct host. The host should match the API endpoint that you want to protect. For example, if your API endpoint is api.trackers.ninja/time , then you should add api.trackers.ninja under “Hosts”.

​ mTLS rules

To review mTLS rules: